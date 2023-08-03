Auto refresh feeds

Penalty corner for China! Amit Rohidas hits the ball over the baseline. Goalie PR Sreejesh refers claiming it was not intentional. The TV umpire thinks there's no reason to change th decision. Jieshing Gao, who had struck a belter earlier, lets fly but the ball takes the first rusher's stick and goes wide

Fourth quarter underway. An opportunity for India to get more on the board, without conceding, and for China to worry the host team further. For a team that hasn't played a competitive tournament this year, this was always going to be a challenge

50' Sukhjeet turns the ball out of play intentionally and China have a penalty corner. The shot is low, into the corner but lacked power. It is comfortably blocked and sent away

53' Shamsher collects the ball inside China's D and has a shot but it is not struck cleanly. Goes away from the goal and the China defense can let it go out without fuss

Mandeep collects the ball with his back to the goal. He turns just a touch and lets a tomahawk go. There's plenty of power on it but not accuracy to bother scorers once again

India have a golden opportunity to make it eight but the shot is saved and then cleared off the line! Mandeep and Akashdeep the two players who lead the attack. Akashdeep gets the shot on but the shot is blocked. He semi-appeals for the ball going over the line. There's no review to check if it did. The scoreline remains the same

58' Raised ball in the China area and India have won a penalty corner. Green card shown to China's No 1. Manpreet Singh with the shot, it is saved. Another penalty corner with the ball striking a foot. On the second, Harmanpreet goes to the Weihao's right but it is blocked.

On the other end, India scored seven with brace each from Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Akashdeep Singh got their name on the scoresheet too. For Craig Fulton, there's also positives in seeing conversions from the penalty corner spot

Just the one goal in the fourth quarter but the damage was already done. India start the Asian Champions Trophy campaign with a 7-2 demolition of China. Although, this was expected. What was not, perhaps, is India conceding two goals. First was soft a lapse at the back. The second, a belter that was unstoppable.

India 7-2 China

Asian Champions Trophy, India vs China Preview: Tournament favourites and three-time champions India will look to give final touches to their Asian Games preparation and address the areas of improvement in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, beginning on Thursday.

World number four India are the highest ranked side in the tournament and will open their campaign against China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which will host a major event for the first time since 2007.

It is also the first time India would be hosting the ACT since the tournament’s inception in 2011.

For India, the primary objective in the tournament would be to test the players and get a fair bit of idea about their Asian rivals ahead of the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

With the Asian Games providing a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics, India are expected to test their resources in the ACT while also playing a balancing act to keep their players fresh and free from injuries ahead of the all-important continental showpiece.

China, on the other hand, would be playing their first competitive tournament this year, having missed the World Cup.

(with inputs from PTI)