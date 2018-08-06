India v England, 1st Test, stats review: From Virat Kohli’s achievements to Sam Curran’s impressive all-round show

It was a one man show for India while for England, it was a team effort. The same old problem remained for India as they fought hard but failed to get over the line. However, Test cricket was the real winner as each ball was like an event in itself.

Kohli came to the crease, struggled initially, showed determination, scored a hundred and broke many records as always. According to Cricviz, the 46 edges or misses that he played in the Edgbaston Test is the most he has encountered in any match across his entire career. He scored 45.87% of India’s runs in the Test which is also a record. He was booed when he entered the ground in the first innings but was given a standing ovation when he left the ground after scoring 149 runs.

Sam Curran’s contribution with the bat in the second innings (63 runs) made all the difference in the end. He became the youngest England player to win a Man of the Match award.

This was Joe Root’s 12th Test against India and he has now scored a fifty-plus score in each of those 12 Tests. To sum it up, both teams had plenty of positives to take out from the Test.

However, India need to think about their combination especially in the batting department before the second Test which will be crucial for them as far as the series is concerned. England will also ponder over Ben Stokes’ replacement and Dawid Malan.

As of now, let’s look at few of the records created and broken from the first Test.