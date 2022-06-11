Watch IND Vs AFG Football Live match score, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers live update ,, IND Vs AFG Football Live coverage and highlights, result

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Group D game between India and Afghanistan. Sunil Chhetri's India will be looking to claim another three crucial points after they beat Cambodia 2-0 on 8 June. Stay tuned for more updates.

"It's all or nothing for us. We're going to give everything in order to win today. We have to take the initiative, play our own game, but with more energy than what we gave against Hong Kong," says Afghanistan head coach Anoush Dastgir

India vs Afghanistan head-to-head in football games across competitions

"Every game is a big game. We're going to go for it. We just need to play our game, that is all," says India head coach Igor Stimac.

Tonight's match referees lead both India and Afghanistan out to the centre, as they gear up for the national anthems of both teams. First up, it's Afghanistan, followed by India.

Pre-match talk done, national anthems done. It's time for LIVE action now. Crucial three points at stake for India, while Afghanistan hope to return to winning ways.

1: Ashique runs down the left flank, tries to cross this one but he runs out of ground, and opportunity lost for India.

7: India win their third in the game in less than 10 minutes played, but fail to convert this one into a goal. Afghanistan, meanwhile, are pressing hard already.

9: Suresh steals the ball from Azadzoy as Afghanistan initiate a good counter. Good defending by the Indians. Meanwhile, the Afghans lead the foul-count 4-1.

15: Naorem Singh with another corner for India, and he finds Jeakson, who attempts a header, but that misses the target. Deadlock yet to be broken in Kolkata.

We're almost approaching the 45-minute mark, but scores are still leve; 0-0. Will either team find the deadlock?

Preview: High on confidence from their 2-0 victory over Cambodia, India take on Afghanistan in their second group match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday.

India’s first football meeting with Afghanistan dates back to 1950, when India emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline at the Asian Games semi-final in Delhi.

Overall, India have faced Afghanistan 10 times, with India emerging victorious on six occasions, while drawing thrice and losing just once.

The two teams last met on 15 June, 2021 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match, where the they played out a 1-1 draw.

Chhetri scored a brace against Cambodia but India head coach Igor Stimac has urged the likes of Udanta Singh and Sahal Abdul Samad to step up and start scoring.

"It's again Sunil. Others tried to get it but not finding a way. So I expect goals from Liston, Manvir, Udanta, Aashique, Sahal.

"They all need to start scoring. We need to start learning... The boys need to start learning to play without Sunil -- simple as that," Stimac had said after India’s win over Cambodia.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of India vs Afghanistan as far as LIVE streaming is concerned:

When is India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 11 June (Saturday), 2022.

What time does India vs Afghanistan start?

India vs Afghanistan kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Afghanistan being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on TV?

India vs Afghanistan will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan on live stream?

India vs Afghanistan can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

