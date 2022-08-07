India vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS cricket final
IND vs AUS CWG 2022 cricket final Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast of the women’s cricket final between India and Australia.
India women’s cricket team pulled off a heist in the semifinal against England after the hosts seemed to be cruising away towards the target in Birmingham on Saturday.
The four-run victory has given them a place in the final but brought them to face Australia, against whom they started the campaign on a sore note. After dominating the game for the majority of time, India lost their opening encounter in the final overs as Ashleigh Gardner snatched the win away from them.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Completing a full circle, the two teams will clash again on Sunday evening to win a first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket.
Here's everything you need to know about the live coverage of the final:
When will India vs Australia women’s cricket final be played?
India vs Australia women’s cricket final will be played on 7 August 2022 (Sunday).
Where will India vs Australia women’s cricket final be played?
India vs Australia women’s cricket final will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
What time will the India vs Australia women’s cricket final start?
India vs Australia women’s cricket final will begin at 9.30 pm IST.
How can I watch India vs Australia women’s cricket final LIVE?
India vs Australia women’s cricket final will be telecast on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on SonyLiv app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.
