Independence Day 2021: Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom, other Olympians attend celebrations at Red Fort

Tokyo Olympics medallists and competitors were present at Red Fort for the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

FP Sports August 15, 2021 13:06:12 IST
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra at Red Fort for the Independence Day celebrations. AP

Tokyo Olympics medallists and other athletes who competed at the Games were in attendance at Red Fort for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. At the Games, India produced its best ever result, winning seven medals, including a historic gold in track and field for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra was present at Red Fort alongside other medallists in badminton player PV Sindhu (bronze medal) and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (silver medal).

"The young generation made India proud at the Olympics. Those athletes are present here today," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said and then requested everyone assembled at the function and people across the country to applaud the achievers of the Tokyo Games.

"We can be proud of the fact they have not only won our hearts but inspired the youth of this country," Modi said.

The India men's hockey team won bronze, their first medal in 41 years, while the women's team came close to getting a medal of their own in just their third Olympics appearance.

Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal, Bajrang Punia a bronze as wrestlers matched the show of 2012 London Games where Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt had won a silver and bronze medal respectively.

With a bronze medal, boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured that the boxing contingent did not return empty-handed from Tokyo after favourites Mary Kom and Amit Panghal suffered shock exits.

"Carrying the flag around the world as I represent the nation has been one of the proudest moments of my life. Country above all. Happy #IndependenceDay. Jai Hind," said Sharath Kamal.

Former Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd marijne also took to Twitter to share his wishes.

Other athletes, like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, also spoke about their pride in representing India at the highest level and wished their countrymen on the special day.

"I have always worn the (India) flag on my helmet with pride and it always reminded me why I stepped on the field. Wish a very Happy 75th #IndependenceDay to all the Indians across the globe. Jai Hind!" Tendulkar tweeted.

VVS Laxman said, "As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, let's pay our respects to our great Freedom Fighters who fought bravely and laid the foundation for our independence. May the Indian tricolour always fly high. Jai Hind….Happy #IndependenceDay."

"Happy Independence Day everyone!! As we are still Olympics hungover, I want to look back at this Olympics and take pride and joy and prepare for an even better future for India when r national anthem will play more often at the Paris Games," wrote Heena Sidhu.

Updated Date: August 15, 2021 13:06:12 IST

