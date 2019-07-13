India vs DPR Korea, Highlights, Intercontinental Cup 2019 Football Match: Dominant Korea thrash hapless India 5-2

Preview: India take on DPR Korea in their second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2019 on Saturday in Ahmedabad. It's a must-win clash for India as they aim to keep their chances to make the final alive.

India lost their first match against Tajikistan by a margin of 2-4 despite leading the game 2-0 at half-time.

Ahead of India's match against DPR Korea, assistant coach Venkatesh S on Friday stated that Intercontinental Cup will help the team to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

"These games are to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers and we don't want to put too much pressure on the players or lose anyone due to injuries," Venkatesh continued.

India in the inaugural game of the tournament lost to Tajikistan 4-2.

Venkatesh stated that all players are equal and we have the best 23 players in our squad. He added that the team have multiple players for each position.

"For head coach Igor Stimac, all 23 players are equal and we have multiple players for each position. We have picked the best 23 players in the country and with six substitutions per match as well, we want to use everyone and see how they react to certain situations," Venkatesh added.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stated that defeat against Tajikistan is not of a worry as the players will learn from mistakes and perform well in the next match.

"It's not much of a worry for me as a player and for my other teammates as well. I am sure that everyone is ready to learn, which is important, and make sure that we grow stronger day-by-day." Sandhu, Indian goalkeeper said.

With ANI inputs

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.