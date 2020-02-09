India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2020, Live Hockey Score: Belgium take early lead

Match 3 vs Belgium: Aggressive play by Indian Men's Hockey Team ensured they beat World No.1 Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to keep up their winning form in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. It was goals by Mandeep Singh (2') and Ramandeep Singh (46') that saw India gain the winning points against the World Champions here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on an overcast Saturday evening.
With this sensational victory, India consolidated their World Ranking from No.5 to World No.4 for the first time since the World Ranking system was introduced in 2003.
Despite dominating with ball possession, making as many as 38 circle entries, taking 24 shots on goal and 12 PCs, the Belgian unit could not muster much success in the circle, thanks to stand-out performance by Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak who lived up to the billing hooter-to-hooter, backing India's defence by knocking off pretty much every opportunity created by the Belgian strikers.
The victory is India's 50th win against Belgium and the most memorable one as it has helped the team consolidate position of World no.4 pushing defending Olympic Champions Argentina to No.5.
Updated Date: Feb 09, 2020 17:14:42 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
17:14 (IST)
India denied!
India come close but unable to bang the back of the board. Harmanpreet with a well disguised ball down the centre of the Belgium goal but it doesn't come down as expected for Vivek. Bit of an air shot from him and the keeper pushes the ball away from danger
17:06 (IST)
17:02 (IST)
17:00 (IST)
Pre-match talk from the coaches
India's Graham Reid: "I think the penalty corner defence has been going well but today we want to stop Belgium creating those scoring chances. I think we need to get better at creating more opportunities for ourselves. And we need to beware the 'injured lion': we expect a reaction from them."
Belgium's Shane McLeod "We made enough chances so that was pleasing. When the opposition's best players were the goalkeepers, then we were doing something right. But, overall our standard can lift and I think you will see from our guys a better performance today."
16:55 (IST)
Match officials: Coen van Bunge (NED), Gareth Greenfield (NZL), David Tomlinson (NZL- Video umpire)
16:53 (IST)
16:45 (IST)
16:33 (IST)
16:28 (IST)
Hello! Good evening! Welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2020 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Today is part 2 of India vs Belgium. In part 1, it was India who came out victors by a 2-1 margin.