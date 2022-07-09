India captain Rohit Sharma created another history on Saturday when he smashed his 300th four in T20I during India vs England second T20 match in Birmingham. The 35-year-old opener pipped his teammate Virat Kohli to the milestone as both of them were tied at 298 boundaries each heading into the match.

Overall, Rohit became the second batter behind Ireland's Paul Stirling, who has shot 325 boundaries so far in 103 innings in the format at the international level. Sharma took 119 innings to reach the mark as he shot three boundaries during his 20-ball 31 innings, which included two sixes as well.

Martin Guptill is fourth on the list with 287 boundaries in 108 innings.

Virat Kohli failed to hit any boundaries on the day as he could only score a solitary run during his three-ball stay to England's debutant pacer Richard Gleeson. The 34-year-old pacer (3/15) also dismissed Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on the day as India post 170/8 in 20 overs after Ravindra Jadeja scored a 29-ball 46 not out down the order.

At the time of writing this report, England were struggling at 27/3 with Jason Roy (0), Jos Buttler (4), and Liam Livingstone (15) back to the pavilion by the fourth over.

India currently lead the three-match T20 series 1-0 after winning the first T20 at the same venue by a massive 50 runs.

