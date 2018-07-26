Preview: A golden opportunity to claim an upset win lost, the Indian women's hockey team would be aiming to make amends when it takes on a lower-ranked Ireland in its second game of the World Cup on Thursday.
India had a bright chance to score an upset win against World No 2 England in their Pool B opener on 21 July but settled for a 1-1 draw.
The Indians only had themselves to blame as despite leading the English girls for 54 minutes, they conceded a late goal to share the points.
World No 10 India will fancy their chances against World No 16 Ireland, but it would be a serious mistake by the Sjoerd Marijne-coached side if they take the Irish lightly.
By virtue of their stunning 3-1 stunning over World No 7 USA, the lowest ranked side in the group, Ireland are currently leading Pool B just ahead of England and India.
And a win on Thursday would secure Ireland's place in the knock-out stage of the tournament.
The Indians, on the other hand, would be desperate to score their first win in the tournament today.
But it would be easier said than done as they will be up against an Irish side which has the capability of springing surprises.
India lost 1-2 to Ireland in the HWL Semi-finals in Johannesburg last year and revenge would be high on the Rani Rampal-led side's agenda when it takes the turf.
The Indian coaching staff and senior players like goalkeeper Savita feel that defeat was history and they have the firepower to beat Ireland.
"We have done well against Ireland in practice matches in the past," she said.
"In the match last year, we were leading and should have won for sure but conceding two penalty corners one after another proved costly. We have a strong defence and play an attacking brand of hockey, this is a potent combination and makes us strong as a side," she asserted.
But the Indians will have to lift their game by few notches for that to happen. Against England, they failed to earn a single penalty corner, leaving dragflicker Gurjit Kaur frustrated.
However, goalkeeper Savita was brilliant under the bar to deny England on numerous occasion.
The Indians did create more chances from open play against England and that counted as a positive for chief coach Marijne going into Thursday's game.
A win will take India to the top of the pool and brighten its knock-out chances ahead of its last fixture against USA on 29 July.
In the other match of the day, Spain will take on South Africa in Pool C.
Match starts: 6:30pm IST.
19:11 (IST)
And that's the end of the 2nd Q. Ireland lead 1-0.
Both teams have 3 PC's. But the Irish are the ones looking dangerous.
India is working hard. But need to control things.
19:08 (IST)
And the Udita deflection is wide. Ireland have survived this period.
They lead 1-0.
19:07 (IST)
India pressing hard but not smartly. Two minutes left in the 2nd Q.
19:05 (IST)
3rd PC for India. Hannah Matthews saves on the line. It's still 1-0 to Ireland.
Lilima Minz has the space but the shot is weak and the GK saves.
India look desperate but not playing intelligently.
19:02 (IST)
Ireland keeping the ball away from India. Using the counter. India looking a bit tired.
Rani trying to dribble past three. Ireland lead 1-0. And look the better team.
19:00 (IST)
India is losing momentum here. Neither are they opening up the flanks.
And that was a good ball from Gurjit, but Neha loses the trap.
18:59 (IST)
Ireland opening up huge amounts of space. India slightly rattled in the 2nd Q.
Most of them bunched together. Not able to stretch the field and go in with crosses.
18:59 (IST)
Savita brings off a save. India looking a little ragged and somewhat lacklustre.
They need to keep possession and build up some momentum.
18:56 (IST)
That's the 2nd PC for Ireland, immediately followed by PC 3 but without any success
18:55 (IST)
Good strike by Vandana Katariya but the shot is high. India attacking all the while.
And that's a green card for Sunita Lakra.
India better be careful of the counters now.
18:53 (IST)
2nd Q begins.
India need to do a lot. Cut down errors and pick up the pace in the middle.
18:52 (IST)
And that's the end of the 1st Q. Ireland lead 1-0.
The goal has been credited to Anna O' Flanagan. She came in right in the middle of the circle and deflected beautifully.
India have a lot of work to do.
18:49 (IST)
Meanwhile, India have their 2nd PC. But it's deflected off by a Irish stick.
With a minute left, India trying to get an equaliser.
18:48 (IST)
GOAL!
It's been awarded to Ireland.
Ireland lead 1-0
18:47 (IST)
GOAL!
Ireland have scored. But the umpire wants to have another look.
18:44 (IST)
Four minutes left in the 1st Q.
And Ireland have their 1st PC.
18:42 (IST)
Ireland rotating well. Patiently building up.
India still pulling to one side. They need to get the midfield moving now.
18:40 (IST)
India pushing hard from both the flanks. Udita trying to get past the Irish defence.
Hard hits flying into the Irish circle. But the Indian forwards need to be sharp
18:37 (IST)
Brilliant run by Ireland and they defend the PC away.
Game slowly moving into the midfield.
Ireland using the right flank.
India a bit scattered in the middle zone.
18:36 (IST)
Nicola Evans with a good ball in the circle.
But on the counter, India has a PC, their 1st.
18:34 (IST)
India is in the Irish circle. Early aggression.
India playing up. Trying to catch the Irish early with a goal.
18:31 (IST)
And there we go.
India Vs Ireland is on.
18:28 (IST)
And the teams are coming out at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.
India Vs Ireland coming up in a few minutes.
And we start with the Indian National Anthem.
18:25 (IST)
With some really talented players on either side, it would still be a match-up between skills and the Irish physicality.
The tall Irish will have their work cut out while the Indian girls would try and use that pacy forward line to get some early goals.
Yet it should be a cagey start.
Ireland sitting comfortably on three points.
India, desperate, to reach the knock-out looking for an outright win.
18:24 (IST)
Starting XI for India
18:21 (IST)
With temperatures hovering around 34 degrees, it should suit the Indians.
Indian captain Rani said while entering the stadium that 'we love playing in this weather.'
Hopefully, the entire team enjoys the match and gets those important points.
18:20 (IST)
Ireland even though ranked 16th in the world are playing at a high level as was seen in their win against USA.
India did well against hosts England leading by a goal till the 4th Q before England equalised.
Even though India is ranked 10th, it's still on paper quite an evenly matched set of teams
18:14 (IST)
We are back at the Hockey World Cup and it's a crucial game for the Indian Women.
It's India Vs Ireland.
India has one point after that draw with England
Ireland is on three points after upsetting the higher ranked USA.
18:07 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the women's hockey World Cup. In the 2nd match of the day, India take on Ireland.