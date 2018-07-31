Preview: Bolstered by the campaign-saving draw against the mighty USA, the Indian women's hockey team will fancy its chances against lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over World Cup match.
Ranked 10th, India will start as overwhelming favourites against 17th ranked Italy in the crucial knock-out match, where a win will pit them against Ireland in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
While India had to fight their way into the knock-out round from Pool B after registering two draws against England and USA and a loss to Ireland, Italy easily scrapped past China (3-0) and Korea (1-0) before slumping to a heavy 1-12 loss to Netherlands in their last match to finish second in Pool A.
But going into the game, the momentum surely would be on India's side and it would also be difficult for Italy to bounce back from the morale-shattering loss against the Dutch.
Under pressure, the Indians, on the other hand, produced a spirited performance against the USA to come out of a difficult situation and salvage their World Cup campaign.
Having conceded a goal in the 11th minute against the USA, India's backs were against the wall and it took a valiant all-round effort and an inspiring goal from skipper Rani Rampal in the 31st minute to secure the all-important draw, a result which shut the doors on the Americans.
The match would come as an added motivation for the Indians as a win would provide them with an opportunity to avenge their 0-1 loss to Ireland in the pool stages.
Experienced India captain Rani knows what it takes to win such crucial matches and said they need to go full throttle.
"We need to just focus on ourselves, build on our strength and ensure we use our positive points in the match against Italy. There is no doubt we need to go all-out in this crucial crossover match if we want to see ourselves in the quarter-final," said Rani whose goal against the USA enabled India to finish third in Pool B.
Rani emphasised the need to have a winning mentality to do well in big tournaments.
"We all knew a draw would be enough, but we wanted to go for the win. I think the hunger to win attitude helped us. We enter a match with the attitude that if we play a good match then the crowds will support us and that we must fight for the ball. I am proud of how the team played against the USA and now we need to once again do everything we can to win against Italy," she said.
Notwithstanding Italy's 12-1 drubbing against the Netherlands in their last match, the Indian skipper warned her side against complacency, saying the Italians are a serious contender.
The Indians would also draw inspiration from their shoot-out victory against the Italians at the 2015 Hockey World League Semi-final.
"Italy is a good team and they have enjoyed good wins in this tournament too. But we need to go into the match with the self-belief that we can beat them," Rani said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 22:35 PM
Highlights
22:35 (IST)
Both India and Italy not giving much away right now.
Using possession and having the defence rotate the ball.
No early risks at the moment.
India building up slowly.
22:32 (IST)
And we are off!
Italians playing in their half. India pressing a bit on the flank.
There will be early aggression from both the teams.
22:30 (IST)
And in a minute or so, India take on Italy.
It's the Cross Over Match.
Winner goes to the QF.
22:27 (IST)
Teams on the turf.
And it's the Italian National Anthem to be followed by the Indian anthem.
22:24 (IST)
In a few more minutes, both the teams will be coming on to the pitch.
India, Asia Cup Champions and runners-up at the Asian Champions Trophy would probably play an open and mature game.
Italy, clever on the flanks with a good PC drill will pose problems.
India has shown some good defensive structure in the Pool matches and today they need to use that.
22:20 (IST)
In their last Pool matches, Italy were beaten 1-12 by The Netherlands.
India, on the other hand, drew with the USA 1-1.
Today, however, is different. The winner goes to the QF.
22:17 (IST)
India, 10th in the FIH rankings, will be taking on Italy, world No. 17th.
In terms of points, Italy had six with two wins in Pool A.
India had two points from two draws in Pool B.
In fact, India would be looking for their first win in the World Cup.
22:13 (IST)
Welcome to the Lee Valley Hockey Centre.
Today is a big day in Indian women's hockey.
India play Italy and the winner goes to the QF.
The last time, India went into a QF and last four stage was in 1974 when India finished 4th at the World Cup.
21:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup cross-over match between India and Italy.