Malaysia are down to 10 men after a push into the back by Fitri Saari

49' Manpreet Singh has the time and the space to penetrate in the Malaysia box but he assumed there was more than possible. The ball is taken away from him and a possibly good attack comes to nothing

50' PC for Malaysia! Muhajir Abdu with the circle entry and Hardik Singh errs to see the ball hit his foot. Amit Rohidas, who else, to squeeze out the space with a perfect rush

51' Excellent reverse hit from Karthi to try and find a fellow blue shirt in the circle but Othman with a smart save to keep the ball out. A second later, Sukhjeet is denied by Othman. This was a one-on-one and that was a glorious chance for India to lead!

54' PC for India! Shamsher with brilliant dribbling to earn a penalty corner. Harmanpreet Singh with the drag flick and it is stopped by Othman. Been all Malaysia's goalie in this last quarter

55' Another penalty corner for India! Karthi's pass down the right hits a Malaysia foot and the ball goes astray which is why advantage is not played. Harmanpreet with another attempt, as the second battery this time, but the shot is wide!

Akashdeep Singh puts India ahead in the 56th minute! He's missed couple of chances tonight but not this time. Sukhjeet surges after winning the ball, plays it to Mandeep who in turn sets up Akashdeep. The shot is sent cracking to the right of the goal! India 4-3 Malaysia

Sukhjeet Singh's tomahawk from the top of the circle is pushed away by Othman. with a minute to go, Malaysia is going to play with 11 outfield players (10 now as a player serves suspension) and have taken Othman off

🇮🇳 India come from 3-1 down to score three goals in the space of 11 minutes to beat 🇲🇾 Malaysia 4-3 and win the Asian Champions Trophy for a record fourth time!

Asian Champions Trophy Final, India vs Malaysia Preview: India will be gunning for glory against Malaysia in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai on Saturday. If India win, they will become the most successful team in tournament history with four titles.

India come into the title clash without a blemish as they’ve won all their matches in the competition, finishing top of the points table. In the semi-final, on Friday, India thumped Japan 5-0 to make the gold medal match.

India have progressed to their fifth final in seven appearances, winning in 2011 and 2016 and sharing the trophy with Pakistan in 2018. They are the joint-most successful team in the competition history with Pakistan.

Malaysia finished second in the points table with four wins and a loss – with their only defeat came at the hands of India. In the last-four clash, they also registered a convincing win – beating defending champions Korea 6-2. It is Malaysia’s first final of the Asian Champions Trophy.

Harmanpreet Singh is the leading scorer in the tournament with eight goals. Malaysia’s top-scorer is Firhan Ashari with four goals.