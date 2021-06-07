Check out LIVE score and updates from India's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match against Bangladesh.
India remain winless in the World Cup qualifiers since 2015, and will be hoping for a change of fortunes against lower-ranked Bangladesh. Twitter @IndianFootball
In a desperate bid to keep their qualification for AFC Asian Cup 2023 alive, the Igor Stimac-coached Indian football team will look to avoid defeat when they face Bangladesh at Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar in their penultimate FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier game on Monday.
Even well before their 0-1 defeat to Qatar, India were already out of contention for the FIFA World Cup 2022 but remain in the reckoning for a spot in the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers.
India are currently occupying the fourth spot with three points and could overtake third-placed Afghanistan (five points) with a win over a fairly inexperienced Bangladesh side.
The four best fourth-placed finishers earn the right to qualify for the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers but six teams currently have more points than India in that spot.
The Blue Tigers, meanwhile, remain winless in the World Cup qualifiers for almost six years now, with their last victory coming against Guam (1-0) in November 2015.
Rahul Bheke’s red card for handball in the 18th minute against Qatar means that he will miss the Bangladesh contest and Pritam Kotal will be deployed at right-back, while Chinglensana Singh could also make a return.
FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins made his India debut against Qatar, and he enjoyed a decent outing. However, his task will be cut out for him and he will be in charge of initiating the attack.
India’s major worry ahead of the game will in fact be in their attack. Sunil Chettri, leading the three-man attack with Manvir Singh and Bipin Singh last week, looked a little rusty against Qatar, having recovered from COVID-19 . India will have to up their attacking game if they are to outplay an unpredictable Bangladesh.
The last time India faced Bangladesh in 2019, Adil Khan was the hero, scoring the equaliser with a monstrous header to earn India a crucial point.
All in all, India will look to avoid further slip-ups and hope for a better showcase against a Bangladesh side that are ranked below them in 184th spot.
India squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.
Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.
Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.