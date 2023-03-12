India vs Australia: 'It didn't seem he was unwell', Axar Patel says Virat Kohli was anything but sick
Virat Kohli amassed 186 runs off 364 balls, before being dismissed in the 179th over by Todd Murphy.
Virat Kohli roared back to form on Sunday with a fine century during the fourth Test in Ahmedabad between India and Australia. That was his first Test ton since November 2019, and his 28th overall in the longest format.
Kohli amassed 186 runs off 364 balls, before being dismissed in the 179th over by Todd Murphy.
While Twitterati congratulated Kohli as he finally ended his century drought in Tests, the veteran batter’s wife Anushka Sharma posted an Instagram story, that hinted on Kohli playing the knock through sickness.
“Playing through sickness with this composure. Inspiring me always,” the Bollywood actor wrote on her Instagram story.
However, Axar Patel, who shared a 162-run sixth-wicket stand with Kohli in India’s 571 all out in response to 480 by Australia, said Kohli appeared to be anything but unwell.
“That (he was ill) I don’t know, but the way he was running between the wickets, it didn’t seem he was unwell,” Axar told reporters.
“The way he got the partnership in this heat and ran between the wickets, it was good batting alongside him.”
“In such hot weather, he forged a such a great partnership and ran so well. It was fun batting with him,” the all-rounder added.
Kohli was the last to depart, and India were all-out for 571 in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 480. This meant that the hosts took a 91-run lead heading into Day five of the Test, and in their second innings, Australia were 3/0, with a surprise nightwatchman in No 11 Matt Kuhnemann opening with Travis Head.
With a 2-1 series lead, India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but need to win the fourth Test to directly qualify for the World Test Championship in June. Australia have already qualified for the marquee event in London, with a win in Indore in the third match of the series.
Should India draw or lose this match, they should hope that Sri Lanka fail to complete a clean sweep over New Zealand.
