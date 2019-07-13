India vs DPR Korea, LIVE SCORE, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Must-win clash for Sunil Chhetri and Co

Preview: India take on DPR Korea in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. It's a must-win clash for India as they aim to keep their chances to make the final alive.
India lost their first match against Tajikistan by a margin of 2-4 despite leading the game 2-0 at half-time.
Ahead of India's match against DPR Korea, assistant coach Venkatesh S on Friday stated that Intercontinental Cup will help the team to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.
"These games are to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers and we don't want to put too much pressure on the players or lose anyone due to injuries," Venkatesh continued.
Venkatesh stated that all players are equal and we have the best 23 players in our squad. He added that the team have multiple players for each position.
"For head coach Igor Stimac, all 23 players are equal and we have multiple players for each position. We have picked the best 23 players in the country and with six substitutions per match as well, we want to use everyone and see how they react to certain situations," Venkatesh added.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stated that defeat against Tajikistan is not of a worry as the players will learn from mistakes and perform well in the next match.
"It's not much of a worry for me as a player and for my other teammates as well. I am sure that everyone is ready to learn, which is important, and make sure that we grow stronger day-by-day." Sandhu, Indian goalkeeper said.
Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 20:08:31 IST
India 0-0 DPR Korea
1' Kickoff! India get the proceedings underway. India are in their favourite blue colour kit while Koreans are playing in white.
So, nine changes for India after the loss against Tajikistan. Chhetri and Amarjit are the only survivors. But this seems like a much stronger unit and it's not a surprise considering what is at stake.
INDIA XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Jobby Justin.
DPR Korea XI: Antae Song, Kim Chol Bom, Jang Kuk Chol, Ri Yong Chol, Hanthae Hyok, Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Li, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song, Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's match against DPR Korea in Intercontinental Cup 2019. Sunil Chhetri and Co must win big against DPR Korea to keep their hopes alive of making it to the final.
20:08 (IST)
4' Foul by India after Amarjit brings down a Korean player but they fail to make anything out of the set piece
20:06 (IST)
2' India could have had an early chance as Manvir made a run in opposition box from right but he failed to find Chhetri with his cross
20:02 (IST)
19:56 (IST)
Time for national anthems! DPR Korea's national anthem will be followed by India's jana gana mana....
19:48 (IST)
Predictions: Paul Masefield predicts 2-1 India win. Mehrajuddin Wadoo feels India will win by a 1-0 margin.
19:44 (IST)
Paul Masefield and Mehrajuddin Wadoo preview the game for us. Listen in...
19:34 (IST)
19:28 (IST)
Here are the line-ups for tonights' match!
19:26 (IST)
Fan favourite Sunil Chhetri knows exactly what India must do to improve as a side.
19:24 (IST)
Even though it is early days for the coach and this new-look Indian side, it will be fair to assume that a failure to reach the finals of a home tournament ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that begin in September won’t bode well with the fans or the All India Football Federation. Read Nevis Thomas' preview of the upcoming match here.
19:16 (IST)
Our boys have arrived at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad!
19:06 (IST)
Tajikistan, who defeated India in the first game of the tournament, lead the points table with two wins in two matches. They defeated Syria 2-0 in their second match. While Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in their first match for their first win. Both India and Korea are winless after one game each and need to win tonight to keep their chances of making it to the final alive.
19:01 (IST)
