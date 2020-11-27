India vs Australia: Two protesters enter field holding 'No $1B Adani Loan' signs during 1st ODI in Sydney

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

Sydney: In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out here on Friday.

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion.

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to up to 50 percent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and chose to bat.

Steve Smith came back into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and would bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal would open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.

"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

"The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend."

India went in with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

"It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead," skipper Virat Kohli said.

It is the first of three ODIs, followed by three Twenty20s next week, and comes after the Indians were forced into COVID-19 isolation since their arrival in Sydney a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure "bubble".

They are looking to win three consecutive ODIs against Australia in Australia for the first time, while the hosts are playing only their second ODI at home since January 2019.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

With inputs from PTI and AFP