India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Score, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match: Bangladesh in front at half-time through Saad Uddin header

Preview: Buoyed by their gallant goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar, India would be looking to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Bangladesh in a group E second round match at the Saltlake Stadium, on Tuesday.
India put a gritty performance against an attacking Qatar, to hold the reigning Asian champions to a goalless draw and earn their first point of the qualifiers after suffering a heartbreaking loss in the opening match against Oman.
With the city set to host the senior national men's team after a gap of nine years, the euphoria around the match has been immense with a mad rush for tickets as the Saltlake Stadium is set to witness a packed house, giving the Igor Stimac-coached side a perfect stage to grab three points and keep their World Cup hopes alive.
The absence of defender, Sandesh Jhingan due to an ACL tear on his left knee is a big blow to the hosts. But the return of talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri after missing the last game will lift the team's spirit.
In his last appearance, Chhetri scored his 72nd international goal, the second most among active players, as India put up a dominating first-half display only to go down 1-2 after conceding late goals in their World Cup qualifier against Oman in Guwahati.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu took the charge in Chhetri's absence and thwarted a barrage of attacks from Qatar, making 11 saves in a heroic display to snatch a point from the 2022 World Cup hosts.
While defence, tactical formation and discipline were the highlights of their match against Qatar, the focus against Bangladesh, who are ranked 83 places below India, would be on the strikers.
Chhetri will remain the go-to man in the attacking zone, but the onus will also be on the likes of Balwant Singh and Manvir Singh to make an impact, something former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia has highlighted.
"It's only Sunil who's able to score. If he's not playing or does not score it becomes very, very difficult. We need to improve our forward lineup. In this Bangladesh game, it's going to be a big test for the strikers. It's not the defence but the forward line will have to deliver," Bhutia said.
Chhetri will also have the support of his Bengaluru FC teammates Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan, while Mandar Rao Desai and Sahal Abdul Samad will be key in creating chances.
As for the backline, Stimac will be forced to rejig his central-defence with Anas Edathodika likely to pair up with Adil Khan in front of Sandhu.
Jhingan's injury gives Anas with a perfect opportunity to prove himself again, especially after returning from retirement.
India failed to keep up the intensity in the final minutes because of fitness concerns against Oman but Stimac addressed the issue against Qatar. And it will be interesting to see how the Blue Tigers cope up with the challenge against Bangladesh, who have eight under-23 players in their squad.
Bangladesh head to the match after two consecutive defeats. They lost narrowly to Afghanistan and in their last match before going down 0-2 to Qatar. But the Jamie Day-coached side has put up a strong fight and created many chances in the two games.
The Englishman may have conceded that India are firm favourites but Bangladesh will certainly look to make an impact with their forward duo of Nabib Newaz Ziban and Saad Uddin.
On paper, India enjoy a commanding 15-2 head-to-head record in 28 meetings but Bangladesh have managed to stay unbeaten in their last two fixtures (1-1 in SAFF Championships, 2013 and 2-2 in an International friendly, 2014).
The match will begin at 7.30 PM. Star Sports network will broadcast the match in India.
Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 20:52:13 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
20:52 (IST)
58' IND 0 - 1 BAN
Sunil Chhetri had the entirety of Salt Lake Stadium on tenterhooks as he stood over a set-piece 20-yards out. The shot was a bit anti-climactic though, taking a nick off a Bangladesh head to go out harmlessly for a corner. The corner, perhaps predictably, almost results in a breakaway for Bangladesh, but it's snuffed out soon enough.
20:49 (IST)
55' IND 0 - 1 BAN
With a shot/cross reminiscent of Papis Cisse's physics-defying goal against Chelsea in 2012, Mohammed Ibrahim rattles the crossbar from an acute angle on the left flank. Gurpreet looked genuinely baffled by that shot, letting loose a punch in the general direction of the ball.
20:44 (IST)
50' IND 0 - 1 BAN
Just five minutes into the second half and there's been a marked improvement in India's play. Sahal Abdul Samad goes on a slaloming run near the penalty area and manages to pull back a decent ball, but there's no one on the receiving end. Why exactly have they waited so long to bring out hammer and tongs we might never know, but as they say, better late than never.
20:38 (IST)
46' IND 0 - 1 BAN
And we're underway in the second half. India have 45 minutes to undo their mistakes from the first half. They need to go on the offensive quickly, and that's what they do, winning a corner in the very first minute. It comes to nothing, but it's a good sign.
20:20 (IST)
HT IND 0 - 1 BAN
India go into halftime trailing, in a match that they need to win at all costs. Their current situation is definitely a problem of their own making, with a string of defensive errors gifting great chances to Bangladesh, who took the best of them through Saad Uddin's noggin. Igor Stimac's men have plenty to think about in these fifteen minutes, and they'll have to be a completely different outfit in the second 45 if they have any chance of keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.
20:17 (IST)
41' IND 0 - 1 BAN
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was the hero when India played Qatar, but he's undone much of that in a matter of seconds. A lofted ball from a Bangladeshi midfielder looks like a fairly easy claim for the Indian keeper, but he comes out flapping and flailing, and is bowled over by one of his own players. Saad Uddin finds himself with a free header and a gaping goal in front of him, and he obliges, to the sound of deafening silence.
20:13 (IST)
35' IND 0 - 0 BAN
India are racking up shots on target, but they're all pretty tame. Sunil Chhetri has been denied space in good positions thanks to the efforts of the two centre backs, who have dragged him this way and that like their own personal rag doll. When he has gotten the ball, it's usually been in a difficult position, as it was on this occasion, on which he headed the ball towards goal from around 15 yards out.
20:09 (IST)
35' IND 0 - 0 BAN
India's really growing into this match now. Manvir Singh gets another shot on target, after climbing highest to meet a lob, but with his back to goal, his options were a bit limited. The Bangladeshi keeper does manage to make a meal out of a fairly simple header though, so maybe it looked like a better opportunity than it was?
20:06 (IST)
31' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Well, Adil Khan wasn't going to let Rahul Bheke take all the flak for terrible defending. The Indian centre back absolutely bungles a simple clearance, gifting Bangladesh a very handy 2v1 situation. The right-winger is unable to convert the chance however, thanks to a very good but completely intentional block from his own striker, who was trying to guide it past Gurpreet with a deft touch. The ball grazes the net on the way out, and Adil breathes an audible sigh of relief.
20:00 (IST)
24' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Manvir Singh is clattered into from behind, and India are awarded a free-kick from around 25 yards out. It's quite central, and Sunil Chhetri is standing over it. Well, he isn't anymore. It's Samad now, who plays a cheeky ball into Udanta, who then tries to slip it through to Chhetri. Chhetri was being yanked back, but the referee sees nothing wrong with it.
19:56 (IST)
21' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Ashique has been India's best player so far, dancing his way through throngs of lime green shirts on the left flank. There's only so much the man can do on his own, however, and he's not receiving much support at the moment. It's been a sloppy affair so far, with neither team impressing much as a unit. I won't lie, we might have oversold it a bit when we said this match would be a 'thriller.'
19:52 (IST)
17' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Well, just as I've typed that, Rahul Bheke and Udanta put together a neat little one-two on the other side of the pitch to win a corner. The resultant corner is beautifully arcing ball that finds Bheke completely unmarked. He completely fluffs his opportunity to secure redemption however, blasting his header to kingdom come.
19:48 (IST)
14' IND 0 - 0 BAN
The combination of Ashique Kuruniyan and Mandar Rao Dessai on the left flank currently looks like India's best avenue into the opposing penalty area. The pair have been playing off each other's strengths excellently.
19:44 (IST)
10' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Well, Rahul Bheke would have certainly wanted to be heavily involved in this match, but not quite in the way he has been so far. He's almost given away two penalties, and has now missed an excellent opportunity at the other end.
19:42 (IST)
8' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Is Rahul Bheke mates with the ref? After nearly giving away a penalty in the first 20 seconds of the match, the right-back commits to yet another questionable tackle in the box. He's toeing the line at the moment, and if he continues this way, it could be a problem for India.
19:40 (IST)
6' IND 0 - 0 BAN
We're just minutes into this match, but Bangladesh have already proved that they are no pushovers. While it would be a little bit of an exaggeration to say that they have been dominating, they have caused a few problems.
19:37 (IST)
4' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Sunil Chhetri gets India's first shot on target. The Indians opt for some Route 1 football, with a speculative lob up the field, which is headed down by Manvir Singh. One pass later, and Chhetri finds himself in a pocket of space thanks to a smart turn, but his resultant volley is hit straight at the keeper.
19:34 (IST)
1' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Rahul Bheke is a lucky, lucky boy. Bangladesh surge forward and make it all the way to India's penalty area, where Bheke bundles over a player and puts it out of play for a corner. The slow-mo replay shows he got none of the ball, and took a big chunk out of the Bangladeshi player's shin, so thank god there's no VAR tonight, eh?
19:32 (IST)
1' IND 0 - 0 BAN
Bangladesh get the ball rolling! Hold on to your seats folks, this one promises to be a thriller! With both teams looking for their first wins of the campaign, you can expect them to go for it from the get go.
19:25 (IST)
The Indian team is all warmed up and ready to go
19:15 (IST)
Here's what Bangladesh coach Jamie Day had to say before the match:
We're really looking forward to the game. We played well against Qatar, and we want to take our confidence from that game into this one, but it's difficult of course.
Sunil Chhetri will be the biggest threat obviously, but this crowd is just as dangerous. We need to make sure we silence them quickly, because sometimes an intimidating atmosphere like that can really get to you.
19:11 (IST)
India will be missing a vital cog in their defence when they face Bangladesh
Defender Sandesh Jhingan was on Thursday ruled out of India's Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. Click here to read more about his injury, and what it could mean for India,
19:02 (IST)
Just under half an hour to go!
18:58 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India seeking victory over Bangladesh which allows them to 'keep dreaming'
India began life under new coach Igor Stimac by shipping in 13 goals and only winning once in the Croat’s first five matches. So it would have been logical to expect India’s qualifying campaign to end after their first two matches against Oman and Qatar itself. Football, however, is hardly logical. Which is why India come into the third match of their qualifying campaign with their confidence sky-high and their hopes still alive.
Click here to read more of Dilip Unnikrishnan's preview of the match.
18:52 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
Here's how both teams will line-up!
18:23 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the World Cup 2022 qualifier between India and Bangladesh!
After a heartbreaking defeat against Oman and a gritty, hard-fought draw against Asian champions Qatar, India are still winless in their bid to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. Their third match sees them take on Bangladesh, and for once, the Blue Tigers are not underdogs heading into the fixture. With a much-needed win potentially on the cards, this could either be the launching board for greater things, or a brief respite from disappointment. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action, keep you updated on the scoreline and maybe (read: definitely) crack an ill-timed joke or two?