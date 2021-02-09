India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test
Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat. Here are a few reactions:
England thrashed India by 227 runs in the opening Test in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the four-match Test series.
Carrying on from where they left on the Sri Lanka tour, Joe Root’s men outclassed an Indian side that was high on confidence after its 2-1 series win in Australia.
A world record target of 420 proved too much for the hosts, who were bundled out for 192 on Day 5, setting up a 227-run win for England. There was some hope till Indian skipper Virat Kohli (72) was at the crease but post his departure, as expected, England wrapped up India’s tail in a jiffy.
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4/76) and veteran seamer James Anderson (3/17) were clinical for the visitors in the second innings.
The chief architect behind England’s massive first innings total of 578 was skipper Joe Root. The in-form right-hander struck a brilliant double ton (218) and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat.
More is expected out of India’s much-vaunted batting line up
Hello friends ! I was horrendously off the mark. Overestimated India’s batting wealth ♂♂ Hats off to England
— Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) February 9, 2021
Root is loving subcontinent conditions. Anderson once again proving why he’s a class act!
Congratulations on this magnificent win to England. The senior players did a lot of the heavy lifting. @root66 and @jimmy9 led by example. Sets up the rest of the series rather nicely. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 9, 2021
Root leading from the front. A proud skipper!
Most successful captains for England in Tests:
26 wins : Joe Root*
26 wins : Michael Vaughan
24 wins : Alastair Cook
24 wins : Andrew Strauss #INDvENG
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 9, 2021
Can India bounce back like they did after the Adelaide thumping?
Of the batsmen, failures of Rohit and Rahane in both innings hurt the team badly. Pujara and Kohli showed fine form, Gill, Washington and Pant continue to impress, but there were not enough substantial partnerships to put England under pressure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 9, 2021
Indeed!
One of England's greatest wins @englandcricket @TheBarmyArmy #EngvsInd
— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) February 9, 2021
Credit where it is due. India were outplayed!
Well played @englandcricket. To beat a full-strength Indian side in their own backyard, is a great feat. Sets up beautifully for the remaining three tests #DoddaMathu #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 9, 2021
Can the visitors continue the good show and make it to the World Test Championship final at Lord's?
England's champion cricketers @root66 @benstokes38 and @jimmy9 were simply magnificent in that Test. Fabulous victory. Now the hard work begins...
— simon hughes (@theanalyst) February 9, 2021
KP was right. Perhaps India underestimated England.
India , yaad hai maine pehele hi chetawani di thi ke itna jasn na manaye jab aapne Australia ko unke ghar pe haraya tha — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 9, 2021
