India has first-mover advantage in 3x3 basketball for Tokyo Olympics, says 3BL commissioner Rohit Bakshi

Can you imagine an Olympics where the American team does not make the cut while the Indian team does? 3x3 Pro Basketball League's commissioner Rohit Bakshi believes that's a possibility at the Tokyo Olympics in the 3x3 format.

Having seen the first season of 3BL wrap up, Bakshi spoke to Firstpost about the league, how it can help the Indian basketball team make it to the Olympics in two years' time among other things. Excerpt from an interview:

Could you explain the concept of the 3x3 Pro Basketball League and how it will be beneficial for Indian basketball in general?

To begin with, our focus in the league is 70 percent on the game and 30 percent on the entertainment side of things. We host matches in malls with high footfalls so the game itself will get popular among people. We wanted to bring the sport to the people, not people to the sport. That's why we don't do it in stadiums, we conduct matches in malls with high footfalls. We are also trying to make the league more sponsor-friendly. Sponsors need audience and eyeballs. By targetting high-traffic areas we want to make the entire system a sponsor-friendly environment.

The way I feel this will benefit the sport in India is by bringing the sport to the fans first. Secondly, we are targetting Indian players being paid crores as salary like kabaddi players do. Right now we have players earning in thousands.

How will this league help India to get to the Olympics in the 3x3 format in two years' time?

The way FIBA 3x3 is designed, each time you play 3BL, you get FIBA 3x3 individual points. Each player will get points based on the competition that they play in and the final position their team reaches. By playing in the 3BL, players get FIBA points. The way FIBA rankings are designed, the top 100 players in terms of FIBA points from a country, will add up to decide your federation's ranking. The top 20 federations on points will then qualify for the Olympics. So ultimately how 3BL is helping is by doing more world tours, more challengers which will help the Indian federation ranking to grow. For example, before the league started in May, India's ranking was 86th in the world, and now it's 44. This despite the fact that we had only had 36 Indian players. We could've had more players. If we had more players, India's rank would have been better.

In the first season, Basketball Federation of India did not allow their regular 5x5 players to play in the 3BL. Will that get sorted out by the next edition? Can we see the top basketball players like Amritpal Singh and Palpreet Singh play in the second edition?

The federation's logic then was that there are two different sports so the main players should stick to 5x5. But right now they're reconsidering the entire norm itself because they realise that in 3x3 format, there is an Olympic opportunity for India so we should focus more on the 3x3. So now if a player wants to play 5x5 he can play 5 on 5, if he wants to play 3x3 he can play 3 on 3. If he wants to play both, he should play both. So we will get players like Palpreet, Amjyot and Amritpal next season.

Do you think the 3x3 format is more suited for countries like India? Since in America, you have 100s of good players but for a country like India, getting even three players becomes a big deal. So when you reduce the number of players on the court, do you make it a slightly more level playing field? Also with 3x3, you reduce the timing of a match. So do these factors make it more suited for a country like India?

The Indian athletes are more influenced by a mentality where the mindset is more 1-on-1, it's more towards scoring. But most importantly, India has a first-mover advantage. It's like there's a new sport in basketball. Even top countries like the US and their players are not completely ready for the format. That's why we have a first-mover advantage. If we put our entire focus as a nation, we have a very big chance of making it to the Olympics.

Are you saying that there is a possibility that US might not even make it to the next Olympics in the 3x3 format? Do they play 3x3 a lot in the US?

Yeah. There is a big possibility that US might not make it to the Olympics 2020. They don't play it that much there. In fact, they started from this year. For example, teams like New York Harlem, Princeton, Chicago Feature are the three teams which are known. But apart from that, you won't hear much of America in 3x3. In fact, Canada is putting more effort into the 3x3 format. Countries like China, Japan, Serbia, Slovenia these countries are big in the format. If you look at the federation ranking of China, they are number 1 in the world, and if you look at France they are number 4 in the world. If you give them a 5-on-5 platform they don't even stand in top 50. But on the 3x3 platform, because the entire nation has been putting in a lot of effort, right now their federation ranking is so high they will make it to Olympics without a doubt.