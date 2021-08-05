Sports

India men's hockey team creates history in Tokyo as Ravi Kumar wins silver on Olympic debut

Check out some of the snaps from the thirteenth day of competitions in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

FP Sports August 05, 2021 20:28:34 IST
The India field hockey team poses for a photo with their bronze medal after taking third place in the men’s field hockey event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. AP

Ravi Kumar Dahiya poses with his silver medal after losing the men's 57 kg final to ROC's Zaur Uguev. AP

India's Vinesh Phogat lies on the mat during her 53 kg quarter-final bout against Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. AP

Deepak Punia battles against San Marino's Myles Amine in the 86 kg bronze medal match in Tokyo Olympics 2020. AP

United States winger Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammate Carli Lloyd after scoring against Australia in the women's football bronze medal match, which the Americans won 4-3. AP

The United States basketball team celebrates after beating Australia 97-78 in the men's basketball semi-final. AP

Athletes participating in women's heptathlon pose around the Olympic rings at the end of the event. AP

Belgium's Victor Nicky B Wegnez cries on the podium after his team beat Australia in the penalty shootout to win the men's hockey gold. AP

Bahamas' Steven Gardiner races ahead of Colombia's Anthony Zambrano and Grenada's Kirani James to win the men's 400m final. AP

Doneisha Anderson of the Bahamas runs the lead leg in a semi-final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay. AP

Updated Date: August 05, 2021 20:28:34 IST

