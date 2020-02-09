India vs Belgium, FIH Pro League 2020, Live Hockey Score: Belgium take early lead

Match 3 vs Belgium: Aggressive play by Indian Men's Hockey Team ensured they beat World No.1 Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling encounter to keep up their winning form in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020. It was goals by Mandeep Singh (2') and Ramandeep Singh (46') that saw India gain the winning points against the World Champions here at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on an overcast Saturday evening.

With this sensational victory, India consolidated their World Ranking from No.5 to World No.4 for the first time since the World Ranking system was introduced in 2003.

Despite dominating with ball possession, making as many as 38 circle entries, taking 24 shots on goal and 12 PCs, the Belgian unit could not muster much success in the circle, thanks to stand-out performance by Indian goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak who lived up to the billing hooter-to-hooter, backing India's defence by knocking off pretty much every opportunity created by the Belgian strikers.

The victory is India's 50th win against Belgium and the most memorable one as it has helped the team consolidate position of World no.4 pushing defending Olympic Champions Argentina to No.5.

(Inputs from Hockey India)

