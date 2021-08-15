Earlier this year, Kejriwal said, 'It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it.'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again reiterated his dream of hosting the Olympics in Delhi during his Independence Day speech.

According to news agency PTI, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will develop the city to a strong level before presenting their case to host the biggest sporting extravaganza after 2047.

Earlier in the year, Kejriwal spoke about the government's plan to host the 2048 Olympics in the assembly.

"It is our dream to host the 2048 Olympics. We will go to all sports bodies, the Indian Olympic Association and the Centre for it. The Delhi government will take initiative but all have to come together for it. I am sure our dream will come true," Kejriwal was quoted as saying in the Delhi assembly by Hindustan Times.

"A vision has been provided in the Budget that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," Kejriwal said.

In his Independence Day speech, the Delhi CM congratulated Indian athletes for their performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He also said that India needs to prepare to win as many as '70 medals' in the future. He also spoke about his government setting up Delhi Sports University and called upon all the athletes from the country to avail the facilities.