Tokyo Olympics medallists and competitors were present at Red Fort for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Tokyo Olympics medallists and other athletes who competed at the Games were in attendance at Red Fort for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. At the Games, India produced its best ever result, winning seven medals, including a historic gold in track and field for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra was present at Red Fort alongside other medallists in badminton player PV Sindhu (bronze medal) and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver medal).

"The young generation made India proud at the Olympics. Those athletes are present here today," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said and then requested everyone assembled at the function and people across the country to applaud the achievers of the Tokyo Games.

"We can be proud of the fact they have not only won our hearts but inspired the youth of this country," Modi said.

I pay tribute to our #Tokyo2020 Olympians who made our nation proud. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired our young generation: PM @narendramodi

at #IndiaIndependenceDay#IndiaIndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ATxzRelVi3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 15, 2021

The India men's hockey team won bronze, their first medal in 41 years, while the women's team came close to getting a medal of their own in just their third Olympics appearance.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal, Bajrang Punia a bronze as wrestlers matched the show of 2012 London Games where Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and bronze medal respectively.

With a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured that the boxing contingent did not return empty-handed from Tokyo after favourites Mary Kom and Amit Panghal suffered shock exits.

It was an honour to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort today. As an athlete and a soldier, my heart is full of emotion when I see the national flag flying high. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/l4wlgmlGmQ — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 15, 2021

My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/q4vuztXsPO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 15, 2021

"Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind," said Sharath Kamal.

Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/axRP9oL9Jq — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2021

It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/NHhK2qPeQj — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) August 15, 2021

Warm greetings to everyone on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/x9i9zAv8b9 — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 15, 2021

Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing your country. Saluting the sacrifices and valour of our freedom fighters! Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/4t6W5v0oRv — Sanjeev Rajput OLY (@sanjeevrajput1) August 15, 2021

Our #Tokyo2020 Champions seated for the 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay ceremony at the historic Red Fort Rampart, New Delhi Send in your wishes with #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and be a part of the celebrations pic.twitter.com/lJUaI4NFnj — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

Former Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd marijne also took to Twitter to share his wishes.

Happy Independence Day to all my Indian friends 🙏🏻#IndependenceDay2021 pic.twitter.com/5mkECbxhj8 — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 15, 2021

Watch the 🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 Olympians as they head out to celebrate 75th #IndiaIndependenceDay with Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi at Red Fort, New Delhi It has been a glorious year for Indian Sports. Come, let us join them in celebrating #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/pQTUuLGMBt — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

Our #Tokyo2020 contingent is all set to be a part of 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi. Here are a few clicks of the team as they gear up to join Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/QvPHMueFYr — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 15, 2021

Other athletes, like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, also spoke about their pride in representing India at the highest level and wished their countrymen on the special day.

"I have always worn the (India) flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!" Tendulkar tweeted.

भारत हमेशा सर आँखों पर! I have always worn the 🇮🇳 flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/9XwUmau31O — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2021

VVS Laxman said, "As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay."

As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/5WzNqWNc8P — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2021

The pride I feel playing for my India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mdafBNgw03 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 15, 2021

"Happy Independence Day everyone!! As we are still Olympics hungover, I want to look back at this Olympics and take pride and joy and prepare for an even better future for India when r national anthem will play more often at the Paris Games," wrote Heena Sidhu.