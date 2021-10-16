Catch the live score and updates from the SAFF Championship 2021 final between India and Nepal

Auto refresh feeds

End of the first half. India have been the better side but they fail to score. On field conditions are not making it easy. Nepal stuck to their game plan and will be glad to go into the break having stopped India from scoring.

Mandar Rao Dessai gets into the box from the left and goes for the shot but he hits it wide. Manvir is not happy because he was waiting for the pass.

Time for substitutions. Yasir and Apuia have been replaced by Glan Martins and Udanta Singh.

Close. Nepal's Rohit Chand is free to head the ball towards Gurpreet and it hits the top of the crossbar before going out of play. Gurpreet was beaten but luckily for India, it doesn't find the back of the net.

Nepal pushing to reduce the deficit. They don't lose the ball for a good few minutes before Manish Dangi tries a long-ranger but it well wide.

Head coach Igor Stimac was feeling the pressure after the draws but he'll be a happy man tonight.

India will be proud of their turnaround. After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws, India won the next two against Nepal and Maldives to qualify for the final. Up against an impressive Nepal side, India did well break their defence thrice in the second-half. Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring, Suresh Singh doubled the lead and then Sahal Abdul Samad netted the third. India were the deserving winners in the final and deserving winners of the trophy.

SAFF Championship as a player ✅ SAFF Championship as a coach ✅ Just @chetrisunil11 showing his appreciation for former #BlueTigers 🐯 captain & current Assistant Coach Shanmugam Venkatesh 🙌 #INDNEP ⚔️ #SAFFChampionship2021 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wQcksh2d7L

That's all for today. Hope you've enjoyed our coverage and the match. Keep following Firstpost and we hope the best for you. Take care.

Preview: It has been a tough ride but Igor Stimac's India will hope to leave Maldives with the SAFF Championship trophy as they prepare to take on Nepal in the final on Saturday.

After struggling against the likes of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – both matches ending in draws – India qualified for the final after victories against Nepal and Maldives.

It was a must-win game against Maldives and the team did well to take their chances and ensured they beat the hosts 3-1.

As usual, Sunil Chhetri has been helping his side when it comes to scoring goals. He scored the crucial, and the only goal against Nepal and followed up by netting twice against Maldives.

"They (Nepal) are the best as a team in this tournament. They might not have extraordinary individuals like Ali Ashfaq (of Maldives) but they have the best team," Chhetri said during an interaction with reporters.

"As far as defending as a team and attacking as a team is concerned, they are the best. Fortunately, we have played against them three times in the recent past and we have understood that they are a really good side and they are very compact. We are facing the best team in the final and it will not be easy," he added.

Here's all you need to know about the final between India and Nepal:

When in the SAFF Championship final between India and Nepal?

The final between India and Nepal will take place on Saturday, 16 October 2021. .

What is the venue for the India vs Nepal match?

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What time will the India vs Nepal match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Nepal match?

The match will be shown on Eurosport. Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.