India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 final highlights: India become champions after 3-0 victory
Catch the live score and updates from the SAFF Championship 2021 final between India and Nepal
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
'Very special'
SAFF Championship as a player ✅— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 16, 2021
SAFF Championship as a coach ✅
Just @chetrisunil11 showing his appreciation for former #BlueTigers 🐯 captain & current Assistant Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh 🙌#INDNEP ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wQcksh2d7L
India will be proud of their turnaround. After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws, India won the next two against Nepal and Maldives to qualify for the final. Up against an impressive Nepal side, India did well break their defence thrice in the second-half. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring, Suresh Singh doubled the lead and then Sahal Abdul Samad netted the third. India were the deserving winners in the final and deserving winners of the trophy.
Head coach Igor Stimac was feeling the pressure after the draws but he'll be a happy man tonight.
SAFF champions for the eighth time!
FULL-TIME ⌛️— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 16, 2021
🏆🏆🏆🏆C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S. 🏆🏆🏆🏆
🇮🇳 3-0 🇳🇵
✍️ https://t.co/Krscpgs4nu#INDNEP ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/bcZwgDxGHn
Preview: It has been a tough ride but Igor Stimac's India will hope to leave Maldives with the SAFF Championship trophy as they prepare to take on Nepal in the final on Saturday.
After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws – India qualified for the final after victories against Nepal and Maldives.
It was a must-win game against Maldives and the team did well to take their chances and ensured they beat the hosts 3-1.
As usual, Sunil Chhetri has been helping his side when it comes to scoring goals. He scored the crucial, and the only goal against Nepal and followed up by netting twice against Maldives.
"They (Nepal) are the best as a team in this tournament. They might not have extraordinary individuals like Ali Ashfaq (of Maldives) but they have the best team," Chhetri said during an interaction with reporters.
"As far as defending as a team and attacking as a team is concerned, they are the best. Fortunately, we have played against them three times in the recent past and we have understood that they are a really good side and they are very compact. We are facing the best team in the final and it will not be easy," he added.
Here's all you need to know about the final between India and Nepal:
When in the SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal?
The final between India and Nepal will take place on Saturday, 16 October 2021. .
What is the venue for the India vs Nepal match?
The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.
What time will the India vs Nepal match start?
The India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 8.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal match?
The match will be shown on Eurosport. Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.
