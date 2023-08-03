Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Live: India take on China in their opening match of the tournament.
Asian Champions Trophy, India vs China Preview: Tournament favourites and three-time champions India will look to give final touches to their Asian Games preparation and address the areas of improvement in the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament, beginning on Thursday.
World number four India are the highest ranked side in the tournament and will open their campaign against China at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which will host a major event for the first time since 2007.
It is also the first time India would be hosting the ACT since the tournament’s inception in 2011.
For India, the primary objective in the tournament would be to test the players and get a fair bit of idea about their Asian rivals ahead of the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.
With the Asian Games providing a direct ticket to next year’s Paris Olympics, India are expected to test their resources in the ACT while also playing a balancing act to keep their players fresh and free from injuries ahead of the all-important continental showpiece.
China, on the other hand, would be playing their first competitive tournament this year, having missed the World Cup.
(with inputs from PTI)