FP Sports Last Updated:August 15, 2023 12:19:30 IST
Suryakumar Yadav poses with the Indian flag. Twitter @surya_14kumar

India on Tuesday celebrated its 77th Independence Day, and popular sportspersons from across the country took to X to share special messages on the occasion.

Jemimah Rodrigues said she was grateful to playing for India.

Yuvraj Singh also took to the social media platform to mark the occasion. Robin Uthappa, meanwhile, encouraged the citizens of India to unite and take the nation to greater heights.

“May the flag of our nation always fly high, and may we remember the courage and sacrifices of those who made it possible. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!,” tweeted wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Suryakumar Yadav tweeted:

“Remembering our heroes and looking ahead to our future. Here’s to freedom and prosperity! Proud to be an Indian today and every day. Happy Independence Day! #HarGharTiranga,” tweeted shuttler Chirag Shetty.

Published on: August 15, 2023 12:19:30 IST

