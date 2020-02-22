India vs Australia, Live Hockey Score, FIH Pro League 2020: Kookaburras have goal disallowed for obstruction in first quarter

In Match 5: Australia men's hockey team moved up to third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory over hosts India at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
The Kookaburras were at their imperious best in the first three quarters, dominating the home favourites to open up a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Wotherspoon, Tom Wickham, Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson.
However, India produced a spirited performance in the final quarter, with Raj Kumar Pal adding to his third quarter penalty corner with a stunning field goal to make it 4-2 before Rupinder Singh’s superb penalty corner drag-flick pulled India to within one goal going into the final eight minutes. Rupinder had a glorious chance to level the scores with a last minute penalty corner, but his effort sailed wide of the mark, giving Australia all three points.
The two teams meet again at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, with Australia knowing that another victory would see them climb above the Netherlands and into second in the standings.
Australia's Lachlan Sharp, who was named Player of the Match, said that he was “definitely disappointed” with the final quarter, but was pleased with the overall performance and was quick to comment about the strength and depth of the Kookaburras squad.
India captain Manpreet Singh said: "I think we didn't create many chances in the first three quarters but in the last quarter we did, so we need to come back [strong] for tomorrow's match."
Highlights
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
With 8:04 left in the first quarter, Ephraums has won a penalty corner. Dawson with a slap shot, it is charged down, but gets Chinglensana's foot. Another PC. Dawson with not the greatest of shots. But it comes down to Sharp and he smacks it home. Australia celebrate. Sreejesh says he was obstructed. India take a video review. Beale possibly the guilty party here. Simon Party the video referee agrees there was obstruction. India keep the review and the goal is disallowed
Australia XI: Harvie, Ephraums, Ockenden (C), Whetton, Howard, Zalewski, Lovett, Beale, Lovell (GK), Mitton, Hayward
India XI: Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet, Lalit, Birendra, Simranjeet, Manpreet (C), Vivek, Raj Kumar, Surender, Amit, Chinglensana
19:32 (IST)
PC for Australia
Both teams have appealed for a review. The original decision is a penalty corner to Australia. Manpreet thinks there is dangerous play, as do Australia in the build-up. Busy period for the officials. The decision stands. India lose the review with a foot from India. 3:37 left in the quarter. Hayward with the shot but Sreejesh with an equally strong save. Saved from the right foot by Sreejesh to keep it goalless
19:27 (IST)
Chance for India
Manpreet with a low flat ball into the Australia circle. Ramandeep gets the deflection but it goes wide of the goal. Tough chance
19:23 (IST)
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
19:19 (IST)
India up the pressure
Much better at the start for India than on Friday. More purpose behind their attack and staying inside or near Australia's circle for a prolonged period. Moving the ball better and keeping the defence busy. The ball makes its way into the goal but no touch from anyone inside the area. Possible own goal? Replay suggests not.
19:14 (IST)
PC for Australia
Less than 30 seconds played and Australia have their first penalty corner. Yikes. Hayward with the shot and Sreejesh saves it with his pad. The ball goes away and Australia have a long corner.
19:10 (IST)
Players come out...
National anthems underway as the players make their way to the middle. First for Australia, as visitors, followed by home side India. Loud reception as always for the teams in Bhubaneswar. India win the toss and Australia will get things underway.
19:06 (IST)
Pre-match talk
India coach Graham Reid: "We need a better start from yesterday. We looked for that y'day but didn't do that. Today we need to start well and go from there. Last home game for us until May. Just have to start well now."
Australia coach Colin Batch: "We're expecting a tough game today. Breaks can take away momentums in any match and series and we just need to control that today."
18:57 (IST)
FIH Pro League standings
A win for either India or Australia would propel them to second in the standings behind Belgium. Australia, with 9 points, are third. India, with 8 points, are fourth. A win for either would take them over Netherlands. Belgium, meanwhile, are top with 14 points.
18:55 (IST)
Australia XI: Harvie, Ephraums, Ockenden (C), Whetton, Howard, Zalewski, Lovett, Beale, Lovell (GK), Mitton, Hayward
18:46 (IST)
Australia's 4-3 win analysed
"Kept at bay by Australia’s pace, drive, intensity and skill, India at the end of the third quarter faced a 1-4 deficit. The hosts had a match to save, dignity to be restored. Two goals cut the deficit to 3-4 at the start of the 4th quarter and with 35 seconds to go, India flicked a golden opportunity, their 5th PC, wide off the mark as a shoot-out and a possible ‘Houdini style’ victory slipped through." Sundeep Misra analysed how Australia won on Friday
18:44 (IST)
Missed the game on Friday?
Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners. India's goals came from the sticks of Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd). Read the report from Friday's game
18:32 (IST)
India XI: Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet, Lalit, Birendra, Simranjeet, Manpreet (C), Vivek, Raj Kumar, Surender, Amit, Chinglensana
18:31 (IST)
How Sharp and Manpreet reacted after Australia won 4-3 on Friday
18:25 (IST)
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2020. As India line up to face Australia today, plenty to play for for the hosts. It is another chance to end their barren run against Australia, it is an opportunity to get all points in front of home crowd before they move on to away fixtures.