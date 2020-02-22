India vs Australia Highlights, FIH Pro League 2020: India beat Australia 3-1 in shoot-out after 2-2 draw in regulation time

In Match 5: Australia men's hockey team moved up to third place in the FIH Hockey Pro League thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory over hosts India at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
The Kookaburras were at their imperious best in the first three quarters, dominating the home favourites to open up a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Dylan Wotherspoon, Tom Wickham, Lachlan Sharp and Jacob Anderson.
However, India produced a spirited performance in the final quarter, with Raj Kumar Pal adding to his third quarter penalty corner with a stunning field goal to make it 4-2 before Rupinder Singh’s superb penalty corner drag-flick pulled India to within one goal going into the final eight minutes. Rupinder had a glorious chance to level the scores with a last minute penalty corner, but his effort sailed wide of the mark, giving Australia all three points.
The two teams meet again at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday, with Australia knowing that another victory would see them climb above the Netherlands and into second in the standings.
Australia's Lachlan Sharp, who was named Player of the Match, said that he was “definitely disappointed” with the final quarter, but was pleased with the overall performance and was quick to comment about the strength and depth of the Kookaburras squad.
India captain Manpreet Singh said: "I think we didn't create many chances in the first three quarters but in the last quarter we did, so we need to come back [strong] for tomorrow's match."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 21:19:15 IST
Highlights
Player of the match Harmanpreet Singh
Gets a cheque of Rs 50,000. Joins for a chat: "Our team did a very good job. We made plenty of mistakes yesterday. We discussed what to do today, what to improve and today we did well."
"We have a few weeks break. We have a camp in Bengaluru in a few weeks. So that would give us the chance to fix the mistakes."
INDIA GET THE BONUS POINT!
Jake Havey scores but it is after the eight seconds. After a lengthy check on from the video referral, India win the shoot-out and take the bonus point!
Full time: India 2-2 Australia
With no winner after 60 minutes of regulation time, India and Australia head to a shoot-out to decide who gets the points. Remember India and Netherlands played a shoot-out with India winning 3-1.
Green card for Raj Kumar Pal
Late tackle from Raj Kumar Pal on Daniel Beale and India are down to ten men for two minutes.
GOAL! India 2-2 Australia
32 seconds into the final quarter and Australia level! Zalewski with a great finish! Whetton with a pace-filled pass and Zalewski helps it along to beat Pathak in goal. All to play for in the remaining 14 minutes.
End of third quarter: India 2-1 Australia
No goals in the third quarter but Australia had a glorious opportunity to equalise. Converted a penalty corner but it was overturned after video referee took a look. But an even better chance arrived a minute later with Brand missing a penalty stroke
Green card for Manpreet
For the second straight day, Manpreet, the India captain, has a green card. He has to sit out for two minutes and he's not happy. Not sure what that is for and maybe neither does Manpreet!
Australia miss penalty stroke
This is not a penalty corner but a penalty stroke. Beale coming under a stick tackle. Referee opting not to go upstairs with this one as India complain. Tim Brand misses! Brand to Sreejesh's left and the goalie went the opposite direction. It hits the post and goes out!
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
Almost immediately Australia have the chance to test if they've improved on penalty corners. 29 seconds into the second half. Hayward with the shot and it is blocked. But another PC. This time it is converted. Referee taking a look with the help of video. India don't have any reviews left. Possibly dangerous play with a high shot. The shot hit Manpreet on the leg and crept in. But the goal has been disallowed.
Half time: India 2-1 Australia
Phew! Three goals in the second quarter after a cagey first with very few chances. Australia took the lead with Trent Mitton's strike beating Pathak on the near post. But India needed two minutes to equalise with Rupinder Pal Singh's second goal in two days and fifth of the FIH Pro League. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet converted the penalty corner to give India the lead. And that is how it remained for the remaining three or so minutes. Expect more goals in the second half!
PC for India, GOAL, India 2-1 Australia
This time it is Harmanpreet who takes over the responsibility of taking a shot from the penalty corner. It is blocked but with a foot. Another PC and this time he scores! Harmanpreet with the shot, takes a deflection off Brand and beats Lovell in goal.
PC for India, GOAL! India 1-1 Australia
With 5:20 left in the second quarter, India win their first penalty corner of the match. Rupinder Pal Singh is the one that it falls to and he smacks it home! Flat, down the centre and between Lovell's legs.India draw parity in two minutes
GOAL! India 0-1 Australia
Australia score! Trent Mitton celebrates and this one counts. Manpreet with a little chat about something with the referee but no reviews. Mitton with a shot from the right and finds the smallest of gaps between goal post and pad to beat Pathak. Disappointing that the keeper didn't push it away to safety.
End of first quarter
Cagey first quarter in Bhubaneswar. Australia thought they took the lead courtesy Sharp but it was ruled out with the video review coming in the hosts' favour. Certainly a better 15 minutes for India than on Friday.
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
With 8:04 left in the first quarter, Ephraums has won a penalty corner. Dawson with a slap shot, it is charged down, but gets Chinglensana's foot. Another PC. Dawson with not the greatest of shots. But it comes down to Sharp and he smacks it home. Australia celebrate. Sreejesh says he was obstructed. India take a video review. Beale possibly the guilty party here. Simon Party the video referee agrees there was obstruction. India keep the review and the goal is disallowed
Australia XI: Harvie, Ephraums, Ockenden (C), Whetton, Howard, Zalewski, Lovett, Beale, Lovell (GK), Mitton, Hayward
India XI: Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet, Lalit, Birendra, Simranjeet, Manpreet (C), Vivek, Raj Kumar, Surender, Amit, Chinglensana
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:18 (IST)
That's it for me from Firstpost.com for action on the hockey turf. What a nervous contest and another win on a shoot-out for India. They've now faced World No. 1, World No. 2 and World No. 3 at home and are a respectable fourth in the standings with two wins, two shoot-out wins and two defeats. Join us 25 April when they face Germany in Berlin. Until then, goodbye!
21:13 (IST)
Australia and India are locked on 10 points with the Kookaburras third due to a better goal difference. Belgium continue to lead with Netherlands in second.
21:09 (IST)
Match stats from India's 2-2 regulation time draw with Australia
21:09 (IST)
Summary of the shoot-out with three misses for Australia
21:06 (IST)
Player of the match Harmanpreet Singh
Gets a cheque of Rs 50,000. Joins for a chat: "Our team did a very good job. We made plenty of mistakes yesterday. We discussed what to do today, what to improve and today we did well."
"We have a few weeks break. We have a camp in Bengaluru in a few weeks. So that would give us the chance to fix the mistakes."
21:01 (IST)
INDIA GET THE BONUS POINT!
Jake Havey scores but it is after the eight seconds. After a lengthy check on from the video referral, India win the shoot-out and take the bonus point!
21:00 (IST)
Australia continue to miss, India score
Beale and Ephraums miss for Australia. Vivek Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay score for India. INDIA 3-1 AUSTRALIA
20:57 (IST)
Australia miss!
Tim Brand is fouled by PR Sreejesh. Daniel Beale's penalty stroke effort is wide of the mark. INDIA 1-1 AUSTRALIA
20:55 (IST)
Harmanpreet for India
No such trouble for Harmanpreet to move fotrward and score. INDIA 1-1 AUSTRALIA
20:55 (IST)
Beale first up for Australia
PR Sreejesh in goal for India. Bit of a tumble from Beale as he made his way forward. Video referee comes into play with a possible foul from the India goalkeeper. It is a penalty stroke for Australia after the decision comes in Australia's favour. Dawson with the penalty stroke and he gets it in. Just about. Sreejesh went the right way but unluckily can't keep it out. INDIA 0-1 AUSTRALIA
20:51 (IST)
Full time: India 2-2 Australia
With no winner after 60 minutes of regulation time, India and Australia head to a shoot-out to decide who gets the points. Remember India and Netherlands played a shoot-out with India winning 3-1.
20:48 (IST)
PC for Australia
With 11 seconds left on the clock, Australia have a penalty corner. They've been 0/8 on PCs tonight. It goes to Hayward and Dawson gets the final shot. It is saved. But Australia go up to the video referee for a possible dangerous play from India. Rohidas with a desperate lunge to deflect the ball wide. The video referee decides no need to hand a penalty corner. Australia lose their referral
20:46 (IST)
India chance
India move the ball around swiftly and progress nicely. Chinglensana with a well played pass in the centre but Vivek doesn't go for the gamble. He's one step short to helping it into the goal. Moment later, Nilakanta has a bite with a well struck reverse hit to test the keeper. But it was good height and not in the corner to test the keeper
20:42 (IST)
Mitton bloodied
Another injury. Two in two minutes. Trent Mitton tries to block a shot down but gets the stick or the ball into his mouth. It has left him a bloody mess and walks off the turf to get some help.
20:40 (IST)
Nasty blow to Raj Kumar Pal
Bit of a coming together in the middle of the turf. Raj Kumar Pal vies for the ball with another Australia player. It kicks up with neither letting up and hits Raj in the head! Needs medical assistance before walking off the pitch. Gotta hurt!
20:38 (IST)
India chance
Ramandeep has the space and almost waits for an India player to make the run on the far post to deflect the ball into goal. Gursahibjit joins him in the attack but he does so at the near post with Australia shirts around him. It caught Gursahibjit on the foot and Australia get the ball
20:34 (IST)
Green card for Raj Kumar Pal
Late tackle from Raj Kumar Pal on Daniel Beale and India are down to ten men for two minutes.
20:30 (IST)
GOAL! India 2-2 Australia
32 seconds into the final quarter and Australia level! Zalewski with a great finish! Whetton with a pace-filled pass and Zalewski helps it along to beat Pathak in goal. All to play for in the remaining 14 minutes.
20:28 (IST)
End of third quarter: India 2-1 Australia
No goals in the third quarter but Australia had a glorious opportunity to equalise. Converted a penalty corner but it was overturned after video referee took a look. But an even better chance arrived a minute later with Brand missing a penalty stroke
20:26 (IST)
Australia chance
Turnover near the Australia circle and Beltz carries the ball nearly half the length of the pitch. Both sets of players stretched. Brand with the final shot, on the turn, but it is wide
20:25 (IST)
Great chance for India
Hardik with an absolute beauty to spread the ball forward for Ramandeep. The ball left two Australia players in its wake but the final shot is wide and doesn't bother the keeper. Crucial challenge to put him off as well
20:19 (IST)
Green card for Manpreet
For the second straight day, Manpreet, the India captain, has a green card. He has to sit out for two minutes and he's not happy. Not sure what that is for and maybe neither does Manpreet!
20:14 (IST)
Australia miss penalty stroke
This is not a penalty corner but a penalty stroke. Beale coming under a stick tackle. Referee opting not to go upstairs with this one as India complain. Tim Brand misses! Brand to Sreejesh's left and the goalie went the opposite direction. It hits the post and goes out!
20:11 (IST)
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
Almost immediately Australia have the chance to test if they've improved on penalty corners. 29 seconds into the second half. Hayward with the shot and it is blocked. But another PC. This time it is converted. Referee taking a look with the help of video. India don't have any reviews left. Possibly dangerous play with a high shot. The shot hit Manpreet on the leg and crept in. But the goal has been disallowed.
20:07 (IST)
Australia coach Colin Batch: "India have defended well. We've got to acknowledge that. We need to put PCs and opportunities away. We need to get better in that area. India have done well in that department."
20:06 (IST)
India coach Graham Reid as teams return for the second half: "We built into the first quarter. Start was ideal. We got better and better. Just keep it simple in passing and tackle."
20:05 (IST)
India seeing more of the ball in the second quarter, more accuracy in their passing and more importantly, penalty corners came and were converted
19:59 (IST)
Half time: India 2-1 Australia
Phew! Three goals in the second quarter after a cagey first with very few chances. Australia took the lead with Trent Mitton's strike beating Pathak on the near post. But India needed two minutes to equalise with Rupinder Pal Singh's second goal in two days and fifth of the FIH Pro League. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet converted the penalty corner to give India the lead. And that is how it remained for the remaining three or so minutes. Expect more goals in the second half!
19:53 (IST)
PC for India, GOAL, India 2-1 Australia
This time it is Harmanpreet who takes over the responsibility of taking a shot from the penalty corner. It is blocked but with a foot. Another PC and this time he scores! Harmanpreet with the shot, takes a deflection off Brand and beats Lovell in goal.
19:50 (IST)
PC for India, GOAL! India 1-1 Australia
With 5:20 left in the second quarter, India win their first penalty corner of the match. Rupinder Pal Singh is the one that it falls to and he smacks it home! Flat, down the centre and between Lovell's legs.India draw parity in two minutes
19:48 (IST)
PC for Australia
Sixth penalty corner for Australia and another chance squandered. Bit of variation on this one but the eventual shot is saved by Pathak. Australia stay with a one goal advantage
19:46 (IST)
GOAL! India 0-1 Australia
Australia score! Trent Mitton celebrates and this one counts. Manpreet with a little chat about something with the referee but no reviews. Mitton with a shot from the right and finds the smallest of gaps between goal post and pad to beat Pathak. Disappointing that the keeper didn't push it away to safety.
19:40 (IST)
PC for Australia
Dangerous move for Australia is stopped, maybe crucially, by an Indian foot. But it sees Australia win their fifth penalty corner. Hayward with the shot and it is chased down. Deemed too high and India have the ball
19:39 (IST)
India chance!
Amit Rohidas with a lovely pass from the right and Jarmanpreet was unmarked in the centre. Lovell closed the gap down and forced a first time shot. And that's enough for the shot to go wide. Great chance!
19:36 (IST)
Australia dominating possession in the first quarter. But more tellingly there, 0/4 on PCs.
19:35 (IST)
End of first quarter
Cagey first quarter in Bhubaneswar. Australia thought they took the lead courtesy Sharp but it was ruled out with the video review coming in the hosts' favour. Certainly a better 15 minutes for India than on Friday.
19:32 (IST)
PC for Australia
Both teams have appealed for a review. The original decision is a penalty corner to Australia. Manpreet thinks there is dangerous play, as do Australia in the build-up. Busy period for the officials. The decision stands. India lose the review with a foot from India. 3:37 left in the quarter. Hayward with the shot but Sreejesh with an equally strong save. Saved from the right foot by Sreejesh to keep it goalless
19:27 (IST)
Chance for India
Manpreet with a low flat ball into the Australia circle. Ramandeep gets the deflection but it goes wide of the goal. Tough chance
19:23 (IST)
PC for Australia, goal disallowed
With 8:04 left in the first quarter, Ephraums has won a penalty corner. Dawson with a slap shot, it is charged down, but gets Chinglensana's foot. Another PC. Dawson with not the greatest of shots. But it comes down to Sharp and he smacks it home. Australia celebrate. Sreejesh says he was obstructed. India take a video review. Beale possibly the guilty party here. Simon Party the video referee agrees there was obstruction. India keep the review and the goal is disallowed
19:19 (IST)
India up the pressure
Much better at the start for India than on Friday. More purpose behind their attack and staying inside or near Australia's circle for a prolonged period. Moving the ball better and keeping the defence busy. The ball makes its way into the goal but no touch from anyone inside the area. Possible own goal? Replay suggests not.
19:14 (IST)
PC for Australia
Less than 30 seconds played and Australia have their first penalty corner. Yikes. Hayward with the shot and Sreejesh saves it with his pad. The ball goes away and Australia have a long corner.
19:10 (IST)
Players come out...
National anthems underway as the players make their way to the middle. First for Australia, as visitors, followed by home side India. Loud reception as always for the teams in Bhubaneswar. India win the toss and Australia will get things underway.
19:06 (IST)
Pre-match talk
India coach Graham Reid: "We need a better start from yesterday. We looked for that y'day but didn't do that. Today we need to start well and go from there. Last home game for us until May. Just have to start well now."
Australia coach Colin Batch: "We're expecting a tough game today. Breaks can take away momentums in any match and series and we just need to control that today."
18:57 (IST)
FIH Pro League standings
A win for either India or Australia would propel them to second in the standings behind Belgium. Australia, with 9 points, are third. India, with 8 points, are fourth. A win for either would take them over Netherlands. Belgium, meanwhile, are top with 14 points.
18:55 (IST)
Australia XI: Harvie, Ephraums, Ockenden (C), Whetton, Howard, Zalewski, Lovett, Beale, Lovell (GK), Mitton, Hayward
18:46 (IST)
Australia's 4-3 win analysed
"Kept at bay by Australia’s pace, drive, intensity and skill, India at the end of the third quarter faced a 1-4 deficit. The hosts had a match to save, dignity to be restored. Two goals cut the deficit to 3-4 at the start of the 4th quarter and with 35 seconds to go, India flicked a golden opportunity, their 5th PC, wide off the mark as a shoot-out and a possible ‘Houdini style’ victory slipped through." Sundeep Misra analysed how Australia won on Friday
18:44 (IST)
Missed the game on Friday?
Dylan Wotherspoon (6th minute), Tom Wickham (18th), Lachlan Sharp (41st) and Jacob Anderson (42nd) scored four field goals for the winners. India's goals came from the sticks of Raj Kumar Pal (36th, 47th) and Rupinder Pal Singh (52nd). Read the report from Friday's game
18:32 (IST)
India XI: Sreejesh (GK), Harmanpreet, Lalit, Birendra, Simranjeet, Manpreet (C), Vivek, Raj Kumar, Surender, Amit, Chinglensana
18:31 (IST)
How Sharp and Manpreet reacted after Australia won 4-3 on Friday
18:25 (IST)
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our continued live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2020. As India line up to face Australia today, plenty to play for for the hosts. It is another chance to end their barren run against Australia, it is an opportunity to get all points in front of home crowd before they move on to away fixtures.