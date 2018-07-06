Football world cup 2018

Defence vs attack..ummm mouthwatering!

Jul 06, 2018 17:30:55 IST

Arnav: In your average tournament, the quarter-finals are when things really start to get exciting.

By this point, each team has been able to give an account of themselves, and the weaker outfits have been weeded out.

Of course, Russia 2018 has not been your average tournament. The wondergoals, the upsets and the drubbings began right from the group stage. The quarter-finals have a lot to live up to, my expectations are sky high.

We begin with France vs Uruguay, which I expect to be an interesting clash of styles; Uruguay’s impenetrable defense shall come up against France’s rampaging attack.

It’s as though I’ve said this for all of France’s games, but the level of talent on show tonight will be obscene, with Griezmann, Mbappe, Cavani and Suarez some of the world’s premier attackers, while Godin and Varane are right up there among the world’s finest defenders.

I’m also looking forward to the midfield match-up between Paul Pogba and Lucas Torreira. With the latter Arsenal-inbound, and both players young, this could be a contest we see over and over. Let round one begin.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 17:30 PM

No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



