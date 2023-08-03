India vs China Hockey Live, Asian Champions Trophy: India lead 6-2 in third quarter

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live: India take on China in their first game on the tournament in Chennai. Follow live score, updates and commentary.

August 03, 2023
Aug 03, 2023 - 21:48 (IST)

Dilip Tirkey rolling back the clock

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is watching and rewinding the clock

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:44 (IST)

India 6-2 China

Akashdeep Singh traps a long ball after a mistake from a Chinese player in the D. He gets another shot but it is blocked and then there's a logjam. China refer, claiming there's a push, but it has been rejected. China lose their referral. India have a penalty corner. Hardik with the injection, Harmanpreet Singh with the shot and it is saved. That's good keeping and defending from China. The 25th ranked side look to play on the counter but run out of options

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:40 (IST)

Second half underway: India 6-2 China

China get the second half underway and try to send it long but there's a miscue and it comes to India immediately. 

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:38 (IST)

🏑 HALF TIME: 🇮🇳 India 6-2 China 🇨🇳

4' Harmanpreet Singh (1-0)
7' Harmanpreet Singh (2-0)
14' Sukhjeet Singh (3-0)
15' Akashdeep Singh (4-0)
17' Wenhui E (4-1)
18' Varun Kumar (5-1)
24' Jiesheng Gao (5-2)
29' Varun Kumar (6-2)

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:37 (IST)

Asia Champions Trophy results today

Korea 2-1 Japan

Malaysia 3-1 Pakistan

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:32 (IST)

Half time: India 6-2 China

At the break, India lead China 6-2 with a brace each from Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Goals also coming from Sukhjeet Singh and Akashdeep Singh. China found the net through Wenhui E and Jisheng Gao. India would be pleased with the effort from PC but the defensive lapses are a cause for concern

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:30 (IST)

India 6-2 China

GOAL! With seconds left in the half, Shamsher earns India a penalty corner. A circle entry hits the foot and India have a chance to add to their tally. And they do! Varun Kumar with his second and India convert another penalty corner. Once again, it is into the corner, to the goalkeeper's left. The player on the corner possibly got a stick to it but couldn't keep it out

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:23 (IST)

India 5-1 China

With 5 mins and 44 seconds left, Gurjant with a hand on the back of a Chinese player and they have a penalty corner. It is blocked off by the first defender but it has struck the foot. Another penalty corner for China. Jisheng Gao gets the ball and he thunders the ball into the top corner. That's a sublime goal from China. China make it 5-2

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:15 (IST)

India 5-1 China

GOAL! Penalty corner for India and another goal for India! Once again, the China goalkeeper is beaten to his left. Varun Kumar makes up for his error by smashing the dragflick into the China goal. Three penalty corners converted for India now

Aug 03, 2023 - 21:14 (IST)

India 4-1 China

China have one goal back! Wenhui E gets on the scoresheet. Varun with a mistake to grab an aerial ball, Jugraj is unable to cut it out and the shot creeps in with Pathak beaten at the near post

Asian Champions Trophy, India vs China Preview: Tournament favourites and three-time champions India will look to give final touches to their Asian Games preparation and address the areas of improvement in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, beginning on Thursday.

World number four India are the highest ranked side in the tournament and will open their campaign against China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which will host a major event for the first time since 2007.

It is also the first time India would be hosting the ACT since the tournament’s inception in 2011.

For India, the primary objective in the tournament would be to test the players and get a fair bit of idea about their Asian rivals ahead of the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

With the Asian Games providing a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics, India are expected to test their resources in the ACT while also playing a balancing act to keep their players fresh and free from injuries ahead of the all-important continental showpiece.

China, on the other hand, would be playing their first competitive tournament this year, having missed the World Cup.

(with inputs from PTI)

August 03, 2023

