Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 1 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. The Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Virender Sehwag will lead the Giants. Stay tuned for updates.

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 1 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. The Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Virender Sehwag will lead the Giants. Stay tuned for updates.

Toss update: Gujarat Giants have won the toss and opted to field first.

Preview: India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, will take on Gujarat Giants led by Virender Sehwag in the first match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The India Capitals squad consists the likes of former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, West Indian Denesh Ramdin among other notable names.

Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori and other popular players make up the Giants’ squad.

In a special match on Friday, India Maharajas had beaten World Giants on the back of fifties from Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava.

Squads:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jacques Kallis, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Asghar Afghan, Farveez Maharoof, Prosper Utseya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Joginder Sharma, Chris Tremlett, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O Brien, Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.