Asian Champions Trophy Final Highlights: India beat Malaysia 4-3 to win fourth title
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Final: India came from 3-1 down to beat Malaysia 4-3 and clinch their fourth regional title in Chennai.
INDIA LEAD!
Akashdeep Singh puts India ahead in the 56th minute! He's missed couple of chances tonight but not this time. Sukhjeet surges after winning the ball, plays it to Mandeep who in turn sets up Akashdeep. The shot is sent cracking to the right of the goal! India 4-3 Malaysia
51' Excellent reverse hit from Karthi to try and find a fellow blue shirt in the circle but Othman with a smart save to keep the ball out. A second later, Sukhjeet is denied by Othman. This was a one-on-one and that was a glorious chance for India to lead!
Asian Champions Trophy Final, India vs Malaysia Preview: India will be gunning for glory against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Saturday. If India win, they will become the most successful team in tournament history with four titles.
India come into the title clash without a blemish as they’ve won all their matches in the competition, finishing top of the points table. In the semi-final, on Friday, India thumped Japan 5-0 to make the gold medal match.
India have progressed to their fifth final in seven appearances, winning in 2011 and 2016 and sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2018. They are the joint-most successful team in the competition history with Pakistan.
Malaysia finished second in the points table with four wins and a loss – with their only defeat came at the hands of India. In the last-four clash, they also registered a convincing win – beating defending champions Korea 6-2. It is Malaysia’s first final of the Asian Champions Trophy.
Harmanpreet Singh is the leading scorer in the tournament with eight goals. Malaysia’s top-scorer is Firhan Ashari with four goals.
