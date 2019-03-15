India awarded rights to host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020, set to make debut in showpiece event

India have been awarded the rights to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. The decision was made on Friday at the FIFA Council meeting held on Friday in Miami.

By virtue of being hosts, India will take part in the 16-team event for the first time in their history. The AIFF had earlier expressed their interest in hosting the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in 2020.

In 2017, India hosted the men's U-17 World Cup which England won after beating Spain in the final held at a sold-out Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The previous editon of the U-17 Women's World Cup was held in Uruguay. Spain won their first title by beating Mexico in the final.

The U-17 Women's World Cup, which was first held in 2008, has traditionaly been dominated by Asian teams. North Korea have won the title twice while South Korea and Japan have won the title once each. France were the only non-Asian champions till Spain's victory in 2018.

