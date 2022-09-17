Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match 1 of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. The Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Virender Sehwag will lead the Giants. Stay tuned for updates.

OUT! Mitchell Johnson removes Virender Sehwag for just six runs, off 10 balls. Sehwag c Suyal b Johnson 6

Time for the chase. Virender Sehwag and Kevin O'Brien open for Gujarat Giants. Pawan Suyal into the attack for Capitals. He goes for 15 runs in his first over, that is some expensive stuff from him.

Pankaj Singh into the attack. Five runs off his first over. Six overs complete, which means its the end of the powerplay phase.

Pankaj continues. Seven runs off the over. Gujarat Giants still need 98 runs to win from 12 overs.

100 up for the Giants, and so far, they have just lost the wicket of Sehwag. Pankaj Singh bowls the 10th over of the chase, and 18 runs come off the over.

Pravin Tambe into the attack. No boundaries in it but five runs from the over. Gujarat Giants now need 51 runs off 42 balls to win.

Pravin Tambe continues. 12 runs from the 15th over. Gujarat Giants need 29 runs off 30 balls to win.

CENTURY! Kevin O'Brien hits a memorable century as the Giants inch closer to victory.

GAME OVER! Gujarat Giants beat India Capitals by three wickets, courtesy a century by Kevin O' Brien.

That's all we have for you from this game. Gujarat Giants open their LLC 2022 campaign with a winning note, beating India Capitals by three wickets. Until next time, it's goodbye from us!

Preview: India Capitals, led by Gautam Gambhir, will take on Gujarat Giants led by Virender Sehwag in the first match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The India Capitals squad consists the likes of former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, West Indian Denesh Ramdin among other notable names.

Chris Gayle, Daniel Vettori and other popular players make up the Giants’ squad.

In a special match on Friday, India Maharajas had beaten World Giants on the back of fifties from Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava.

Squads:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jacques Kallis, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Asghar Afghan, Farveez Maharoof, Prosper Utseya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Joginder Sharma, Chris Tremlett, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O Brien, Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan.

