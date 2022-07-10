India defeated England by 49 runs in the second of the three-match series as they successfully defended the 171-run target by bowling out the hosts for 121

Following India's second T20 win over England in Birmingham on Saturday, which also gave them a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series, the team's captain Rohit Sharma pointed out that his boys have played 'superb' in the powerplays of both the matches, whether it's with the bat or the ball.

"We do understand the importance of the powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue. We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chance and will go and discuss with the coach. We are moving in the right direction and the only red flag I see is we can't get carried away," Rohit said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite the strong start with the bat, India lost three wickets within four balls to debutant Richard Gleeson before Ravindra Jadeja took India to a par total with a 29-ball 46. Rohit said that they never panicked at the dressing room as they knew Jadeja had hit a century on the ground during the Test match recently.

"We all know how good they are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do. When you win games, it's always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group. Brilliant knock under pressure (from Jadeja) and Jadeja with his experience of the hundred in this ground was calm and collective. At no point we were feeling he was panicking," Rohit said.

Meanwhile, man of the match Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he felt confident on the pitch with the ball swinging.

"When ball swings, you definitely enjoy. In the last few years, there is not much help with the ball in England but this year it's more. White ball getting swing upfront is a motivational factor for fast bowler and batters have to take their chances. We know Buttler is a dangerous player. If the ball swings I go for a wicket and it works. If ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman," Bhuvneshwar said.

The 32-year-old pacer made a comeback to the side after a long injury lay-off and when asked about the period, Bhuvneshwar refused to speak about it.

"Honestly I don't want to talk about injuries. If anyone asks me the same in India, I don't answer it, sorry. I am playing so it seems it's good," he said.

Losing captain Jos Buttler said he was unpleased with the way they played but heaped praises on veteran debutant Gleeson.

"Very disappointing. I don't think we played well enough to consider batting first as an option. (On Gleeson) Fantastic debut given the guys he got out, although a disappointing result. CJ always bowls the tough overs and is naturally under pressure a lot of the time. Gets the result most of the times, delighted for him," Buttler said.

