India vs Afghanistan, Highlights, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier: Seiminlen Doungel's late equaliser saves India's blushes

Preview: Struggling to find consistency in a winless campaign so far, the Indian football team needs nothing less than a win in its crunch World Cup qualifying round match against Afghanistan to be played in freezing temperatures on Thursday.
India began the second round of the qualifiers with a narrow 1-2 defeat to higher-ranked Oman before a memorable goalless draw against Asian champions Qatar in Doha in September.
The good show in the first two matches raised hopes of a possible third-round berth but a 1-1 draw against eastern neighbours Bangladesh in Kolkata on 15 October came as a dampener.
Had it not been for Adil Khan's last-gasp header (88th minute), Igor Stimac's side would have utterly disappointed the capacity crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium that day.
The team is now at fourth place in the Group E table with two points from three matches. With the runner-up in the five-team group not even assured of a third-round slot, India cannot afford to lose against Afghanistan.
The Afghans, who are 149th in FIFA rankings against India 106th position, are placed third in the group with one win and two losses.
Stimac understands the situation his team is in, that it cannot afford to slip at any cost.
"It will not come to us, rather we need to go and snatch it. It's always about us and our performance to achieve something," the Croatian said.
The war-ravaged Afghanistan chose Dushanbe as their home venue and the match will be played on artificial turf amid freezing temperatures. This has added to the woes of Stimac whose players are not used to these playing conditions.
"It's very cold and mercury level drops to closer to sub-zero. Moreover, the match is scheduled on an artificial turf which our players are not used to. Afghanistan have chosen the venue to make others' life difficult and we have an uphill task in front of us to overcome it," Stimac said.
The talismanic Sunil Chhetri said the players will have to convert the chances they get, something that they couldn't do against Bangladesh.
"We are creating chances. But that's not enough. We have to try our best to convert them and try to be a tougher unit while defending," Chhetri said.
India also suffered a jolt after central defender Anas Edathodika had to return home from Dubai, where the team had a stopover on way to Dushanbe, due to the death of his mother.
Anas was a long-time partner of the imposing Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently recovering from an injury.
The team is also without key mid-fielder Rowlin Borges, who is also nursing an injury.
Historically, India enjoy a good record against Afghanistan. The two teams have faced each other eight times out of which India have emerged victorious on six occasions. They have drawn once and lost on one occasion.
But the last time the two sides played against each other, Afghanistan had won 2-0 in the 2013 SAFF Championship final.
Afghanistan will come into this match after beating Bangladesh 1-0. They had lost heavily to Oman (0-3) and Qatar (0-6) in their earlier matches.
Their most capped player Haroon Amiri is a known face for the Indian players as he has played in the country for a long time, starting 2011. He played in the inaugural Indian Super League in 2014 for FC Goa and has joined I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC for this season.
Amiri has 48 international appearances to his credit.
Captain Farshad Noor graduated from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven's youth system though he never played for the senior team in the two seasons he was there from 2013.
Noor is currently plying his trade with Cypriot's first division club Nea Salamis. The 25-year-old midfielder has scored Afghanistan's only goal in the World Cup qualifiers so far, against Bangladesh.
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date: Nov 14, 2019 21:47:35 IST
21:47 (IST)
That's it from us folks!
India have struggled over the course of the campaign to score goals, and that was evident tonight, with Seiminlen Doungel's late equaliser being the only one of their shots that legitimately tested the Afghanistan keeper. This draw has made an already difficult task nigh impossible, and any hopes of qualification are slim. Join us again in the next international break, because we'll be right here, giving you the latest updates. Until then, adios.
21:35 (IST)
Seiminlen Doungel speaks after the match:
For me, it's my first goal for India, so I'm very happy personally. It was a difficult game for us, the weather and the pitch and everything, but we played as well as we could.
21:31 (IST)
21:23 (IST)
21:22 (IST)
Seiminlen Doungel draws India level!
21:21 (IST)
91' AFG 1 - 0 IND
As previously mentioned, there's five minutes of added time. Igor Stimac doesn't believe it, he says there should be six, but that's what you've got mate. Can India get that goal?
21:17 (IST)
88' AFG 1 - 0 IND
After some intezaar, Intezar comes on to replace the injured David Najem. There's bound to be a fair bit of added time, with Afghanistan players play-acting all across the field whenever they go down.
21:13 (IST)
83' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Manvir heads just wide! The Indian attacker rises highest, head and shoulders above a throng of Afghanistan defenders, but his header is weak and on the wrong side of the goalpost. India have really struggled to conver their chances, with a spate of good opportunities being spurned.
21:06 (IST)
76' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Udanta makes an excellent turn, and is bowled over by Hassan Amin in a dangerous spot. Brandon delivers a swerving ball, but it's headed out with ease. It's been a frustrating day for India. Seiminlen Doungel replaces Pritam Kotal, and it'll be interesting to see what the young FC Goa attacker can deliver with 13 minutes of play left.
20:56 (IST)
66' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Norlla Amiri almost scores moments after coming on, picking up the ball around 20 yards away from goal and sending a thunderous shot Gurpreet's way. It dips and hits the top of the crossbar before going out, and Gurpreet can breathe a sigh of relief. Udanta almost scores on the other end of the pitch from a Udanta header, but goalkeeper Azizi parries it out. The corner is delivered into a dangerous area, and it finds Sunil Chhetri unmarked at the far post, but the Indian skipper heads over from close range.
20:51 (IST)
61' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Manvir Singh comes in for Sahal Abdul Samad who hasn't had the best of nights. India's attack has a bit more bite in it now, but it remains to be seen whether it'll actually hurt Afghanistan. The hosts also make a change, removing whip king Shayesteh and replacing him with Norlla Amiri.
20:48 (IST)
57' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Sunil Chhetri almost scores twice within the span of a minute! The first chance comes his way thanks to a lovely lofted ball from the left flank which arcs agonizingly out of his reach. The second one is even better, as Pritam Kotal delivers a cross from the right, but Chhetri's header is tamed and dealt with easily by the Afghanistan goalkeeper.
20:45 (IST)
52' AFG 1 - 0 IND
The game has slowed to a crawl, which suits Afghanistan perfectly. India need to shake themselves out of this fugue before it's too late. There's also a hint of gamesmanship in Afghanistan's play, with people going down at the drop of the hat, but you can't really fault them for that can you?
20:42 (IST)
52' AFG 1 - 0 IND
Have Afghanistan already begun time-wasting? Goalkeeper Ovays Azizi goes down with an injury, but there was no one around him for miles. Even his own squad looks to him in disbelief, and the referee points at his watch to say he's keeping track of the time. After a quick inspection by physios, he's deemed fit to play and carries on.
20:35 (IST)
46' AFG 1 - 0 IND
India's World Cup hopes were always unlikely, but this is not the way they'll want to go out. A draw against Bangladesh was bad enough, but losing to Afghanistan, who are quite clearly the underdogs, will be even worse. There's still 45 minutes in this though, so let's not get ahead of ourselves eh? Also, Mandar's torrid night has come to an end. He is replaced by Farukh Choudhary, meaning that there is likely to be a change in formation as well.
20:22 (IST)
20:18 (IST)
Afghanistan score through Zelfagar Nazary
20:14 (IST)
40' AFG 0 - 0 IND
India give away another needless free-kick. Sharif Mukhammad makes a buccaneering run all the way from defence into attack, and Sahal Abdul Samad scythes him down from behind near India's penalty area. That was absolutely uncalled for, he was headed into rush-hour traffic in the box. The free-kick from it is quite tame though, and easily dealt with.
20:11 (IST)
38' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Shayesteh takes a speculative shot from quite a long way out, but it bounces and skids along the artificial turf, making it a difficult proposition for Gurpreet. The big man gets down low and parries it out, which is just as well, because that one was headed into the bottom right corner.
20:08 (IST)
34' AFG 0 - 0 IND
After having his lack of defensive ability on display for the better part of half an hour, Mandar Rao Dessai finally gets to show off his skills as an attacker. The fullback plays in an excellent ball to Ashique, who tries to dance his way past every defender in the Afghanistan team all at once, but fails. Positive signs for India.
19:58 (IST)
27' AFG 0 - 0 IND
You can call Shayesteh Indiana Jones, because he's brought some whip with him tonight. India have been giving away a lot of unnecessary set-pieces, and he's been pinging them in with aplomb. India break on a counter after somehow dealing with one of these balls, and it results in their first shot of the match.
19:50 (IST)
18' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Right, so India's controlled spell of possession lasted about 10 minutes. Afghanistan have all of the ball now, and they're sending wave after wave of attack towards the Indian goal. There haven't been any clear-cut chances yet, but at this rate, it won't be long.
19:49 (IST)
15' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Mandar's walking around with a target on his back. As soon as Afghanistan gets the ball, they appear to be making a beeline straight to his side of the Indian defence. This time, Mandar gives away a freekick with a foul on Adam Najeb. The resultant ball has some serious whip on it, but it's cleared by the Indian defence.
19:46 (IST)
14' AFG 0 - 0 IND
It's not been a great start for Mandar on the left flank. He's been penned into a tight spot by Afghanistan's pressing, and he's given away a couple of needless corners. Shayesteh delivers another dangerous ball from a corner, and it finds an Afghan head, but the header is straight into the ground. Nothing comes of it.
19:44 (IST)
11' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Popalzay's race is run, and he is replaced by Adam Najem, whose brother David is already out on the pitch.
19:42 (IST)
10' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Mandar Rao Dessai gives away a corner that he really didn't need to. It's whipped into a great area by Shayesteh, but there are no Afghanistan players present to challenge for the header. Gurpreet claims and chucks it out straight to the feet of an opposing defender. The ball finds its way back into the Indian penalty area, but is eventually dealt with by Gurpreet. Bit of a scrappy moment there, in which India looked surprisingly fragile.
19:38 (IST)
6' AFG 0 - 0 IND
Omid Popalzay is Afghanistan's first casualty of the night, going down after being clattered into by Mandar Rao Dessai while trying to shield the ball. It looked like a foul, but it's given as a goal-kick to India. Popalzay remonstrates with the linesman, before lying prostrate and pointing at his hamstring. He's treated on the field and comes back in soon enough.
19:35 (IST)
5' AFG 0 - 0 IND
We've started off with a spell of comfortable possession from India. There's some slick passing in India's half, but as soon as they get the ball anywhere near Afghanistan's final third, they lose it. Still, promising signs early on. Afghanistan look like they're ready to sit back and wait for a counter-attacking opportunity.
19:31 (IST)
1' AFG 0 - 0 IND
This is a must-win match for both parties, but you get the feeling that it's India who really need this to go their way. Will it be the determined, hard-working side that faced Qatar showing up tonight, or will it be the disjointed and confused XI that stumbled to a draw against Bangladesh? Let's find out!
19:20 (IST)
Just 10 minutes to go!
19:11 (IST)
Here's Afghanistan's starting XI!
19:05 (IST)
It's quite cold in Dushanbe, but I think we can safely rule out any chance of Chhetri's toe falling off from frostbite
18:44 (IST)
18:37 (IST)
Here's how India line up!
18:29 (IST)
