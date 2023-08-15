India on Tuesday celebrated its 77th Independence Day, and popular sportspersons from across the country took to X to share special messages on the occasion.

Veteran India batter Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina posted messages for the citizens of India, with Pathan even saying that the flag was just not a flag, but an emotion.

Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2023

🇮🇳 The blurry image of the flag you see in this picture is not just a flag, it’s an emotion which I wore on my chest for my entire career. Let us keep our flag flying high. Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tvz43veHav — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2023

Wishing my fellow Indians a joyous #IndependenceDay! Let's honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and cherish the spirit of unity in diversity. May the tricolor always fly high, symbolizing unity in diversity. #JaiHind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rN5jT5JksK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues said she was grateful to playing for India.

Grateful to be playing for this country. Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OTVMaAhDh0 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 15, 2023

Yuvraj Singh also took to the social media platform to mark the occasion. Robin Uthappa, meanwhile, encouraged the citizens of India to unite and take the nation to greater heights.

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QHb2h7DYaH — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 15, 2023

May our tricolour forever fly high, respecting and remembering the sacrifices of all those who fought for our Independence 🇮🇳 Jai Hind!#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/1YaDGPhZAh — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2023

“May the flag of our nation always fly high, and may we remember the courage and sacrifices of those who made it possible. HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!,” tweeted wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Suryakumar Yadav tweeted:

A nation like no other, an honour comparable to none. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!🇮🇳 May our country continue to rise and shine and may we do our best to continue to contribute to its glory! pic.twitter.com/yguMWte0uY — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 15, 2023

“Remembering our heroes and looking ahead to our future. Here’s to freedom and prosperity! Proud to be an Indian today and every day. Happy Independence Day! #HarGharTiranga,” tweeted shuttler Chirag Shetty.