You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

India vs DPR Korea, Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Dominant Korea thrash hapless India 5-2

Sports FP Sports Jul 13, 2019 22:04:21 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

India vs DPR Korea, Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Dominant Korea thrash hapless India 5-2

  • 21:58 (IST)

    It just wasn't India's day. 

  • 21:56 (IST)

    India 2-5 DPR Korea

    FT: It's over! India lose the match despite some spirited second half show. 

  • 21:55 (IST)

    GOAL !

    India 2-5 DPR Korea

    92' GOAL! Jong Gwan stepped over a cross for his partner to have a shot. Amrinder saved it but Ri Jin was waiting for the rebound to put it past the goalie

  • 21:52 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    91' Four minutes added. Four more minutes for India to find the two goals

  • 21:48 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    86' Thapa did so well with the dummy to let Chhangte's pass to get to Chhetri who failed to feed Thapa back with his through ball just outside the box

  • 21:47 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    84' Chhetri plays a cross to Jerry on the left and he tried to whip it in but directed it straight to the keeper

  • 21:41 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    79' Free-kick for Korea but Jong Gwan fired it over the far post. Still no hat-trick for the skipper

  • 21:40 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    77' SAVE! Antae makes a crucial save to keep Thapa's brilliant effort out and maintain Korea's dominance

  • 21:38 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    75' SUBSTITUTION! Chong in for Sim Jin 

  • 21:38 (IST)

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    74' Lovely play from Sahal! Used his dancing feet to beat three to four players before taking the shot and earning a corner

  • 21:36 (IST)

    YELLOW CARD !

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    73' YELLOW CARD! Thongs gets penalised for a poor tackle on Chhangte

  • 21:35 (IST)

    GOAL !

    India 2-4 DPR Korea

    71' GOAL! Chhetri scores for India! Sahal and Udanta played a one-two at the edge of the box before putting in a cross for Chhetri as the ball deflected off his knee into the goal post

  • 21:33 (IST)

    India 1-4 DPR Korea

    69' SUBSTITUTION! Hong Song had a collision with Chhangte and fell on the ground hurting his elbow. He leaves the pitch for Thong

  • 21:32 (IST)

    India 1-4 DPR Korea

    67' India lost the possession and Kim Yong took a shot on target but it was grounded and Amrinder collects it easily 

  • 21:25 (IST)

    GOAL !

    India 1-4 DPR Korea

    63' GOAL! Ri Chol scores the fourth goal for Korea. Subhasish Bose was caught napping as Chol went past him to find the through ball from Jong Gwan and placed it across Amrinder to score

  • 21:23 (IST)

    India 1-3 DPR Korea

    60' Jong Gwan had an opportunity to get his hat-trick as he got onto the end of a corner kick but put his header wide of the target

  • 21:21 (IST)

    India 1-3 DPR Korea

    59' Rowlin played a brilliant cross from middle to the left hand side to release Chhangte for a counter attack but the winger lost the ball as he crossed it straight to the keeper

  • 21:16 (IST)

    India 1-3 DPR Korea

    55' Another substitution for India as Anirudh Thapa comes on for Jobby Justin

  • 21:16 (IST)

    India 1-3 DPR Korea

    54' India are on the front foot now. Chhangte got the ball outside the box and straight went for a shot but it was well away from the post

  • 21:14 (IST)

    GOAL !

    India 1-3 DPR Korea

    51' GOAL! Chhangte gets a goal back for India! Rowlin won the ball near the half line and played it to Chhetri, who passed it to Chhangte on left as the player buried it past the goalie. 

  • 21:11 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    48' The infusion of Chhangte and Udanta has changed the complexion here. A half-chance for India as Borges made a run behind the centre-back and Udanta found him with a dipping cross but Korean defenders immediately cut off the attack. 

  • 21:08 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    46' DPR Korea get the second half underway. Chhangte is on for Manvir. Brandon out for Udanta.

  • 20:56 (IST)

    It's has been horrific first half for India. They need to find goals in the second half to keep their hopes alive. 

  • 20:50 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    HT: A disappointing half for India as they are 0-3 behind at half-time break. Jong Gwan brace and Sim Jin's goal have DPR Korea in a great position. 

  • 20:48 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    45' Two minutes added at the end of the first 45 minutes.

  • 20:47 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    43' SAVE! Ri Jin blasted his free-kick to the far post but Amrinder did well to get to his left and parry the ball away. Adil Khan gave away the free-kick at the edge of the box after a poor tackle from behind on Song. 

  • 20:43 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    39' Gwan was aiming for a hat-trick but put his free-kick over the goal post. Korea got the free-kick after a handball from Pritam at left hand side of the box. 

  • 20:41 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    39' SUBSTITUTION! Jhingan is down with what looks like a hamstring issue. Adil Khan will come on for the popular defender.

  • 20:38 (IST)

    YELLOW CARD !

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    35' YELLOW CARD! That was an ugly tackle by Jhingan on Korea captain Gwan from behind and they were near the halfline 
     
     
     
     

  • 20:37 (IST)

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    34' Manvir did well to read the run of Pritam into the box and find him but the defender cut it back to Borges who lost the ball readily 

  • 20:32 (IST)

    GOAL !

    India 0-3 DPR Korea

    29' GOAL! Another goal for skipper Jong Gwan. Song whipped in the cross from left side into the box and Gwan rose the highest to head the ball in. 

  • 20:31 (IST)

    India 0-2 DPR Korea

    27' SUBSTITUTION! P Song is on for Hanthae Hyok. So, a striker goes off for a defender.

  • 20:28 (IST)

    India 0-2 DPR Korea

    25' SAVE! Jong Gwan's header from the corner was fired in straight at the post but Amrinder did well to keep it way. The following corner did not result for much. 

  • 20:24 (IST)

    India 0-2 DPR Korea

    20' Another searching ball from the midfield which finds Sim Jin in the box but his header was pretty weak. Amrinder tries some fancy thing after this and gives away the ball. 

  • 20:19 (IST)

    India 0-2 DPR Korea

    16' Goal! Second goal for Korea and Sim Jin is the scorer. The player got past Jihingan who went for a sliding tackle and slid it past Amrinder.

  • 20:18 (IST)

    India 0-1 DPR Korea

    15' Kim Bom takes a shot from outside the box but this was straight at Amrinder and he collects it safely

  • 20:15 (IST)

    India 0-1 DPR Korea

    11' Miss! Chhetri skies the free header over the post. A foul on Jobby Justin gave India a set piece from the right-hand side which Brandon whipped inside the box with a perfect cross but Chhetri couldn't keep the header on the target. 

  • 20:12 (IST)

    India 0-1 DPR Korea

    8' GOAL! Jong il Gwan scores for Korea with a free-kick!  It was Amarjit again who committed the foul outside the box to give away the free-kick. Gwan did so well to target the far post to beat the goalie. 

  • 20:08 (IST)

    India 0-0 DPR Korea

    4' Foul by India after Amarjit brings down Un Li but they fail to make anything out of the set piece 

  • 20:06 (IST)

    India 0-0 DPR Korea

    2' India could have had an early chance as Manvir made a run in opposition box from right but he failed to find Chhetri with his cross

  • 20:02 (IST)

    India 0-0 DPR Korea

    1' Kickoff! India get the proceedings underway. India are in their favourite blue colour kit while Koreans are playing in white.

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Time for national anthems! DPR Korea's national anthem will be followed by India's jana gana mana....

  • 19:48 (IST)

    Predictions: Paul Masefield predicts 2-1 India win. Mehrajuddin Wadoo feels India will win by a 1-0 margin.

  • 19:44 (IST)

    Paul Masefield and Mehrajuddin Wadoo preview the game for us. Listen in...

  • 19:34 (IST)

    So, nine changes for India after the loss against Tajikistan. Chhetri and Amarjit are the only survivors. But this seems like a much stronger unit and it's not a surprise considering what is at stake. 

    INDIA XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rowllin Borges, Amarjit Singh, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Brandon Fernandes, Jobby Justin.

    DPR Korea XI: Antae Song, Kim Chol Bom, Jang Kuk Chol, Ri Yong Chol, Hanthae Hyok, Jong Il Gwan, Ri Un Li, Sim Hyon Jin, Hong Jin Song, Ri Un Chol, Ri Hyong Jin.

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Here are the line-ups for tonights' match!

  • 19:26 (IST)

    Fan favourite Sunil Chhetri knows exactly what India must do to improve as a side. 

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Even though it is early days for the coach and this new-look Indian side, it will be fair to assume that a failure to reach the finals of a home tournament ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that begin in September won’t bode well with the fans or the All India Football Federation. Read Nevis Thomas' preview of the upcoming match here. 

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Our boys have arrived at the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad! 

  • 19:06 (IST)

    Tajikistan, who defeated India in the first game of the tournament, lead the points table with two wins in two matches. They defeated Syria 2-0 in their second match. While Syria defeated DPR Korea 5-2 in their first match for their first win. Both India and Korea are winless after one game each and need to win tonight to keep their chances of making it to the final alive. 

Load More

Preview: India take on DPR Korea in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. It's a must-win clash for India as they aim to keep their chances to make the final alive.

India lost their first match against Tajikistan by a margin of 2-4 despite leading the game 2-0 at half-time.

India vs DPR Korea, Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Dominant Korea thrash hapless India 5-2

India lost their first match 2-4 to Tajikistan. @KotalPritam

Ahead of India's match against DPR Korea, assistant coach Venkatesh S on Friday stated that Intercontinental Cup will help the team to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

"These games are to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers and we don't want to put too much pressure on the players or lose anyone due to injuries," Venkatesh continued.
India in the inaugural game of the tournament lost to Tajikistan 4-2.

Venkatesh stated that all players are equal and we have the best 23 players in our squad. He added that the team have multiple players for each position.

"For head coach Igor Stimac, all 23 players are equal and we have multiple players for each position. We have picked the best 23 players in the country and with six substitutions per match as well, we want to use everyone and see how they react to certain situations," Venkatesh added.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stated that defeat against Tajikistan is not of a worry as the players will learn from mistakes and perform well in the next match.

"It's not much of a worry for me as a player and for my other teammates as well. I am sure that everyone is ready to learn, which is important, and make sure that we grow stronger day-by-day." Sandhu, Indian goalkeeper said.

With ANI inputs

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 22:04:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement





Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores