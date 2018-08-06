You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

India U-20 team to play four-nation tournament in Croatia after high against Argentina: AIFF general secretary Kushal Das

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 17:54:13 IST

New Delhi: The AIFF is set to send India's U-20 team to Croatia for a four-nation tournament, general secretary Kushal Das said on Monday (6 August) , hours after the side shocked superpower Argentina and surprised the football world.

India notched up one of its most memorable football triumphs when its under-20 team stunned traditional giants Argentina 2-1 despite being reduced to 10 men in a pulsating contest at the COTIF Cup in Valencia.

The under-16 side shocked reigning Asian champions Iraq for the first time, courtesy a last-gasp goal, to bring its campaign back on track at the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Tournament in Amman.

India's 10-man team beat Argentina 2-1 on Sunday. Image courtesy: Twitter/512

India's 10-man team beat Argentina 2-1 on Sunday. Image courtesy: Twitter/@IndianFootball

Feeling vindicated, Das said the federation always stayed positive despite recent setbacks and negativity around Indian football.

"We were always positive and had belief in these boys. Our youth development is doing pretty well and these results are due to that," Das told PTI, hours after the Indian boys upstaged their fancied opponents.

"We are next trying to send the U-20 team to Croatia for a four-nation tournament."

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) recently did not clear the men's and women's football teams for the upcoming Asian Games, and Das was one of the top officials from the All India Football Federation to have expressed dismay.

"I can only says that it's very unfortunate and sad. Football is such a global game and you can't use the same criteria for football and handball. I think they (IOA officials) just failed to understand that," Das said.

The IOA decided not to send the football teams to the Asiad as they could not meet the qualifying criteria set by the national Olympic body.

The move attracted condemnation from the sporting fraternity, but the IOA did not budge from its stand.

The two victories also come in the wake of some unsavoury comments by senior team coach Stephen Constantine against the U-17 team's performance in the World Cup last year, but the top AIFF official said it was "just a personal opinion".

Encouraged by results like these, Das said the AIFF is hopeful of a better future.

"We remain optimistic and will try to do whatever it takes to improve.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 17:54 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores