Follow India vs Iran AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 football match live on our blog here

Auto refresh feeds

Welcome to our coverage of the India vs Iran match in the women's Asian Cup 2022. India will be aiming for nothing less than a win tonight as they hope to reach the last eight. Iran are making their debut in the tournament and are the weakest opponent in the group which also includes China and Chinese Taipei.

The women's Asian Cup trophy is back in India after 43 years. The last time India hosted the tournament was in 1979. They are yet to win the Asian Cup but were runners-up in 1979 and 1983. This time 12 teams are participating in the tournament. India are part of Group A alongside China, Chinese Taipei and Iran. They start their campaign against Iran today.

The team is at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for the match:

Here are our 1⃣1⃣ #BlueTigresses 🐯 who will start against Iran 🇮🇷 in their opening Group 🅰️ game of the Women's @afcasiancup India 2022 💪 #INDIRN ⚔️ #WAC2022 🏆 #BackTheBlue 💙 #ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/WzsKICB2Rn

Team India must step up, not just for themselves, but also for the thousands of aspiring women’s footballers in the country. To show the aspirants that the game has a future, they need a solid present.

...with the Indian Women’s League coming up mid-season, a good showing by the women is likely to ignite interest in the women’s game. A poor display, however, may send women’s football back to the drawing board.

These 18 years have seen the team going through multiple ups and downs, well mostly downs. The Asian Cup at home will not right all those historical wrongs but it is a fantastic opportunity to bring the women’s game into the spotlight, even if for a week.

Those are the number of days that have elapsed since India last played a game at the women’s Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup offers five direct World Cup spots. India by reaching the quarters can ensure a chance of making Australia-New Zealand 2023. The losing quarter-finalists will be a part of the World Cup play-off tournament to be held in Feb-March 2023.

We have picked the top 10 players to watch out for in the tournament, and the list includes the likes of Australia star Sam Kerr, Japanese legend Saki Kumagai and India's upcoming sensation Manisha Kalyan.

"I have been in touch with my colleagues. The mood in the camp is very high and the coach has done a wonderful job with the squad, picking the best players he can for such a major tournament. I am confident this team will do well," she said.

India are without Bala Devi as the striker is still recovering from the ACL injury surgery, but she is confident her team will do well in the Asian Cup.

For those wondering where you can watch the match, it is being broadcast on Eurosports and streamed live on JioTV.

The teams are coming out onto the pitch and we are moments away from the start of the match. All the best.

India vs Iran Live Score, Asian Cup 2022 Football Match Updates: A winning start against Iran could smoothen India's path to the quarter-finals which can potentially open the doors for the 2023 World Cup.

Match preview: A FIFA World Cup play-offs spot within their grasp, hosts India would seek a winning start against an under-prepared and lower-ranked Iran in their women’s AFC Asian Cup campaign opener on Thursday.

Hosting the continental showpiece for the second time after 1979, India would look to script history by qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 12-team tournament, which will see some of Asia’s and the world’s best players in action.

India had finished runners-up twice — in 1979 and 1983 — and third in 1981.

A win against Iran at the DY Patil Stadium will assure India of at least a third-place finish in Group A. Besides the two top teams, two third-placed sides across the three groups will also qualify for the quarter-finals.

Iran are the lowest-ranked team in the group which also has China and Chinese Taipei. They are ranked at 70th in the world as against India’s 55th.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian team had the luxury of a good number of exposure tours and international matches last year, including against former World Cup runners-up side Brazil.

These international match experience is expected to keep Thomas Dennerby’s team in good stead even though the hosts are playing without star striker Bala Devi who is recovering from surgery.

On the other hand, debutants Iran, who began their journey in international football only in 2005, have not played any international match in the last six months.

All the semi-finalists from the tournament will directly qualify for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Two more teams from the remaining four quarter-finalists will also get direct berths to the World Cup if Australia make it to the semi-finals of this tournament, which is highly probable.

That means even the teams that lose in the quarter-finals can directly qualify for the World Cup if they win the play-off matches of the AFC Asian Cup on 2 and 4 February. The two losing quarter-finalists will feature in the Intercontinental play-offs.

Iran will be playing in their maiden AFC Asian Cup after defeating Jordan in a penalty shoot-out in the qualifying round.

“We have analyzed the Indian team, and are aware that they are strong and fast. Despite our lack of experience, we are motivated. We have reached this level and we we are ready,” Iran head coach Maryam Irandoost said.

India have played just three times against Iran in the past and have won twice — 3-1 in 2007 and 1-0 in 2019. The other match was won by Iran 4-1 in the second leg of AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in 2007.

Eight-time champions China face Chinese Taipei in the tournament opener at Mumbai Football Arena earlier in the day.

India Squad (From): Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav, Yumnam Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

What time is the match?

India will take on Iran in their first match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match?

The match will be broadcast on Eurosport and can also be live streamed on JioTV. You can follow firstpost.com for live blog of the match.

With PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.