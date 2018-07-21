Preview: The mood among the Indian women's hockey team is upbeat as they are set to take on hosts England in their opening match of the World Cup on Saturday.
India, grouped in Pool B, will take on World No 16 Ireland on 26 July followed by World No 7 USA on 29 July apart from facing the Olympic Champions England in their home ground on the opening day of the prestigious tournament.
"The pressure will be on England and not on us," asserted Indian Team skipper Rani on the eve of the match.
"Yes they will have the home ground advantage but we are not new to playing in front of big crowds. We have done well against England before and we will carry the confidence of doing well in our recent tournaments including the CWG where we had tasted victory against England in the Group Stage in Gold Coast.
"We will go into the match with the belief that we can beat them. We just need to make sure we don't make silly mistakes like we did in the Bronze Medal match at the CWG which cost us the game," Rani added.
India's previous appearance at the FIH World Cup was in 2010 when the event was held in Argentina.
Rani then was the cynosure of India's ninth-place performance as she had scored a maximum of seven goals for the team during the course of the tournament.
While there will be a lot riding on Rani during the World Cup 2018 too, she has a unit that has shown confidence-inspiring performance over the past two years where India even climbed to a career-best ranking of World No 10.
After having arrived in London a week prior to the start of the tournament, the Indian Team has had good training sessions at the event venue Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Stadium including two practice matches against Australia and Belgium.
"We have had good match practice against two of the top teams in the World. The team is upbeat and excited ahead of the first match and right now, our only focus is to do well against England. We have played the USA and Ireland too in the past and have a specific game plan against them. But for now, our focus is on the first match," Rani said.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 19:33 PM
Highlights
GOAL!
INDIA HAVE SCORED.
ENGLAND WANT A VIDEO REFERRAL, BUT IT'S A GOAL.
Here's how India line up!
India: Savita, Gurjit, Deep Ekka, Monika, Vandana, Deepika, Namita, Navneet, Sunita, Rani, Lilima
19:33 (IST)
Under 3 mins left in the 3rd Q.
India defending with an eye on the 4th Q.
England will be wary then off India's counter attacking ability.
19:31 (IST)
England building up constantly.
India holding up like a wall.
Structured defending from India.
19:30 (IST)
It's possession for England.
Lilima does well to push the ball onto an English feet.
And then within minutes Savita Punia makes two saves.
19:27 (IST)
India playing up and stopping most of the England attacks in the midfield.
They are waiting for their opportunity to create a through.
India lead 1-0.
19:23 (IST)
Vandana Katariya had the ball and did try to create a PC. But England defends with stick on the turf.
India will look for a PC to give Gurjit a chance to open her shoulders.
India lead 1-0 in the 3rd Q.
19:21 (IST)
A lot also will depend on Rani and Navjot Kaur putting loose balls away.
At the moment they are holding and waiting to create. 3rd Q about to start.
India lead 1-0.
19:19 (IST)
It will also be interesting to see how the Indian defence responds. Punia in goal has brought off two good saves.
England has failed on their 5 PCs and India have defended well.
19:15 (IST)
Neha Goyal's opening goal has put England under pressure.
England will open the midfield in the 3rd Q.
It will also give India chances to counter.
19:13 (IST)
That's the end off the 2nd Q.
It's half-time.
India lead 1-0.
19:08 (IST)
Neha Goyal has put India ahead.
India lead 1-0.
England pulling back their structure.
19:05 (IST)
19:03 (IST)
Punia saves England's 5th PC.
India need to re-group as England has created space in the midfield and are creating some good moves.
19:01 (IST)
PC for England.
But India go to the video umpire again.
But it's a PC for England.
18:59 (IST)
And Savita Punia saves. Glove on the ball. More than six mins gone in the 2nd Q and it's still goalless.
18:58 (IST)
Not a stroke but a PC. That's England's 4th PC.
18:56 (IST)
England awarded a stroke. India want a referral.
They say ball hit the stick and not the body.
18:55 (IST)
That's the 3rd PC for England.
Stick check by India.
18:51 (IST)
Start of the 2nd Q.
India need to show grit in the English striking circle. An early goal by either side will open up the match.
18:49 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
Two mins left in the 1st Q.
Marijne would be unhappy with the chances missed.
And happy with the runners on the PC's.
18:45 (IST)
India a little scrappy on the wings and then not showing enough grit to hold and hit with strength.
Yet apart from conceding 2 PC's, India has dominated play in the English half.
18:43 (IST)
India have saved the 2nd PC.
And then lot of action in the England goalmouth. India had two opportunities but both gone; one a misstrap and then the shot not powerful enough.
India could easily have been a goal up.
18:40 (IST)
And that's the 2nd PC for England.
Dangerous moment for India.
18:39 (IST)
India using three players to crowd to cut off England's distribution lines.
But the passes have to be better for India.
18:38 (IST)
India crowding around a bit.
Rani and Monika trying to create an opportunity in the striking circle.
Monika overlapping. But it's a hit more with hope than any real purpose.
18:35 (IST)
Super quick start to the match. Gurjit defends and sends off a through ball.
England bringing in the safe rotation. Rani Rampal holding the ball wonderfully. One is going to see a lot of her in the attacking midfield.
18:33 (IST)
India save the penalty corner and get on the counter.
18:32 (IST)
It's a penalty corner for England inside the 1st minute!
PC 1 to England.
18:31 (IST)
Home turf for England.
India, the outsiders. Can they prevail?
The game is on.
18:29 (IST)
And here we go with the English National Anthem.
And then it's England vs India.
Match on!
18:27 (IST)
And we are just minutes away.
It's the Indian National Anthem.
18:26 (IST)
India have England, USA and Ireland in their Pool.
It's not an overly strong group and not even one where India can't finish 2nd and play the cross overs.
After today's match, India play Ireland and then the USA.
A good performance today against England will also raise morale for the rest of the two matches.
18:26 (IST)
18:21 (IST)
India is a changing side and that has been since the time they won the Asia Cup.
India beat England in a Pool match at the CWG but then lost the 3rd/4th bronze medal match.
It's a good day, lots of sun and blue skies, to create an upset.
And hopefully, things come together for India to have an exciting match.
18:18 (IST)
Sjoerd Marijne believes the team is ready and the players should enjoy themselves.
It's going to be a sell-out crowd of 10,000.
Something that both teams are not used to seeing but it's the energy that should drive both England and India.
18:13 (IST)
A lot for India depends on their goalkeeper Savita Punia and PC convertor Gurjit Kaur.
England's early attacking style needs to be bottled up if India are to frustrate the English women in the 1st quarter.
But with a total cap strength of more than 1900 in the team, India should play with that experience.
18:09 (IST)
England are ranked World No 2 while the Indian women are 10th in the FIH rankings.
But in a high tense match, that too in the opening game for both teams, rankings don't matter after a time.
India will, however, use pace and their holding skills in the midfield to try and dominate proceedings.
18:06 (IST)
High pressure match for India. Maybe, an easy opponent would have been welcome.
But in world hockey there are no easy opponents anymore. Indian captain Rani Rampal believes that the pressure will also be on the hosts England.
18:05 (IST)
It's the opening day of the 2018 FIH Women's World Cup in London!
And the match coming up is India vs England
It's the Olympic Champions England taking on the Asia Cup Champions India
17:42 (IST)
India look to punch above their weight
Doubt, confidence, fear, positivity and uncertainty are different skins that sportspersons wear. But deep down in the trenches unknown, where the battles are actually fought, it’s just the captain and the message that she delivers to her team. “Let’s do it girls, let’s gatecrash the World Cup,” could be Rani’s version of the World Cup battle cry. Read more from Sundeep Misra's thoughts on India's chances at the World Cup here.
17:21 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Women's Hockey World Cup clash between hosts England and India.