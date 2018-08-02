Preview: Their erratic campaign back on track, the Indian women's hockey team would now be aiming to secure its first World Cup semifinal spot in 44 years by extracting revenge from giant-killers Ireland in the last-eight stage in London on Thursday.
India registered their first win of the tournament by sailing past Italy in a quarterfinal play-off last night and if If they manage to beat Ireland, it would ensure them only their second appearance in the World Cup last-four.
The only time India had managed to enter the semi-finals of the show-piece event was back in 1974 in Mandelieu, France where they eventually finished fourth.
In the last edition of the tournament in Rosario, Argentina India had finished a disappointing eighth.
Having come second best in their last two meetings, it would be quite a task for the Indians to beat Ireland. The Irish have been in ominous form having topped Pool B ahead of higher-ranked USA and India.
World No 16 Ireland have already scripted history of sorts by outclassing USA 3-1 and India 1-0 before slumping to a 0-1 defeat against hosts England. But they still managed to secure their maiden World Cup quarterfinal berth.
India, on the other hand, had to slog it out to make it to the quarterfinals, having drawn 1-1 against England and USA respectively and losing 0-1 to Ireland.
The Indians would take heart from the 3-0 win over lower-ranked Italy in the cross-over match.
The Rani Rampal-led side re-discovered its scoring prowess to finally end Italy's World Cup adventure through a field strike from Lalremsiami (20th minute) and two penalty corner goals from Neha Goyal (45th) and Vandana Katariya (55th) to register an emphatic win.
The Indians were brilliant with their first touch control and finishing last night and come tomorrow the side would look for an encore to outwit the gutsy Irish.
But it won't be easy as it is the same Irish side which beat them in the last two meetings -- 2-1 in the Hockey World League Semi-finals in Johannesburg last year and then here in the pool stages.
The Irish would definitely come out as a confident unit but India would be banking on their new-found confidence.
The Indian defence led by talismanic Savita under the bar has produced a stellar performance throughout the tournament.
It was the forward-line which was lacking the sting but last night's performance would do a world of good for the strikers' confidence.
Skipper Rani feels India have gained confidence as the tournament has progressed and they would look to carry that forward going into the business-end of the event.
"Early in the tournament we didn't do the one thing we needed to do score goals. But we have found the net now and we can definitely push on with our journey. We do not see that journey ending tomorrow," she said.
It promises to be an exciting encounter as Ireland have already proved that they are no pushovers and the outcome of the match will eventually depend on controlling the nerves at crucial stages.
Meanwhile, in the other quarterfinal of the day, the mighty Netherlands will take on hosts England.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 23:57 PM
Highlights
And that's the end of the 3rd Q
It's still goalless
And that's the end of the 2nd Q
It's 0-0 between India and Ireland
Goyal gets a green card
1st card of the match for India
That's the end of the 1st Q
No PCs for both the teams
Ireland and India both have circle entries
Goalkeepers haven't been threatened yet
23:57 (IST)
Monica shoots out
Still goalless
23:56 (IST)
Savita saves Anna's shot
There is a referral
Looks clean
It's clean
23:54 (IST)
Savita saves the first
McFerran saves
No goals after the first two
23:52 (IST)
Ireland to go first
Savita walking to the goal
23:51 (IST)
Like all shoot-outs this would be crazy
And the GK's come into the picture
McFerran from Ireland and Savita from India
23:49 (IST)
And that's the end of the match
It will be a shoot-out
23:48 (IST)
Less than a minute
Can India run the clock down?
23:47 (IST)
Less than 2 mins left
Ireland will make a massive push now
23:46 (IST)
Surprising card that. Udita seemed five yards back.
India trying to hold.
Ireland pushing hard.
23:45 (IST)
Udita gets a green card
India down to ten in the last 3 minutes
Will this prove expensive?
23:44 (IST)
Final 5 minutes
Tense
Will there be a goal?
23:43 (IST)
Vandana wanted a referral
And India has lost the referral
Video Umpire said no foul on Vandana
23:41 (IST)
Six minutes left.
Siami had the ball and the pass but Navneet couldn't trap
23:40 (IST)
Suddenly the tempo is up
India trying to find a goal
Have better possession
23:39 (IST)
Vandana had a chance but couldn't release
On the other side Flanagan had an opening also
23:37 (IST)
And Rani's hit is saved by the Irish GK
Great opportunity goes up in smoke
23:35 (IST)
PC for India after a referral
It's India's 1st PC
23:34 (IST)
Scrappy affair now
It will take a special piece of skill to separate the teams
Turn-overs going to Ireland
23:32 (IST)
Even with the ball, India don't have players upfront
In that situation India need hits into the circle for a minute or so to test the Irish
It's getting easy for the Irish defence
23:30 (IST)
Almost a roll of the dice now in the 4th Q
No goals yet
Teams will pack their midfield and drop players back
Tense 15 mins left
23:29 (IST)
And that's the end of the 3rd Q
It's still goalless
23:27 (IST)
Three minutes left in the 3rd Q
India giving away too many turn-overs
23:24 (IST)
India just doesn't have any bodies upfront
It's intense hockey but the pace is down
23:22 (IST)
And Ireland does the aerial
But India defend
Ball back in the midfield
Six mins left in the 3rd Q
23:20 (IST)
India doing a lot of running
Possession with Ireland
India will have to think of something
This is becoming predictable
23:18 (IST)
India not infusing more energy
Maybe, a few aerials balls will scatter the Irish
Errors coming from the Indians now
23:15 (IST)
Ireland sticking to the process
Building up
And always in the middle of action is Anna Flanagan
23:14 (IST)
30 minutes left for a result
It will be tense
23:13 (IST)
Teams back on the pitch for the 3rd Q
23:07 (IST)
Which side will blink first is the question?
No PCs till now
None of the teams willing to risk an extra player in the midfield or the forward line
23:06 (IST)
It's been largely tactical
Ireland have tried through Flanagan
While India have used Goyal and Rani
But very tight structures in the defence
23:04 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd Q
It's 0-0 between India and Ireland
23:03 (IST)
India seem a little tense
Unable to use their skill to break through
Too much play on the right flank for India
Rotation missing in the Indian side
23:01 (IST)
Good play by Goyal and Rani but the final touch is wide off the Irish goal
India trying to keep possession
Three mins left in the 2nd Q
22:59 (IST)
Six minutes left in the 2nd Q.
Ireland looking much better in this quarter
India still to test the Irish GK
The Indians have to increase the tempo
22:56 (IST)
Great save from Savita.
Flanagan almost on the ball
India need to be careful of the Irish playmaker
22:55 (IST)
Goyal gets a green card
1st card of the match for India
22:52 (IST)
India finding it difficult to break through the Irish midfield
They appear a bit slow on the build-up
Goyal had a good run
But the Irish defend well
It's still goalless
22:50 (IST)
2nd Quarter begins
India need to bring together that half-line
22:47 (IST)
That's the end of the 1st Q
No PCs for both the teams
Ireland and India both have circle entries
Goalkeepers haven't been threatened yet
22:45 (IST)
Under 3 mins left in the 1st Q. Almost even till now. No risks taken by either team. India need to be sharper on the cross upfront
22:43 (IST)
Lovely bit of skill by Navdeep Kaur. Results in a break by Ireland and then again India on the counter. Both searching for a gap in the mid zone.
22:40 (IST)
Solid defensive structure by both teams. One error will yeild the opening goal. Grace has already cleared twice for India.
22:36 (IST)
India playing wide with Sunita Lakra. Few turn-overs have gone against India now. They need to calm down.
22:34 (IST)
Ireland are keeping lots of space and are stretching the play. Flanagan is in the act and Ireland have already ended up in the Indian circle twice.
22:32 (IST)
Ireland straight into the attack. They are keeping their midfield tight and rotating the ball well.
22:31 (IST)
And in a few moments action begins in the India vs Ireland QF
Expect Ireland to come out firing.
And that's Game On
22:27 (IST)
And we begin with the Irish National Anthem
Followed by the Indian National Anthem
Minutes away from the BIG QF
22:26 (IST)
Both the teams are in the tunnel. And there they come out. Rani Rampal is leading the Indian team.
22:23 (IST)
Well, a win for India will be big for the sport
Till now it's the men's team that has always got the spotlight
But today it's the women fighting it out for a place in history