India vs Canada, Hockey World Cup 2018, Live Score: Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner helps hosts take lead

Preview: Indian hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh on Sunday said they have to win the match against Canada to create a chance to enter the quarterfinal in the Men's Hockey World Cup.

"My players have to play with the mindset to enter the quarterfinal. Forget about these two matches. The next match is going to decide whether you are going to play quarterfinal or crossover," said Singh.

Both Belgium and India have won one match each in the pool C while both managed to draw the Sunday match.

India will play their next match against Canada on December 8. Belgium will play against South Africa on the same day.

Praising his players' fitness and drive in the last two quarters, he said they have to continue being ruthless against opponents on the turf in their next games.

He said his team drew their energy in the second half from a buoyant crowd at the Kalinga Stadium, which allowed them to overwhelm Belgium and earn a point.

Varun Kumar, who was awarded the Man of the Match award for his incisive passing and for earning the vital penalty stroke in the 3rd quarter, said it was the turning point of the game.

With inputs from IANS