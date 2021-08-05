Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya pins Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev to enter final, ensure another medal for India Ravi Dahiya was trailing 2-9 when Sanayev effected a few 'fitley' (leg lace) moves to pull ahead but as the clock ticked away, Dahiya regrouped and got hold of his rival with a double leg attack that resulted in a victory by fall.