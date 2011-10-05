Arsenal are at an all-time low - 15th in the EPL table - and the way things are, it can only get worse.

Arsenal did some impressive business on the deadline day of the transfer market. They got in much-needed players into the system and it looked like they had weathered the storm. But on current evidence, one is inclined to believe they left it too late.

With so many new players coming in to an Arsenal set-up which has a particular style of playing and needs getting used to, it was bound to take time to settle down.

Maybe that is the exact reason why pundits all over were clamouring for Arsene Wenger to finish off the Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri transfer saga early in the market. But it went on and on, and Wenger never had the time to really dip his beak in the market.

The result… Arsenal’s worst start in the Premier League since the last 58 years and Wenger’s worst days at the helm of the club. Not to mention that it happened in his 15th year at the club, which with all due respect is a remarkable achievement in a ruthless league.

With Arsenal languishing in 15th place in the Premier League and not at their clinical best in Europe, the delicate thread of patience which their Board has held on to since a barren run of six seasons might just break. Robin van Persie, Andrei Arshavin, Thomas Vermaelen and Theo Walcott will all be up for grabs in the next couple of seasons, and making sure they stay will be a mammoth task for Wenger. There is no doubt that their abilities will make clubs tussle for their signatures six months prior to their contracts running out, and they know it.

The point is… what exactly went wrong? I was always a supporter of the expressive Frenchman’s policy of bringing in youth and giving them a chance to shine (and a lot of them did that too). So why are the Arsenal faithful still waiting for some silverware.

Per Mertesacker and Vermaelen may be sensational defenders on their day, but their days aren’t as common as Arsenal would like them to be. To make the situation worse, their only quality back-up in the centre of defence is Laurent Koscielny and Johan Djorou, the latter of who is shaping up with a lot of injury problems a la Ledley King.

With Carl Jenkinson and Ignaso Miquel still in the fledgling phase of their careers, and Sebastien Squillaci out of favour, Wenger has no room to maneuver. He doesn’t even have a 18 strong, fit players who play regularly. The icing on the cake is Bacary Sagna’s three month absence due to a broken leg.

Former skipper Fabregas and Nasri have left a void in the middle of the park for Arsenal. I am not saying Aaron Ramsey, Yossi Benayoun and Mikel Arteta are mediocre, but the latest signings are still settling in. Tomas Rosicky, for some reason has not been able to emulate the form that made him a terrific midfielder at German champions Borussia Dortmund five years ago.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Emmanuel Frimpong have shown some glimpses of class, but there are still a few years away from competing with the best. Jack Wilshere, on the other hand, is feeling the crunch of being overworked and sits out for another five odd months.

Probably the area which needs most working on is the final third of the pitch. Van Persie, even though world class is perilously close to being overworked given his injury record and Gervinho has not been playing enough, courtesy his red card on debut day. About Park Chu-Young, I shall stand by my philosophy of commenting only after a player has played in a few games, and not make a judgment as of now. There is certainly a need to try out Walcott in a striker’s position at sometime because Van Persie is handling a lot of pressure. Carlos Vela, too, will be wondering why he has been loaned out again when Arsenal lack firepower. Chamakh, according to me, has been incredibly underplayed.

I was continually thinking of the decisions Arsene made when he let Armand Traore, Emmanuel Eboue and Gael Clichy go. They are thin at the back currently and it would have been better to have some sort of cover for an injury ravaged season, somewhat in the fashion of what north London rivals Spurs have done brilliantly.

Arsenal have nailed themselves down in a position which is unexplainable. After the derby loss, Wenger seemed less optimistic than usual. Talking to the BBC, he said, "At the moment we have to set ourselves a realistic target to get in touch with those teams who are fighting to stay in the Champions League. We are 12 points behind Manchester United and Manchester City so it is not realistic today to say that we will win the league. We have to fight to come back into a much better position."

Well, Arsene knows best… does he? In Arsene they trust… but for how long?