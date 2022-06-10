India Vs Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 Football match live coverage, when and where to watch, date, time, live coverage

High on confidence from their 2-0 victory over Cambodia, India take on Afghanistan in their second group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday.

India’s first football meeting with Afghanistan dates back to 1950, when India emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline at the Asian Games semi-final in Delhi.

Overall, India have faced Afghanistan 10 times, with India emerging victorious on six occasions, while drawing thrice and losing just once.

The two teams last met on 15 June, 2021 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match, where the they played out a 1-1 draw.

Chhetri scored a brace against Cambodia but India head coach Igor Stimac has urged the likes of Udanta Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad to step up and start scoring.

"It's again Sunil. Others tried to get it but not finding a way. So I expect goals from Liston, Manvir, Udanta, Aashique, Sahal.

"They all need to start scoring. We need to start learning... The boys need to start learning to play without Sunil -- simple as that," Stimac had said after India’s win over Cambodia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of India vs Afghanistan as far as LIVE streaming is concerned:

When is India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 11 June (Saturday), 2022.

What time does India vs Afghanistan start?

India vs Afghanistan kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Afghanistan being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on TV?

India vs Afghanistan will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on live stream?

India vs Afghanistan can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

