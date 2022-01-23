live

India vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Match cancelled due to COVID cases in India camp

India vs Chinese Taipei Live Football Score, AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022: After a bitter draw again Iran, India will hope to register their first win of the showpiece event today against Chinese Taipei.

FP Sports January 23, 2022 18:30:28 IST
India's match against Chinese Taipei is like a must-win clash. Image: AIFF

Jan 23, 2022 - 20:07 (IST)

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:59 (IST)

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:58 (IST)

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:58 (IST)

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:52 (IST)

The AFC says that provisions of Article 4.1 will apply to the cancelled match. In such a case, the side unable to field a team will be considered as the losers.  However, under exceptional circumstances, the AFC could reschedule the match. The chances of that happening is slim in a tournament that runs on an extremely tight schedule. 

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:40 (IST)

Asian Football Confederation confirms the India-Chinese Taipei match has been cancelled. The statement reads that India did not have minium 13 players required for the match to go ahead. 

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:32 (IST)

Breaking: PTI reports that the match has been called off due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:20 (IST)

10 minutes to go for the match! And we have no official word on whether the match will go ahead or not. Suspense continues...

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:09 (IST)

If India are unable to field a team today, they will have to give a 3-0 walk over to the Chinese Taipei. It could very well mean elimination from the tournament for India as their last group match is against China. 

Jan 23, 2022 - 19:02 (IST)

Reports coming in that the India-Chinese Taipei match will not take place today. There's no official confirmation on it yet. 

Preview: India take on Chinese Taipei in their second match of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday.

India began their campaign with a goalless draw against Iran. The hosts are currently in the second position in Group A with one point. The match against Chinese Taipei is very much like a must-win clash for India as they aim to reach the last eight.

India's last game is against China, who have won the tournament on eight occasions and are the favourites to top the group. India can qualify easily for the quarter-finals if they finish second in the group. A draw against Chinese Taipei will also keep India in contention but it will complicate the matter, hence the team will hope to put itself in a commanding position by winning tonight.

For that, they will need to drastically improve upon their finishing due to which they could not beat Iran. India created multiple chances in their first match but were unable to score even one goal.

Apart from finishing, India may also need to make some changes to the starting XI to help their cause. Kamala Devi who did not play in the first match could get a start. Her addition will definitely bolster the midfield.

Dangmei Grace is another player who is expected to be in the starting XI. Her introduction in the second half of the game helped India create chances after chances, and coach Thomas Dennerby will be hoping for another good performance from the forward today.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Ritu Rani, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Hemam Shilky Devi, Sanju Yadav.

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi, Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Sumati Kumari, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Mariyammal Balamurugan.

Updated Date: January 23, 2022 19:40:53 IST

