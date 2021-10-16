That's it!
India are the champions after beating Nepal 3-0.
Catch the live score and updates from the SAFF Championship 2021 final between India and Nepal
Captain, leader and legend
The desire to attack no matter what. The positional awareness. The finishing. Chhetri is impossible.— Ujwal (@UjwalKS) October 16, 2021
58' Yasir plays in a cross to Chheri into some space, but Limbu comes out of his line and smothers the ball.— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 16, 2021
🇮🇳 2-0 🇳🇵
Preview: It has been a tough ride but Igor Stimac's India will hope to leave Maldives with the SAFF Championship trophy as they prepare to take on Nepal in the final on Saturday.
After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws – India qualified for the final after victories against Nepal and Maldives.
It was a must-win game against Maldives and the team did well to take their chances and ensured they beat the hosts 3-1.
As usual, Sunil Chhetri has been helping his side when it comes to scoring goals. He scored the crucial, and the only goal against Nepal and followed up by netting twice against Maldives.
"They (Nepal) are the best as a team in this tournament. They might not have extraordinary individuals like Ali Ashfaq (of Maldives) but they have the best team," Chhetri said during an interaction with reporters.
"As far as defending as a team and attacking as a team is concerned, they are the best. Fortunately, we have played against them three times in the recent past and we have understood that they are a really good side and they are very compact. We are facing the best team in the final and it will not be easy," he added.
Here's all you need to know about the final between India and Nepal:
When in the SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal?
The final between India and Nepal will take place on Saturday, 16 October 2021. .
What is the venue for the India vs Nepal match?
The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.
What time will the India vs Nepal match start?
The India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 8.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal match?
The match will be shown on Eurosport. Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.
On his future, Chhetri said: "It might sound like a lie, but I've never given my future as a footballer any thought. The one thing I probably do the best is wake up and turn up to train and play. I look forward to it."
Seven-time winners India are yet to log full points from a game in this edition of the tournament, having drawn both their matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Stimac said: "We had everything in control, we dominated the game, and had a one-nil advantage, and even had a one-man advantage. But despite all of that, we started giving away simple passes, making unnecessary mistakes."