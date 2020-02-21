India vs Australia, FIH Pro League 2020, LIVE Hockey Score: India take on former World No. 1 Australia with momentum on their side

Bhubaneswar: Hosts India would look to continue their fine form when they take on title holders Australia in their next FIH Pro League tie on Friday.
India have made an excellent start to their maiden FIH Hockey Pro League season and are currently sitting third in the table with eight points from four games.
The Manpreet Singh-led side claimed five points from a possible six against the Netherlands before claiming another three in a stunning 2-1 victory over Belgium, the reigning World and European champions. The Red Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win in the second match.
Few would dispute that India, coached by former Australian international Graham Reid and captained by newly crowned FIH Men's Player of the Year Manpreet, are playing their best hockey in recent years.
It would also be India's penultimate home tie at the Kalinga Stadium before they embark on a series of away games. But past records and statistics don't look promising for the hosts as Australia have an outstanding recent record against India.
The world no.2 Kookaburras have won 22 of their last 30 meetings against world no.4 India and have not faced a defeat since a 2016 Test match in Bendigo, Australia, when VR Raghunath scored twice in a 3-2 win.
Australia, managed by Colin Batch, who was recently named 2019 Men's FIH Coach of the Year, also have an imperious record at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where they have not suffered a defeat in regular time since a semi-final loss at the hands of Germany at the Hero Champions Trophy in 2014.
The Australians were unbeaten in all six matches on the way to claiming the title at the 2017 Hockey World League Final, and won five of their six matches at the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2018, with only the Netherlands getting the better of them in a semi-final shoot-out after the regular time finished 2-2.
The Kookaburras will be in a confident mood coming into the tie after their recent performances against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League, where they claimed five points out of six.
Australia recovered from a difficult opening weekend against Belgium in which they earned just one point from their two matches. They are currently placed at the fifth spot with six points from four games.
The first match of the two-leg tie will be held on Friday with the return leg scheduled on Saturday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Feb 21, 2020 19:12:35 IST
Highlights
India's playing XI: Krishan (GK), Harmanpreet, Sunil, Rupinder, Akashdeep, Manpreet (c), Vivek, Rajkumar, Surender, Gursahibjit, Gurinder
Australia in FIH Pro League 2020 so far
Australia in their most recent outing against Great Britain – claimed five points from six, recovering from a difficult opening weekend against Belgium in which they earned just one point from their two matches. Australia are fifth in the standings with one win from four matches for 6 points. They trail India by 2 points
India at FIH Pro League 2020 so far
India have made an excellent start and are currently sitting third with eight points. They claimed five points from a possible six against the Netherlands before claiming another three in a stunning 2-1 victory over reigning world champions Belgium. The Red Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win in the second match. Since then, more reason for the players to be motivated with Manpreet Singh winning the FIH Men’s Player of the Year award
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
19:12 (IST)
Early chance
Early room and time for Akashdeep Singh to make the most of but his shot is blocked and deflected wide. That was a good opportunity if the ball had somehow tested the keeper.
19:10 (IST)
Players come out of the tunnel
Players step up to the turf. Anthems underway at the Kalinga Stadium. Australia's first and now it is India's turn. India won the toss and OFF WE GO!
19:07 (IST)
Officials
Simon Taylor, Coen van Bunge, Rawi Anbananthan (video referee)
19:04 (IST)
India coach Graham Reid: "For us what is important is to create chances and convert opportunities. You create 2-3 chances in first five minutes, important to convert them. Frugal in defence and good upfront. Also to concede few penalty corners."
Australia coach Colin Batch: "Pleased to be back. It's interesting to see India develop over 12 months. They've done well against Netherlands, Belgium. Expecting good competition and India are playing well."
18:58 (IST)
Last time these two met....
18:53 (IST)
Both teams in FIH Pro League so far
Current table position: India: 3 | Australia: 5
Top Scorers: India: Mandeep Singh & Rupinder Singh – 3 goals each. Australia: Tom Craig, Jeremy Hayward, Trent Mitton & Lachlan Sharp – 2 goals each
18:35 (IST)
India's playing XI: Krishan (GK), Harmanpreet, Sunil, Rupinder, Akashdeep, Manpreet (c), Vivek, Rajkumar, Surender, Gursahibjit, Gurinder
18:28 (IST)
Pre-match talk
Chinglensana Singh: "We are completely focused on Australia, who are a good side. They like to play a very aggressive brand of hockey, but we are very well prepared to tackle that, and we all believe that if we play according to our plans, we will definitely end up winning both the matches."
18:25 (IST)
India's squad for the Australia series: India squad: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh (Vice Captain), Varun Kumar, Gurinder Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Sumit, Lalit Upadhyay, Gursahibjit Singh, Dilpreet Singh, SV Sunil, Jarmanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Ramandeep Singh.
18:18 (IST)
Australia's record at the Kalinga Stadium
Australia have an imperious record at the Kalinga Stadium, a venue where they have not suffered a defeat in regular time since a semi-final loss at the hands of Germany at the 2014 Champions Trophy. The Australians were unbeaten in all six matches on the way to claiming the title at the 2017 Hockey World League Final, and won five out of six matches at the World Cup in 2018, with only the Netherlands getting the better of them in a semi-final shoot-out after it finishes 2-2 at the end of regular time.
18:10 (IST)
Head-to-head
Australia have an outstanding recent record against India having won 22 of their last 30 meetings and not tasted defeat since a 2016 test match in Bendigo, when VR Raghunath scored twice in a 3-2 win for the Indians.
18:07 (IST)
Australia in FIH Pro League 2020 so far
Australia in their most recent outing against Great Britain – claimed five points from six, recovering from a difficult opening weekend against Belgium in which they earned just one point from their two matches. Australia are fifth in the standings with one win from four matches for 6 points. They trail India by 2 points
18:03 (IST)
India at FIH Pro League 2020 so far
India have made an excellent start and are currently sitting third with eight points. They claimed five points from a possible six against the Netherlands before claiming another three in a stunning 2-1 victory over reigning world champions Belgium. The Red Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win in the second match. Since then, more reason for the players to be motivated with Manpreet Singh winning the FIH Men’s Player of the Year award
18:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIH Pro League 2020! Today (and tomorrow) India take on Australia in the third set of matches at home. They did exceptionally against Netherlands and then Belgium. Will that continue against former top-ranked Australia? Things get underway in about 20 minutes from now.