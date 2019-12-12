India U-17 women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby optimistic ahead of three-nation tournament against Thailand, Sweden

Mumbai: The India U-17 women's team head coach Thomas Dennerby sounded optimistic on the eve of the three-nation tournament, his first assignment.

India will play against Sweden and Thailand. Each team faces each other once and the top two sides will lock horns in the final on 19 December. This is Dennerby's first assignment with the team.

"About rating the team, it is a little bit hard to say that now as this is our first tournament since I arrived, but hopefully, we will have some good results and we have prepared well for a couple of weeks," Dennerby told reporters on Thursday.

"I am hoping to see that the players can produce on the pitch the things that we have been working on in training such as formation, movement etc. We have to make sure that we plan well for the games and that the players are actively looking to do the right things on the field," he added.

The head coach also said the team is looking forward to next year's U-17 women's World Cup.

"We are working on all the aspects that we need (to improve on). We want a good a result in this tournament, but the final aim for this team is the U-17 World Cup to be held in next November, so we are working in all areas," he said.

Player Silky Devi said the team was getting used to working under the new coach.

"It's really good to get this opportunity and we're looking forward to the tournament. We have been training for three weeks under the new coach and learning and getting better every day," she said.

"Sweden and Thailand are both very strong teams. The matches against them will be tough but we have worked very hard as a group and are prepared to play them.

Sweden head coach Pr Lagerstrm said he was looking forward to the game against India, especially given the fact that Dennerby has coached in Sweden for a number of years.

"Of course, Thomas (Dennerby) knows the Sweden way to play extremely well but still I think it's the players that will play. We'll see what happens tomorrow and we're looking forward to the game," he said.

