India U-15 Women's football team beats hosts Bhutan to reach semi-finals of SAFF Championship

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 20:16:38 IST

Thimphu: The Indian U-15 women's team progressed to the semi-finals of the age-group SAFF Championship after defeating hosts Bhutan 1-0 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Monday.

The Indian U-15 team will face either Nepal or Bangladesh in the semi-finals on Thursday. Twitter@IndianFootball

Shilky Devi's 58th minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams in a tightly contested match, in which India rattled the bar twice. The semi-finals of the championship are slated to kick off on Thursday, and India will face either Nepal or Bangladesh.

Although Bhutan started the game on an attacking note and dominated possession initially, the Indian women had an excellent opportunity to go ahead in the 13th minute when Kiran failed to make the most of her chance from inside the box.

In the 31st minute, India rattled the woodwork after Sunita Munda found Kritina Devi on the flanks with some crafty work. Kritina's first-time effort from long range hit the bar and came back into play, only for her to shoot wide from the resulting ball.

Five minutes later, Bhutan caught the Indian defence napping and hit the side-netting from inside the box to give the visitors a scare.

Shilky Devi's volley from inside the box in the 41st minute went inches over the bar as India continued to press.

In the 55th minute, Avika Singh's effort from distance rattled the crossbar and three minutes later, Shilky Devi easily found the back of the net from inside the box.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 20:16 PM

