India finished joint-third with Iran at Archery Asia Cup Stage 3 in Taipei, bag three silver medals and one bronze

Taipei: India bagged three silver medals and a bronze to finish joint third with Iran in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 3 in Taipei on Tuesday.

The event concluded in two days to avoid the incoming super typhoon Maria, and on the final day, the recurve men's team added a second silver before Divya Dhayal clinched a third silver in the compound individual category.

The women's recurve team defeated Japan 6-2 in the evening session to win the bronze playoff, with India ending their campaign behind Korea and hosts Chinese Taipei. Korea topped the tally with eight golds, three silvers and three bronze medals, followed by hosts Taipei, who won five medals.

Yesterday, in a battle between the two top seeded recurve mixed pairs, Korea maintained their supremacy to defeat the Indian duo of Shukmani Babrekar and Ridhi for the gold. The recurve men's team of Shukmani Babrekar, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Gora Ho were no match for their Korean counterparts Jaehyeon Bae, Taeyeong Jeong and Kyu-Chan Kim, who led 4-0 before clinching the match-up 5-1 after a tied third end.

Making best use of the small draw of eight, Divya, who got a sixth seeding, pipped Korean third seed Yun Soon Song in the shoot-off. In the second round, she had it easy against Thailand's Kanyavee Maneesombatkul winning 144-141. Divya however fell at the final hurdle with local favourite Wu Ting-Ting prevailing 144-141.