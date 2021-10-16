Catch the live score and updates from the SAFF Championship 2021 final between India and Nepal

Auto refresh feeds

End of the first half. India have been the better side but they fail to score. On field conditions are not making it easy. Nepal stuck to their game plan and will be glad to go into the break having stopped India from scoring.

Pritam Kotal sends in a cross from the right to Chhetri, who nods in the header from close range. Seconds later, Yasir cuts it back for Suresh, who comes up with a good finish.

58' Yasir plays in a cross to Chheri into some space, but Limbu comes out of his line and smothers the ball. 🇮🇳 2-0 🇳🇵 ✍️ https://t.co/Krscpgs4nu #INDNEP ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽

The desire to attack no matter what. The positional awareness. The finishing. Chhetri is impossible.

What a chance for Chhetri. The Indian skipper collects the ball in the centre of the pitch, manages to keep the defender at bay while running towards the goal. He does well to shoot but the Nepal goalkeeper comes in the way to deny him.

Mandar Rao Dessai gets into the box from the left and goes for the shot but he hits it wide. Manvir is not happy because he was waiting for the pass.

Time for substitutions. Yasir and Apuia have been replaced by Glan Martins and Udanta Singh.

Close. Nepal's Rohit Chand is free to head the ball towards Gurpreet and it hits the top of the crossbar before going out of play. Gurpreet was beaten but luckily for India, it doesn't find the back of the net.

Nepal pushing to reduce the deficit. They don't lose the ball for a good few minutes before Manish Dangi tries a long-ranger but it well wide.

Preview: It has been a tough ride but Igor Stimac's India will hope to leave Maldives with the SAFF Championship trophy as they prepare to take on Nepal in the final on Saturday.

After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws – India qualified for the final after victories against Nepal and Maldives.

It was a must-win game against Maldives and the team did well to take their chances and ensured they beat the hosts 3-1.

As usual, Sunil Chhetri has been helping his side when it comes to scoring goals. He scored the crucial, and the only goal against Nepal and followed up by netting twice against Maldives.

"They (Nepal) are the best as a team in this tournament. They might not have extraordinary individuals like Ali Ashfaq (of Maldives) but they have the best team," Chhetri said during an interaction with reporters.

"As far as defending as a team and attacking as a team is concerned, they are the best. Fortunately, we have played against them three times in the recent past and we have understood that they are a really good side and they are very compact. We are facing the best team in the final and it will not be easy," he added.

Here's all you need to know about the final between India and Nepal:

When in the SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal?

The final between India and Nepal will take place on Saturday, 16 October 2021. .

What is the venue for the India vs Nepal match?

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What time will the India vs Nepal match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal match?

The match will be shown on Eurosport. Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.