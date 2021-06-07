Check out LIVE score and updates from India's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match against Bangladesh.

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification match between India and Qatar. Already out of contention for the World Cup in Qatar next year, India still have something to play for with a spot in the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers up for grabs. Igor Stimac's men will go third with six points if they win this contest. Stay tuned as we build up towards the match.

And we are underway! India get the match going as they continue their quest for that crucial victory, which could determine their Asian Cup qualification fate.

20: India enjoy a possession of 66 percent in the game so far. Meanwhile, an attempt from Udanta Singh is successfully stopped by the Bangladesh goalkeeper.

26': India are in somewhat in control of the game. Brandon Fernandes is looking promising, but the Blue Tigers' sloppy passing is still affecting their rythm this game.

29': Sunil Chhetri shouts for a penalty after being brought down by Tariq inside the box. It sure looked like a definite penalty, but the referee later observes a Chhetri handball and denies Indian striker's request.

36': Woah! What a narrow, very narrow miss! Brandon Fernandes with a lovely delivery, and Chinglensana Singh directs it almost right past the Bangladesh defenders, but one of their defenders use some brilliant acrobatic skills to deny India an opener. Costly miss for India.

44: Brilliant attacking intent from Brandon Fernandes, but Bipin Singh's attempt later goes out of play. We're into the final few minutes of the first half, and it's all even right now.

A very closely-contested first half comes to an end with all to play for in the second. India would have wanted Chinglensana's attempt to find the net, but thanks to Bangladesh's all-round defensive display blocking that, it was not meant to be. That was the closest India have to in terms of scoring so far, and will in fact need to up their game in the final third. Do join us in a few minutes from now for the second-half.

Right. The second-half is all set to commence. India make two changes, with Yasir coming in for Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan in for Bipin Singh. Bangladesh get things going in what will be a desperate half for India after having missed chances in the first.

54': Another corner from Brandon Fernandes, but his shot is successfully intercepted by one of Bangladesh defenders.

57: We're almost clocking the hour mark but India's problems in the final third still persists. Ashique whips a cross into the Bangladesh cross with Manvir set to recive the ball, but Bangladesh defender Topu clears the ball before reaching the ATKMB forward.

64': Brandon Fernandes with a brilliant free-kick which directly lands at Sunil Chhetri in front of the Bangladesh defence, but Chhetri's header is widfe off the target. Chances a lot for India, but the Blue Tigers are just not able to execute accurately. This remains anybody's game

In a desperate bid to keep their qualification for AFC Asian Cup 2023 alive, the Igor Stimac-coached Indian football team will look to avoid defeat when they face Bangladesh at Doha’s Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar in their penultimate FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier game on Monday.

Even well before their 0-1 defeat to Qatar, India were already out of contention for the FIFA World Cup 2022 but remain in the reckoning for a spot in the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers.

India are currently occupying the fourth spot with three points and could overtake third-placed Afghanistan (five points) with a win over a fairly inexperienced Bangladesh side.

The four best fourth-placed finishers earn the right to qualify for the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers but six teams currently have more points than India in that spot.

The Blue Tigers, meanwhile, remain winless in the World Cup qualifiers for almost six years now, with their last victory coming against Guam (1-0) in November 2015.

Rahul Bheke’s red card for handball in the 18th minute against Qatar means that he will miss the Bangladesh contest and Pritam Kotal will be deployed at right-back, while Chinglensana Singh could also make a return.

FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins made his India debut against Qatar, and he enjoyed a decent outing. However, his task will be cut out for him and he will be in charge of initiating the attack.

India’s major worry ahead of the game will in fact be in their attack. Sunil Chettri, leading the three-man attack with Manvir Singh and Bipin Singh last week, looked a little rusty against Qatar, having recovered from COVID-19 . India will have to up their attacking game if they are to outplay an unpredictable Bangladesh.

The last time India faced Bangladesh in 2019, Adil Khan was the hero, scoring the equaliser with a monstrous header to earn India a crucial point.

All in all, India will look to avoid further slip-ups and hope for a better showcase against a Bangladesh side that are ranked below them in 184th spot.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.