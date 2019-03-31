India Open 2019 final Match Highlights Score and updates: Viktor Axelsen saves two gamepoints against Kidambi Srikanth to clinch title

Semi-final report: Danish ace Viktor Axelsen overcame Indian veteran Parupalli Kashyap in straight games on Saturday to set up a title clash with home favorite Kidambi Srikanth in India Open badminton.
World number four Axelsen served past the 32-year-old Kashyap 21-11, 21-17 in the men's semifinal of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in New Delhi.
Axelsen, who is top seed by default after the last-minute pullout of defending champion Shi Yuqi of China, was stretched in the second game by Kashyap but won the match in 43 minutes.
"I think I didn't control the drift at the start of the second game that well, however, I started to control it better and make some right decisions," said Axelsen.
"It's going to be really nice playing Srikanth in India, so I am looking forward to it. I am really pleased to be in the finals," he added.
Earlier Srikanth, 26, managed a come-from-behind victory against China's Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in a thrilling match that lasted for just over an hour.
Srikanth, a former world number one who witnessed a title drought after winning four SuperSeries events in 2017, dug deep to edge out Huang, who is ranked 30.
Srikanth, who is placed seventh in world badminton rankings, said he was "happy to be playing the final again" after a long time.
In the women's singles, China's He Bingjiao edged past Indian star PV Sindhu 23-21, 21-18 to book her Sunday final with Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand in the $350,000 event.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu blew four game points in the opener to lose the initiative against Bingjiao, who is seeded third and took down last year's winner Zhang Beiwen of the United States in the quarter-finals.
"I think I need to be more patient, I should have taken the first game, it was crucial for me but after losing it, I became a bit nervous," said Sindhu.
"I made crucial mistakes in the second game."
Fourth seeded Intanon fought hard to get past Han Yue of China 21-15, 19-21, 21-18.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 16:55:03 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
16:55 (IST)
16:51 (IST)
A courageous effort from the Dane.
16:45 (IST)
16-16!
Change of pace from Srikanth does the trick again. The second game looks completely different, of course. Long rallies have made it difficult to hit winners down the line. Hence, Axelsen has been covering the net very often.
16:43 (IST)
Make that 15-15!
16:38 (IST)
Srikanth 8-10
He is trying his best to find that winner to get going against Axelsen. The game still remains tight.
16:34 (IST)
Srikanth trails 5-7
The Indian finally gets a grip on the rallies and wins a few points at the net to close the gap. Just two points to separate the two shuttlers who dominated the 2017 season with their attacking style of play.
16:32 (IST)
Axelsen leads 5-1
The former World No 1 has smartly employed a pure attacking game to push Srikanth towards the backcourt. His range and height are enough to cause damage.
16:28 (IST)
Axelsen wins first game: 21-7
Whoa, what was that?? Axelsen put up an exhibition of attacking play, pocketing all 10 points from 11-7 to take the first game in 12 minutes. Sheer class, absolute domination. Not looking good for the Indian.
16:26 (IST)
10 straight points for Axelsen!
The big Dane is just toying around at the moment. He has been on a roll after the mid-game break. Srikanth's judgement and strokes have been terrible, considering how he started.
16:23 (IST)
Early lead for Axelsen
Axelsen has been on the offence from the start, and has landed his smashes regularly. Srikanth has been unable to push the Dane back for longer periods, and a 14-7 lead is a handy one in the context of the match.
16:21 (IST)
Advantage Ax!
16:17 (IST)
Axelsen leads 4-3
Some great attacking strokes by the Dane from the backcourt. He's covered the court quite easily. It would be interesting to see who makes more use of the drift inside the arena.
16:14 (IST)
Axelsen starts favourite
Well, I'm sticking my neck out for this, though honestly, not really a brave call. Axelsen leads the head-to-head 4-3, but that apart, his current form has been just too good, and the esse with which he has gone past his opponents is stunning. Srikanth has played a few three-setters already; will his fitness last today?
16:14 (IST)
The big match of the day is here. Loud, loud roar as India's Kidambi Srikanth enters the arena to play Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the final. Axelsen was just too good for Prannoy and Kashyap earlier, and it will take a giant effort from Srikanth to get past him.
16:13 (IST)
Men's singles final action coming your way!
Kidambi Srikanth enters the court to face Viktor Axelsen
The Dane leads 4-3 in the overall head-to-head meetings against the World No 7
16:10 (IST)
Intanon's first win over Bingjiao
Believe it or not, this was Intanon's first ever win over Bingjiao. The Chinese looked a bit slow after her stunning win over PV Sindhu yesterday, or did Intanon make her look below-par? Anyway, men's singles final up next.
16:00 (IST)
Intanon is India Open champion!
Wow, what a performance this by Intanon. A well-rounded, attacking game and she kept the tempo going through the match. Bingjiao saved 2 match points from 21-12, but the lead was just too much. She wins 21-15, 21-14. The crowd loves her too!
15:56 (IST)
Intanon closing in
Intanon has been thoroughly dominant today. Never gave any real chances, and has beaten Bingjiao on front and backcourts easily. 19-12 to her.
15:45 (IST)
Intanon continues to dominate
After taking the first game 21-15, Intanon has been unstoppable in Game 2. Her deft work on the net and seamless switching of positions have been a treat to watch, and it looks like it will take a special effort even from a player of Bingjiao's tenacity to rein her in. 11-5 to Intanon.
15:36 (IST)
Intanon seals the first game 21-15
The Thai ace switches to an attacking position after the mid-game break and bears fruit instantly to bag the opening game. Bingjiao couldn't read her opponent's game and tried to be more defensive.
15:23 (IST)
In the women's singles final, it's He Bingjiao who leads 11-9 at the mid-game break of the opening game against former champion Ratchanok Intanon. There are a lot of Chinese supporters inside the IG Stadium. Bingjiao must be feeling like home.
14:58 (IST)
Indonesia win women's doubles!
What a game that was! Polii/Rahayu take this game 25-23, thwarting a stunning rearguard from Malaysia. 21-11, 25-23. Phew!
14:43 (IST)
Malaysia on the move
After losing Game 1 of their Women's Doubles final, the Malaysian pair of Chow/Lee are giving a tough fight to the Indonesians. 15-all now. Can they force a decider?
14:36 (IST)
China wins Mixed Doubles final
Earlier in the day, Chinese mixed doubles pair of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping beat Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti. The Chinese took the one-sided final 21-11, 21-13.
14:32 (IST)
Doubles Final underway
Hello and welcome to Firstpost from IG Stadium in New Delhi, where the women's doubles final of the India Open 2019 is currently underway. Top-seeded Indonesian pair of Polii/Rahayu are leading 21-11, 8-6 against Malaysia's Chow/Lee. Stay tuned for more updates.
13:06 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2019 India Open finals. Our main focus will be on the men's singles final between lone Indian contender Kidambi Srikanth and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen.
With our correspondent Shantanu Srivastava providing inputs from the IG stadium in New Delhi, we will bring you detailed coverage of the final. So stick around for the LIVE updates