India vs England: 'One of England's greatest wins', Twitter reacts as visitors humble hosts in first Test

Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat. Here are a few reactions:

FirstCricket Staff February 09, 2021 14:48:01 IST
England beat India by 227 runs and went 1-0 up in the four-match Test series. Sportzpics

England thrashed India by 227 runs in the opening Test in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the four-match Test series.

Carrying on from where they left on the Sri Lanka tour, Joe Root’s men outclassed an Indian side that was high on confidence after its 2-1 series win in Australia.

A world record target of 420 proved too much for the hosts, who were bundled out for 192 on Day 5, setting up a 227-run win for England. There was some hope till Indian skipper Virat Kohli (72) was at the crease but post his departure, as expected, England wrapped up India’s tail in a jiffy.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach (4/76) and veteran seamer James Anderson (3/17) were clinical for the visitors in the second innings.

The chief architect behind England’s massive first innings total of 578 was skipper Joe Root. The in-form right-hander struck a brilliant double ton (218) and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his heroics with the bat.

Meanwhile, Twitter was buzzing with reactions from former cricketers and fans post India’s massive 227-run defeat:

More is expected out of India’s much-vaunted batting line up

Root is loving subcontinent conditions. Anderson once again proving why he’s a class act!

Root leading from the front. A proud skipper!

Can India bounce back like they did after the Adelaide thumping?

Indeed!

Credit where it is due. India were outplayed!

Can the visitors continue the good show and make it to the World Test Championship final at Lord's?

KP was right. Perhaps India underestimated England.

Updated Date: February 09, 2021 14:48:01 IST

