Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

India U-16 football team to play seven international matches ahead of AFC U-16 Championships

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 19:03:00 IST

New Delhi: Ramping up its preparations for the 2018 AFC U-16 Championships, the Indian junior team will play seven international matches against four national squads, its sojourn starting with a month-long three-nation tour of China, Thailand and Malaysia.

The July leg is marked as the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) final preparation ahead of the AFC Championship scheduled in September in Malaysia.

India U16s will play 7 international ties against 4 national teams. Image courtesy: Twiter @IndianFootball

India U16s will play 7 international ties against 4 national teams. Image courtesy: Twiter @IndianFootball

The boys, coached by Bibiano Fernandes have been training in Kolkata for the last five weeks since returning victorious from Serbia in May.

The 25-member squad and seven support staff will now leave for Weinan city, China tonight to participate in a four-nation invitational tournament alongside the U16 national teams of DPR Korea, Thailand and host China.

India open their campaign against host China on 3 July followed by matches against Thailand on 5 July, and DPR Korea on 7 July.

Bibiano's boys are scheduled to take on Thailand U-16 team one more time mid-July in addition to playing practice games against two local clubs when they visit the country before a week-long stopover in Kuala Lampur for a friendly against Malaysian U16 team towards the end of the tour.

The Malaysia stopover has been planned to acclimatise the squad and get get the feel of the pitch and conditions before they return for the big-ticket championship in September.

On the eve of leaving for China, Bibiano said, "I am fortunate to have these group of boys, majority of them being with me since U15 competitions.

"It has been an exciting journey for us over the last 14-16 months in preparing for AFC U-16 final and I am happy to have got ample opportunities to test our mettle against quality opponents and different conditions to get the right balance in the squad.

"We have reminded ourselves of our targets every time we have stepped on the field and the boys have worked towards it every single day."

India has been drawn in Group C of the AFC U-16 Championship alongside Iran, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The championship, featuring 16 teams, will be held from 20 September to 7 October in Kuala Lumpur.

A top four finish would earn India a right to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019 in Peru.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das expressed satisfaction with the team's progress over the last 12 months.

"These are interesting days for football in India. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Sports Authority of India believes in the Indian football dream. Having invaluable sport coming from the Sports Secretary and Director General SAI made AIFF's job much easier.

"It ensured our coach and the boys get the best of what's needed to gear up for the competition.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 19:03 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores