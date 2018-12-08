India vs Canada, Hockey World Cup 2018, Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner helps hosts take lead

Preview: Indian hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Sunday said they have to win the match against Canada to create a chance to enter the quarterfinal in the Men's Hockey World Cup.
"My players have to play with the mindset to enter the quarterfinal. Forget about these two matches. The next match is going to decide whether you are going to play quarterfinal or crossover," said Singh.
Both Belgium and India have won one match each in the pool C while both managed to draw the Sunday match.
India will play their next match against Canada on December 8. Belgium will play against South Africa on the same day.
Praising his players' fitness and drive in the last two quarters, he said they have to continue being ruthless against opponents on the turf in their next games.
He said his team drew their energy in the second half from a buoyant crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, which allowed them to overwhelm Belgium and earn a point.
Varun Kumar, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for his incisive passing and for earning the vital penalty stroke in the 3rd quarter, said it was the turning point of the game.
Highlights
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
Here's India XI
Harmanpreet Singh, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana Singh, Varun Kumar.
19:32 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
Nicely done by Simranjeet to give it to Akashdeep, but his shot is saved by Canada's goalkeeper. Less than four minutes left in the second quarter.
19:29 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
Chance for India! Sumit with the reverse hit, but Canada's goalkeeper comes up with a decent save.
19:26 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
19:21 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
19:19 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
19:18 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
19:15 (IST)
INDIA 1-0 CANADA
GOAAAAL! Harmanpreet Singh with a perfect penalty corner to give India the lead in the match.
19:12 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 CANADA
19:10 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 CANADA
19:03 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 CANADA
19:00 (IST)
INDIA 0-0 CANADA
The national anthems are done and the match is underway at the Kalinga Stadium.
18:53 (IST)
That's the line-up!
18:48 (IST)
Here's India XI
Harmanpreet Singh, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana Singh, Varun Kumar.
18:36 (IST)
The other match in Pool C was between Belgium and South Africa. The European nation have won their match 5-1 and now their goal difference is same as India – 5.
The equaltion is simple for India. They have to win the match to qualify directly to quarter-final.
18:28 (IST)
Here's what India coach Harender Singh said before the match:
"The team is in a better position in terms of goal average compared to Belgium. So, there is no need to think more on that. Let's see how Belgium is performing, We got five days break after the match against Belgium. While we concentrated on fitness, we also got time to study the opponent team."
18:13 (IST)
Words of wisdom!
17:57 (IST)
Here's the Head to Head record:
17:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Hockey World Cup 2018 Pool C match between India and Canada. Manpreet Singh and Co will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament and qualify directly to quarter-final. Canada, who are ranked 11 in the world, will aim to cause problems to the hosts as they would hope to make it to the crossover match after the group stage.
