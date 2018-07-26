India U-16 football team beats Malaysia 2-1 in Kuala Lumpur, Rohit Danu, Givson Singh get on the scoresheet

New Delhi: The Indian U-16 football team ended its exposure tour on a winning note as they notched up a thrilling 2-1 win over Malaysia U-16 in the second International friendly in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

After two first-half goals from Rohit Danu (21st minute) and Givson Singh (31st minute) had provided India an early edge, Malaysia managed to pull one back in added time of the second half. After suffering a loss in their first match, India started their return fixture on an aggressive note.

Danu quickly tried to latch on an attack from the middle but the Malaysia defenders dealt with it. The battle was mostly being fought at the middle of the pitch before Danu was brought down by a Malaysian defender inside the penalty area. The referee didn't hesitate to award a penalty kick in favour of the visitors, which Danu himself converted.

Ten minutes later, Givson hit the target once again following a meticulous build-up from the midfield. A solo run by Danu from the left of the box opened up the rival defence, after which he expertly found Givson, who tapped it home to double the lead.

Danu breached the Malaysian defence yet again with one minute remaining for half-time but his right-footed shot rattled the woodwork.

The second half was confined more to the midfield before India created another opportunity at the stroke of the hour-mark but the opposition goalie leapt over Danu to avert the danger. Coach Bibiano Fernandes introduced three pairs of fresh legs towards the end of the match, but Malaysia still managed to pull one back in the 94th minute, a goal which was ultimately too little and much too late.

The 27-day long exposure tour included matches in China, Thailand and Malaysia.