India vs Belgium Highlights, FIH Pro League 2020: India beat world champions Belgium 2-1

Bhubaneswar: They are confident after a stupendous debut at the FIH Pro League but Indian hockey team have their task cut out when they host world champions Belgium hockey team in their second round of the tournament, starting at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.
After skipping the first edition of the tournament in 2019, India made a dream debut at the League, collecting five points from the opening tie against the Netherlands hockey team.
World number five India thrashed Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match of the two-leg tie before beating the Dutchmen 3-1 in shoot-out after both the teams were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second match last month.
But since then, the Manpreet Singh-led side has not featured in the league so far, thus slipping to the number five in points table.
Belgium are currently leading the standings with 11 points from four games, while Netherlands are placed second with seven points from as many matches.
Australia are placed third with six points from six points from four games, followed by Germany and India.
But irrespective of the confident start, the Indians are expected to face a tough outing against Belgium at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where the Red Lions won their maiden FIH World Cup in 2018.
Belgium, who recently replaced Australia in the coveted top position in the world rankings, are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand.
But the visiting team skipper Thomas Briels has no qualms in admitting that they are expecting a tough fight from the hosts India in the upcoming matches.
Briels believes India will be a totally differently opponent, especially after their morale-boosting win over Netherlands.
"India are looking really sharp and they have been playing well which is something we saw in their initial two matches against the Dutch," Briels had said after arriving.
"We expect a tough couple of matches, and it's going to be a good fight for us as well. Of course, we are wary of the threat that they (India) possess, but we are really excited to play a tough opponent like India so we can improve further before the Olympics," he said.
Even though India are the hosts, Belgium are taking confidence from the fact that the venue Kalinga Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for them.
"It feels really good to be back in the city where we became the world champions. We have some amazing memories of playing here, and it is always a great spectacle when we step foot onto the turf at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium."
India and Belgium have played 10 times here with the visitors coming out on top on eight occasions while two games ended in draws.
But having said that, the Indians looked a completely transformed outfit against the Dutchmen and if they continue in the same vein, there are no reasons why the hosts can't upstage Belgium over the weekend.
The FIH Pro League also serves all the major hockey playing nations a vital platform to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the Graham Reid-coached Indian team is desperate to make the most of the opportunities.
Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 18:58:25 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
18:57 (IST)
We will be back tomorrow for the second leg of this fixture. India will have plenty to do to regain fitness and challenge Belgium once again. Same holds true for Belgium to wipe the slate clean and come fresh. Until tomorrow evening, it's goodbye!
18:50 (IST)
India move up to second in the FIH Pro League 2020 standings
18:48 (IST)
Match stats. Belgium captain Briels says "the ball didn't look like going in" and they would go for revenge with a win tomorrow.
18:46 (IST)
Man of the Match: Krishan Pathak (India goalkeeper)
18:43 (IST)
India beat Belgium 2-1
A HUGE WIN FOR INDIA! India beat Belgium 2-1 for a famous win over Belgium. They remain unbeaten in the FIH Pro League and have now beaten Belgium after having beaten Netherlands earlier. What an absolute show from Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh between the sticks for India. Plenty of credit to them and almost shadowing the goalscorers Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh. Belgium would rue the PC that went unconverted. They had eight chances but only converted one.
18:40 (IST)
PC for Belgium
With clock down to zero, Belgium have won a penalty corner. One last chance for Belgium to get something and force a shoot-out. Edge of the seat stuff. Drag flick is low and flat and PR Sreejesh saves it!
18:37 (IST)
Two PCs not converted by Belgium
Two back-to-back penalty corners come and go for Belgium. First one sees Belgium players block each other's path and the second one needs a crucial intervention from Amit Rohidas to keep the ball out
18:35 (IST)
Yellow card for Dilpreet
Dilpreet receives a yellow card with under three minutes to play. He left his leg out and the Belgium player went crashing to the floor. Theatrical? Possibly. Dilpreet, however, looks upset as he comes off
18:33 (IST)
India come close!
Twice within a moment of few seconds have India come close to extending the lead. Lali Upadhyay is unable to deflect the ball into the back of the net and then Gurjat's angled flat ball into the area doesn't find Ramandeep who was ready to make it three!
18:30 (IST)
Belgium hunt, India stand firm
Belgium continue to keep coming forward in search for the equaliser once again. But each time they're met with an Indian defence which stays firm and has become more solid as the match has gone on. They're doing so without crumbling in discipline either
18:24 (IST)
Penalty corners for Belgium
Two penalty corners don't work out for Belgium and the count keeps rising without a goal to show from it. Belgium are clearly upset with things not working out. Tempers flare before the umpire has to urge everyone to "take five"
18:20 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-1 Belgium
Seconds into the fourth and important quarter in this match. Ramandeep with an attempted shot but it has been blocked. Raised stick earns India a PC. Ramandeep delivers the PC and the drag flick is blocked. It comes into Ramandeep's path and he bundles it home. INDIA LEAD AGAIN!
18:18 (IST)
Third quarter stats
18:17 (IST)
End of third quarter
At the end of the third quarter, Belgium are now level with India having scored from their eighth PC of the match. Boccard with a sublime strike to beat PR Sreejesh. India have done well to stay in it after conceding.
18:12 (IST)
PC for India
A rough challenge on Harmanpreet by Wegnez. The Indian player goes down and India have a PC. Not the cleanest of stops but the ball has been bundled in with the keeper unable to save it. India celebrate but Belgium have gone on to appeal this to the video referee. Harmanpreet the player with the possible contact on foot/arm/knee. And the decision comes in favour of Belgium. India's goal has been ruled out. Free hit to Belgium
18:08 (IST)
Heavy rain
The cold weather in Bhubaneswar has turned to being a rainy weather. The winter coupled with rain would make things tough for the players. Tshirts starting to stick now
18:03 (IST)
India win PC
India win their first penalty corner of the match but nothing comes off it. Harmanpreet Singh with the drag flick but not enough on it to beat the Belgian defence
18:00 (IST)
PC for Belgium. GOAL!
Finally PR Sreejesh is beaten and Belgium have their goal. And it needs an absolute belter from Gauthier Boccard. Gets past the defensive sticks and thunders it into the roof of the goal. India 1-1 Belgium with 33 minutes player
17:57 (IST)
Second half underway
The third quarter and second half is underway. Almost immediately Belgium have a chance to equalise. But Florent van Aubel is unable to get his shot on target. That was an incredible opportunity to get the goal that looks coming.
17:56 (IST)
Belgium coach Shane McLeod: "We created enough chances. The keepers had a good day. We just need to work on and improve on the circle penetrations."
India coach Garaham Reid: "It is difficult when we have 10 men, we need to ensure we have 11 on the field out there."
17:50 (IST)
Half time stats highlight Belgium are well in command. Except in the goals department
17:47 (IST)
Half time: India 1-0 Belgium
India took the lead early on with Mandeep Singh and have relied on the keeper to keep them in this. Belgium with a bucketload of chances but Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh have been huge to keep the lead intact. Seven PCs come and gone for Belgium
17:44 (IST)
Raj Kumal Pal carded
A green card for Raj Kumal Pal at the close of the second quarter. He will have to sit out for two minutes as the clock winds down in the first half. Much like the first quarter where Harmanpreet picked a card late on
17:43 (IST)
Sreejesh saves it!
The number of chances are going up for Belgium and the saves for respective Indian keeper too. Cosyns with a shot on target but Sreejesh sticks his right arm out to keep the ball from creeping in.
17:39 (IST)
de Sloover denies India
What an incredible diving touch from de Sloover to snatch a possible goal scoring chance from India. Quick one touch passing from India as they carry the ball into the Belgium area. Odd chance that for India since that early goal and it has been taken away without a shot on goal
17:35 (IST)
Second quarter underway
Bit of a fiesty start to the second quarter as India get going with a man less after Harmanpreet's green card. He rejoins his team mates as clock ticks down. A seventh PC for Belgium four minuites into the quarter and PR Sreejesh saves it this time. Chances piling up for Belgium and they're not making them count
17:30 (IST)
First quarter statistics
17:29 (IST)
End of first quarter: India 1-0 Belgium
At the end of the first quarter, India lead Belgium 1-0 with the goal from Mandeep Singh. Krishan Pathak been immense thus far. Belgium are 0/6 on PC's
17:28 (IST)
What a save by Pathak
Pathak with a fantastic instinctive save to deny Tanguy Cosyns. Little room to deal with for Belgium player but he does well to get the shot on and an equally impressive save. Results in a penalty corner and it is saved once again. Belgium are 0/6 in that department
17:26 (IST)
Card for Harmanpreet
Harmanpreet has to sit out the remainder of the first quarter after picking up a card
17:24 (IST)
CHANCE FOR INDIA!
India threatened to score a second goal but a crucial touch and intervention denies them. Raj Kumar Pal surges forward but a Belgian stick pushes the ball away from the path and Vincent Vanasch deflects the ball out
17:19 (IST)
Belgium win a penalty corner
India have asked for a review on a possible stick as the ball comes in. But the decision stands. India lose their review now. Tom Boon with the effort but it has been saved and it goes for a long corner. Krishan Pathak gets his legs together to close the gap just in time and it goes wide of the mark
17:14 (IST)
Penalty corners galore
Four penalty corners flash by for Belgium and they fail to convert all of them. India survive a remarkable goalmouth scramble and Belgium lose a review in hunt of a possible penalty stroke. So that is three minutes played, one goal and four penalty corners come and gone with a review thrown in. PHEW!
17:09 (IST)
INDIA LEAD 1-0
INDIA SCORE! Mandeep Singh scores in just the second minute of the game. Dilpreet with the shot on the turn and then Mandeep gets a deflection from a yard away.
17:06 (IST)
India's playing XI on Chocolate Day looks like this!
17:04 (IST)
Most recent results
India and Belgium had drawn 2-2 the last time they met at this venue. And, India triumphed in all three encounters against Belgium in their tour of Belgium last September. Different ball game this though.
16:57 (IST)
Here's what Gurjant Singh has to say on the upcoming encounter
16:54 (IST)
Head-to-head
India and Belgium have played each other 10 times in Bhubaneswar. Eight times Belgium have won and the remaining two ended in draws. Not exactly home advantage, is it?
16:43 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2020 with India taking on World champions Belgium today in Bhubaneswar. It is an extremely stiff ask of the Indian team to overhaul the top-ranked side in the world and one that is tough to beat owing to their creativity and flowing attacking play.