India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth beats Huang Yuxiang to enter final

Quarter-finals report: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap kept Indian hopes alive by advancing to the semi-finals of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2019, a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament, in New Delhi on Friday.
The second-seeded Sindhu staved off a stiff challenge from the eighth-seeded Mia Blichfeldt to notch up a 21-19, 22-20 win in 44 minutes. The Rio Olympic silver medallist, who is aiming to reach the final for the third consecutive year, next takes on the third seed He Bingjiao, a 21-18, 26-24 winner over the 2017 winner Beiwen Zhang.
“There were too many unforced errors and misjudgments. I couldn't give my 100% but such matches keep happening,” said Sindhu after the match, adding, “Bingjiao is a tricky player and there is no particular strategy against her. It is more about the mind and you need to control it.”
In a riveting all-Indian encounter, the 2015 champion Srikanth edged Sai Praneeth 21-23, 21-11, 21-19 in 1 hour 2 minutes for just his third win in eight meetings over the former Swiss Open runner-up.
After Sai built an early lead of 5-2, Srikanth cut down on his errors and drew level at 13-13 only to concede an 18-14 advantage. The former champion did save three game points but Sai held on to close out the game 23-21.
Sai kept up that level to move ahead to 7-1 in Game 2. But that could not deter Srikanth who made a spirited fightback to inch ahead to 15-11 and then added the next six points as well to take the second game 21-11.
Sai had the early advantage of 13-10 in the third game, but Srikanth's patience got him back into contention. In a tense ending, Srikanth’s lob at 19-19 landed right on the backline to give him a match point which he duly converted.
“After losing the first set and being 7-1 down in the second to coming back in the lead with 8-7 was the turning point,” said Srikanth after the match. “After 1-1 I gave him too many one stroke points and there were no rallies so I thought to build rallies and fight it out for every point and not to give any easy points,” he added.
First Super 500 semi-final for Kashyap in 4 years
The 32-year-old Kashyap turned back the clock to reach his first semi-final in a Super 500 level tournament in nearly four years. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist showed enough glimpses of his younger self by building a 9-6 lead against World No. 32 Wang Tzu Wei and then resisted a comeback from Wang to complete a 21-16, 21-11 win.
Men’s doubles sixth seeds Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy effortlessly won an all-Indian quarter-final clash with Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Shivam Sharma 21-10, 21-12. The former national champions are the last Indian pair standing at this prestigious tournament after the 10-21, 18-21 defeat of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy to top seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.
After being outplayed in the first game, an aggressive approach helped the Indians turn it around in the second game and build an 11-6 lead. However, the top seeds came storming back to grab the win in 37 minutes.
India’s Aparna Balan and Sruthi KP too lost 8-21, 11-21 to second seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
Axelsen, Intanon emerge victorious
There was no stopping the 2017 champion Viktor Axelsen, who recorded a commanding 21-10, 21-16 win over India’s HS Prannoy. Fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon continued her quest for her third title with a 21-18 21-19 victory over her compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
The quarter-final day witnessed a big upset as China’s World No. 30 Huang Yuxiang sent the seventh seed Khosit Phetpradab packing 21-16, 21-15.
With inputs from BAI
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 16:25:00 IST
Highlights
Kidambi Srikanth books his spot in the final!
The World No 7 finally gets past a stoic Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a nervy battle. That was a humdinger of a clash. Both shuttlers didn't give up and fought right until the end.
Credit goes to Srikanth to come back from 16-18 and seal the deal. Patience was the key, after all.
Srikanth takes the second game 21-14
Srikanth makes a fine comeback after losing the first game 21-16, showing more control in rallies and capitalising on Huang's return errors. He has forced a decider here.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:24 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth books his spot in the final!
The World No 7 finally gets past a stoic Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a nervy battle. That was a humdinger of a clash. Both shuttlers didn't give up and fought right until the end.
Credit goes to Srikanth to come back from 16-18 and seal the deal. Patience was the key, after all.
16:19 (IST)
Srikanth leads 19-18
That 35-shot rally turns in favour of the Indian shuttler. It almost seemed like a boxing bout. One punch after the other.
Srikanth makes it 20-18
The momentum is back with the World No 7 shuttler. Movements are enough to understand Srikanth's confidence.
16:17 (IST)
It's 18-18! Things changed within a blink of an eye...
16:12 (IST)
Yuxiang leads 14-12
Srikanth seems to have lost his rhythm after the mid-game break. His shots have landed outside the backcourt on multiple occasions now.
16:07 (IST)
Neck-and-neck in decider
Both the shuttlers are looking to open a healthy advantage going into the mid-game interval. Srikanth started cleverly but Yuxiang fought back with an attacking intent.
16:04 (IST)
Srikanth in control
16:01 (IST)
Srikanth leads 5-2 in decider
Off he goes. The Indian shuttler is looking to finish things off quickly here. A barrage of attacking strokes from the mid-court earns him consecutive points.
15:59 (IST)
Srikanth takes the second game 21-14
Srikanth makes a fine comeback after losing the first game 21-16, showing more control in rallies and capitalising on Huang's return errors. He has forced a decider here.
15:51 (IST)
Srikanth leads 17-10
Yuxiang rushed at the net and commits yet another error. Srikanth is four points away from forcing a decider.
15:49 (IST)
Srikanth leads 15-7
Yuxiang has been trying to push his opponent towards the backcourt to create chances to hit winners. But Srikanth has covered the court quite effortlessly to combat push clears from the Chinese shuttler.
15:47 (IST)
Srikanth leads 11-4
After a patchy first game, Srikanth seemed to have found his rhythm back. He missed his deft met game with some steep returns to open a wide lead. It's 12-6 to the Indian as I type.
15:37 (IST)
Srikanth loses first game
Srikanth has been patchy so far; while his net play has been good, his control over long shots has been disappointing. Could be drift too. At 20-14, finally his drop-smash returned, and a quick one-two at net earned him another point. Two game points save, but a wide return meant the first game was gone 21-16.
15:33 (IST)
Srikanth struggling
Huang Yuxiang has stepped it up a bit after the interval as Srikanth is struggling to stay in the game at 19-15!
15:28 (IST)
Srikanth takes narrow lead
Kidambi Srikanth takes a narrow 11-10 lead at the first mid-game interval. He has been superb on the net, but has lacked consistency with his high tosses and long passes. Huang has been remarkably relentless.
15:27 (IST)
Srikanth leads at first game interval
Srikanth has a slender advantage at the lemon break in the first game, but this game could go either way.
15:22 (IST)
Srikanth wins long rally
Srikanth leads 6-5 in the first game with that point, but the Chinese immediately wins the point back. It's a close affair in this first game of the semi-final
15:14 (IST)
Kidambi Srikanth takes on China's Huang Yuxiang
Huge, huge roar as India's Kidambi Srikanth enters the arena. The Indian is taking on China's Huang Yuxiang in day's first singles match. The crowd has gone berserk!
15:12 (IST)
Turnaround in progress on Court 2
In the other Women's Doubles match, Indonesia's Haris/Kusumah, after losing the first game 9-21, are leading the next game against compatriots Polii/ Rahayu 18-14. A decider looks on the cards.
15:09 (IST)
Malaysia are in Women's Doubles final
Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean have done it! They beat Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 18-21, 21-19, 21-19 in a 73-minute marathon. Amazing, amazing match this. Pity, that it a net error ended it.
15:05 (IST)
Humdinger on Court 1
Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean and Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai are playing an absolutely riveting match here. It's a see-sawing battle where both pairs have punched and counter-punched with equal ferocity. 18-all now.
15:00 (IST)
Polii/Rahayu dominate in all-Indonesia SF
Polii/Rahayu have taken the first game with a convincing 21-9 scoreline, but Haris/ Kusumah have come back well. It's 5-all in Game 2.
14:50 (IST)
Women's doubles underway on Court 1
On Court 1, we have an all-Indonesian semi-final, with Greysia Polii - Apriyani Rahayu taking on compatriots Della Destiara Haris-Tania Oktaviani Kusmah. Poli-Rahayu have taken the early advantage with an 11-5 lead.
14:49 (IST)
Amazing comeback by Malaysia in Women's Doubles
Thailand looked easing into the women's doubles final after Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai took the first game 21-18, but Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean won back eight consecutive points from 13-19 down to win the second game 21-19.
14:35 (IST)
Indonesian pair is in mixed doubles final
Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva have secured a 21-9, 23-21 win over Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei. The second game saw a stunning fightback from Lee/Yang, but a net error ended their chances to advance.
14:23 (IST)
Indonesian pair takes Game 1
What a thoroughly dominating game that was! Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva hardly gave anything away in the opening game en route a 21-9 win. Lee Yang and Yang Ching Tun are under serious pressure to force a decider. The stadium has filled up, and the Delhi crowd is making a lot of noise...
14:18 (IST)
Close contest on Court 1
In Women's doubles on Court 1, Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai have taken the first game 21-18. Second game promises to be a cracker!
14:16 (IST)
Mixed Doubles underway
Meanwhile, on Court No 2, Chinese Taipei's Lee Yang and Yang Ching Tun are playing Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva. The Indonesians have jumped to a 11-3 lead in the opening game.
13:55 (IST)
Time for Match 2
Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean take on Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.
13:48 (IST)
Thorough domination by China
The Chinese are always a tough opponent, and they showed why. Indonesia showed some spirit in the second game, but China were just too good on the day. That's first match done; stay tuned for more.
13:46 (IST)
China are in the final!
That's it. China have won the semi-final. Gloria hits a return softly in the net as China take the first match of the day 21-13, 21-16. 35 minutes is all it took.
13:41 (IST)
China surge ahead
China have been impressive from the backcourt, raining some mean smashes and drops. The crowd here is backing the Indonesians. 15-12 to China; not a big lead but significant still, given they took the first game.
13:32 (IST)
Tight first encounter
A lot closer this game, if early exchanges are an indication. Locked 6-all, though its worth mentioning that the Chinese gifted two points by hitting each other on the return. They are slowly nosing ahead...8-6 now!
13:27 (IST)
Doubles action to start the day
Starting the SF round today is the mixed doubles duel between China's Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping and the Indonesian pair of Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja. And just as I type, the Chinese have taken the first game 21-13 in 15 mins.
13:26 (IST)
Semi-final time!
At 36 degrees, a very warm good afternoon to you all from New Delhi's IG Stadium where the semi-finals of the India Open 2019 are underway. Stay tuned for all LIVE updates.
12:59 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of India Open badminton semi-finals. India have three players in the last four stage across men and women categories. PV Sindhu is the sole challenger among the women, while Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap have managed to avoid each other in the semi-finals keeping hopes of an all-Indian final alive.
There's no Indian participation in doubles though as all Indian bowed out ahead of the semi-finals.
With our correspondent Shantanu Srivastava providing updates from the IG stadium in New Delhi, we will bring you an in-depth coverage of the semi-finals. So stick around for the action.