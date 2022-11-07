England are likely to be without Dawid Malan for their semi-final against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup which will be played in Adelaide on 10 November.

The former world No 1 T20I batter picked up a groin injury during England’s final Super-12 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. He limped off the pitch in the first innings and was not required to bat as England won by four wickets.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

England all-rounder Moeen Ali revealed on Monday that currently, things are not looking great for Malan.

“He is obviously a big player. Over a number of years, he has been one of our best players. I don’t know but it doesn’t look great, to be honest with you. He had a scan yesterday and we just arrived and we don’t really know a lot but I am not sure it’s looking great,” England all-rounder Moeen Ali told BBC.

If Malan does get ruled out, Philip Salt who is part of the squad is expected to take his place in the team. Ben Stokes, however, is favourite to take the No 3 role in the batting order. Stokes played the same role against Sri Lanka.

Talking about England’s chances against India in the semi-final, Ali said that the English team is the underdog for the upcoming fixture.

“England are the underdogs. India have been playing fantastic over the last year and even if you look at the tournament they have been playing really well. I don’t think we have to be honest, we have been a little behind,” Ali added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.